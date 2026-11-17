– Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced recent highlights and developments as well as financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, which include:

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

YARTEMLEA ® (narsoplimab-wuug), the first and only approved treatment for stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (“TA-TMA”), an often-lethal complication of stem cell transplantation, generated gross revenue of $41.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 30% from $32.2 million in the second quarter. Net revenue increased 26% to $35.9 million from $28.5 million in the second quarter. The third-quarter gross-to-net adjustment was 14.0% compared to 11.5% in the prior quarter.

(narsoplimab-wuug), the first and only approved treatment for stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (“TA-TMA”), an often-lethal complication of stem cell transplantation, generated gross revenue of $41.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 30% from $32.2 million in the second quarter. Net revenue increased 26% to $35.9 million from $28.5 million in the second quarter. The third-quarter gross-to-net adjustment was 14.0% compared to 11.5% in the prior quarter. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $57.4 million, or $0.79 per share, including a non-cash loss of $62.0 million primarily related to mark-to-market adjustments of a derivative associated with our unsecured convertible notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”). This compares with GAAP net income of $13.2 million, or $0.18 per share, for the second quarter, which included a non-cash gain of $11.5 million primarily related to the same mark-to-market adjustments.

Excluding these non-cash items, non-GAAP adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share, for the second quarter.

At September 30, 2026, we had $95.3 million of cash and short-term investments. We generated positive operating cash flow of $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2026.

In June and July 2026, we entered into privately negotiated agreements to repurchase $30.5 million aggregate principal amount of the 2029 Notes for a total purchase price of $60.2 million, plus accrued and unpaid interest of $0.2 million. Both transactions closed in July 2026, leaving approximately $40.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2029 Notes outstanding. The repurchases reduced the aggregate number of shares issuable on conversion of the 2029 Notes by approximately 4.9 million, from 11.4 million to 6.5 million, and eliminated $8.6 million in scheduled interest payments. Together with our repurchase of more than 843,000 shares of common stock at $11.70 per share during the first half of 2026, these transactions reduced the number of outstanding or potentially issuable shares by approximately 5.8 million year to date.

In October 2026, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a negative opinion on our marketing authorization application (MAA) for narsoplimab in TA-TMA following re-examination of its original negative opinion adopted in June 2026.

“YARTEMLEA sales continued to grow during the third quarter, delivering consecutive quarters of positive operating cash flow,” said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., Omeros’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As expected, 340B participation increased, reflecting substantial expansion of our customer base and increased outpatient use of YARTEMLEA. That momentum has continued into the fourth quarter, with YARTEMLEA revenues continuing to grow. We are investing in field education to make earlier recognition of TA-TMA and timely treatment with YARTEMLEA part of everyday transplant care. We are also working to expand TA-TMA patient access through international regulatory approvals and named-patient programs. In the U.S., we are helping transplant centers understand YARTEMLEA’s reimbursement advantages, including additional Medicare inpatient payments under NTAP, effective October 1, and favorable Medicare outpatient reimbursement for 340B-acquired YARTEMLEA beginning January 1, 2027.

“We see YARTEMLEA not simply as a TA-TMA drug, but as an endothelial injury drug with broad therapeutic potential. YARTEMLEA revenues are funding our efforts to expand its indications, with clinical studies expected to begin soon in ARDS and TA-TMA prevention, and to initiate the Phase 2 clinical program for our long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor OMS1029. Together with expected zaltenibart-related milestone payments from Novo, these revenues are driving the rest of our pipeline forward: the OMS527 Phase 2 trial in cocaine use disorder planned to start early next year; the OncotoX-AML Phase 1b trial slated for late 2027; T-CAT, now in IND-enabling studies; and oral MASP-2 and MASP-3 inhibitors advancing toward the clinic. Across these first-in-class programs, as with YARTEMLEA, our objective remains to improve outcomes and save patients’ lives.”

Recent Developments

YARTEMLEA and our broader MASP-2 inhibitor platform In September 2026, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (“NORD”), the nation’s leading rare disease patient advocacy organization, named Omeros a recipient of its 2026 Industry Innovation Award for YARTEMLEA. In announcing the award, NORD stated that bone marrow transplant advocacy groups and medical institutions specializing in the procedure have lauded the approval of YARTEMLEA as a targeted and potentially life-saving therapy. On October 1, 2026, the New Technology Add-on Payment (“NTAP”) status for YARTEMLEA became effective. The NTAP designation provides eligible hospitals with up to $287,079 in additional Medicare reimbursement per eligible inpatient case involving YARTEMLEA and is expected to reduce hospitals’ net treatment costs and support patient access. No off-label treatment for TA-TMA, whether branded or biosimilar, has an NTAP. Added 10 field-based education positions across our Market Development Manager and Medical Science Liaison teams and a new clinical nurse educator team. The six nurse educators, recruited from top-tier transplant centers, will train transplant nursing teams nationwide to support earlier recognition of TA-TMA and timely treatment with YARTEMLEA. We expect to support two investigator-initiated and/or Omeros co-sponsored studies evaluating YARTEMLEA: one in hyperinflammatory acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”) and the other in the prevention of TA-TMA in high-risk pediatric transplant patients. Both are designed as open-label, single-arm studies with historical controls, with target enrollment of approximately 50 to 60 patients each. Study initiation is anticipated in late 2026 or early 2027, subject to institutional review board and ethics committee approvals. We are also assessing further development opportunities for YARTEMLEA in other indications involving endothelial injury, lectin pathway activation, or thrombo-inflammation, including stem cell transplant-related endothelial syndromes such as graft-versus-host disease, sinusoidal obstruction syndrome, capillary leak syndromes, and diffuse alveolar hemorrhage. Endothelial injury and lectin pathway activation are considered central to the pathology of solid organ transplant-related TMA, chemotherapy-induced TMA, sickle cell disease, acute kidney injury, and delayed graft function. In parallel, we are finalizing the initial indication for a Phase 2 clinical program for OMS1029, our long-acting antibody targeting MASP-2. In our MASP-2 small-molecule inhibitor program, we continue characterizing compounds to select an oral development candidate.

Novo collaboration and MASP-3 inhibitor platform Novo is developing zaltenibart, the MASP-3 inhibitor antibody it acquired from Omeros in 2025 and is on track for Phase 3 trial initiation. Under the terms of the transaction, we remain eligible to receive more than $1.8 billion in development and commercial milestones, including up to $100 million in near-term milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on net sales. We continue to provide transition services at Novo’s cost and expect to complete those services by mid-2027. We continue to advance our MASP-3 small-molecule inhibitor program toward the clinic.

OMS527 for the treatment of addiction — cocaine use disorder program funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (“NIDA”) We are developing, at NIDA’s request, our lead orally administered phosphodiesterase 7 (“PDE7”) inhibitor for the treatment of cocaine use disorder. Preclinical studies, designed with NIDA toxicologists, were completed and identified no drug-interaction or safety concerns, supporting the scheduled inpatient human clinical trial of OMS527 in cocaine users. We are conducting a nonclinical study to address FDA’s request for additional nonclinical information before initiating the inpatient clinical trial. We expect to begin enrollment in the first quarter of 2027.

Oncology platform — OncotoX-AML/OMS805 We continue to develop our OncotoX-AML/OMS805 program targeting acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”), an aggressive and highly fatal bone marrow and blood cancer. A first-in-human Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating OMS805, the lead drug development candidate in our OncotoX-AML program, is targeted to begin in late 2027. IND-enabling studies and manufacturing development activities for the initial clinical supply of OMS805 drug substance are underway. Across tumor-bearing animal models and in vitro human AML cell-line studies, OMS805 demonstrated efficacy superior to current AML standard-of-care treatments evaluated. This efficacy was independent of AML-related genetic mutations, including TP53, NPM1, KMT2A, and FLT3, collectively found in approximately 90% of AML patients. In February 2026, we announced the successful completion of our initial study in nonhuman primates evaluating the efficacy and safety of OncotoX-AML. Administration of only one course of OncotoX-AML treatment to immunocompetent primates produced the desired pharmacologic response, selectively and reversibly reducing myeloid progenitor cells by up to 99%. OncotoX-AML was well tolerated, with preservation of hematopoietic stem cells. There were no observed safety signals or meaningful changes in blood chemistry values.

Targeted Complement Activating Therapy (“T-CAT”) platform Our T-CAT platform uses a new class of recombinant antibodies designed to target and directly kill pathogens, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites, by activating complement locally on pathogen surfaces. Our T-CAT antibodies are expected to treat infections caused by drug-resistant organisms without enhancing drug resistance. We are initially focused on treating infections caused by multidrug-resistant organisms (“MDROs”), one of the most critical unmet needs in medicine.



Financial Results

YARTEMLEA gross revenue was $41.8 million during the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $9.5 million, or 29.6%, from gross revenue of $32.2 million in the second quarter of 2026. Net revenue increased 26% to $35.9 million from $28.5 million in the second quarter. The third-quarter gross-to-net adjustment was 14.0%, compared to 11.5% in the second quarter. This increase in gross-to-net adjustment was driven by higher purchases by entities covered by the 340B Drug Pricing Program, consistent with our goals of increasing outpatient utilization of YARTEMLEA and expanding our customer base.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $57.4 million, or $0.79 per share, including a non-cash loss of $62.0 million primarily related to mark-to-market adjustments of a derivative associated with our 2029 Notes. This compares with GAAP net income of $13.2 million, or $0.18 per share, for the second quarter, which included a non-cash gain of $11.4 million primarily related to the same mark-to-market adjustments.

Excluding these non-cash items, non-GAAP adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $4.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share, for the second quarter.

At September 30, 2026, we had $95.3 million of cash and short-term investments. We generated positive operating cash flow of $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2026.

In June and July 2026, we entered into privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of the 2029 Notes under which we agreed to repurchase $30.5 million aggregate principal amount of the 2029 Notes for a total purchase price of $60.2 million, plus accrued and unpaid interest of $0.2 million. Both transactions closed in July 2026, leaving approximately $40.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2029 Notes outstanding. In addition to eliminating approximately $8.6 million in future interest payment obligations, the repurchases reduced the aggregate number of shares issuable on conversion of the 2029 Notes by 4.9 million shares. Together with our repurchase of more than 843,000 shares of common stock at a volume-weighted average price of $11.70 per share during the first half of 2026, these transactions reduced the number of outstanding or potentially issuable shares by 5.8 million year to date.

Research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $30.6 million in the third quarter, compared with $27.7 million in the second quarter. We reported operating income of $4.5 million for the third quarter compared with $0.1 million for the second quarter.

Interest and other income were $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $4.6 million during the second quarter of 2026. The $2.7 million decrease was primarily the result of a reimbursement from Novo for the transfer of zaltenibart inventory recorded in the second quarter.

Conference Call Details

Omeros’ management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide an update on business activities. The call will be held today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time; 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, register at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/283590793 or visit Omeros’ website at https://investor.omeros.com/upcoming-events.

A replay of the call will be available online for 90 days at https://investor.omeros.com/archived-events.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and commercializes first-in-class protein and small-molecule therapeutics for both large-market and orphan indications, with a focus on the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive or compulsive disorders. Omeros’ lead complement inhibitor YARTEMLEA® (narsoplimab-wuug), which targets the lectin pathway’s effector enzyme MASP-2, is FDA-approved and commercially available in the U.S. for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older. OMS1029, Omeros’ long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor, has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials.

Under an asset purchase and licensing agreement, Novo acquired global rights to zaltenibart (formerly OMS906) and associated intellectual property and related assets. Zaltenibart is an inhibitor of MASP-3, the alternative pathway’s key activator, and is in clinical development for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other diseases mediated by the alternative pathway. Omeros’ pipeline also includes OMS527, a phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor in clinical development for cocaine use disorder. Development of OMS527 for this indication is fully funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Omeros is also advancing a growing portfolio of novel recombinant antibodies targeting multidrug-resistant organisms and novel molecular and cellular therapeutic programs for oncology. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “look forward to,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “slate,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions and variations thereof. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated therapeutic benefits of drug candidates within our development pipeline, plans and expectations regarding the commercial launch of YARTEMLEA® in the U.S., our expectations regarding the utility of the NTAP, our expectations regarding development of zaltenibart, our ability to consummate licensing, partnering or other transactions and the benefits, if any, we would receive from any such transactions, expectations regarding the sufficiency and availability of our capital resources to fund current and planned operations, including the commercialization of YARTEMLEA, are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Omeros’ actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, unfavorable or unexpected regulatory conclusions or interpretations related to the clinical data, external registry data, statistical analyses or other information and data included in our marketing authorization application or our inability to respond satisfactorily to information requests during regulatory review, unanticipated or unexpected outcomes or requirements of regulatory processes in relevant jurisdictions, our financial condition and results of operations, including our ability to raise additional capital for our operations or complete other transactions on favorable terms or at all, regulatory processes and oversight, challenges associated with manufacture or supply of our products to support clinical trials, regulatory inspections and/or commercial sale following any marketing approval, changes in reimbursement and payment policies by government and commercial payers or the application of such policies, intellectual property claims, competitive developments, litigation, and the risks, uncertainties, and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026 and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical or future financial position, results of operations or cash flows but excludes or includes amounts that would not be included in most GAAP measures. We define non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the non-cash remeasurement of the fair value of financial instruments. We believe non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) to be a more accurate measure in evaluating the Company’s performance because it excludes the fluctuations in the fair value of Omeros’ embedded derivatives. This is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with Omeros’ financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures differ from GAAP measures with the same captions, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies, and do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting.

OMEROS CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Product sales, net $ 35,934 $ — $ 74,356 $ — Costs and expenses: Cost of product sales 826 — 2,211 — Research and development 16,060 15,995 43,216 61,850 Selling, general and administrative 14,547 10,397 41,775 31,865 Total costs and expenses 31,433 26,392 87,202 93,715 Income (loss) from operations 4,501 (26,392 ) (12,846 ) (93,715 ) Interest and other income 1,867 616 7,968 2,979 Interest expense, net of remeasurement adjustments and other (6,222 ) 13,355 (19,701 ) 9,686 Net gain (loss) on change in fair value of financial instruments (62,020 ) (8,822 ) 22,573 (680 ) Loss on early extinguishment of 2029 Notes (1,905 ) — (3,801 ) — Loss on early extinguishment of 2026 Notes — — — (2,968 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (63,779 ) (21,243 ) (5,807 ) (84,698 ) Income tax expense (46 ) — (132 ) — Net loss from continuing operations (63,825 ) (21,243 ) (5,939 ) (84,698 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 6,469 (9,674 ) 17,875 (5,103 ) Net income (loss) $ (57,356 ) $ (30,917 ) $ 11,936 $ (89,801 ) Basic net income (loss) per share: Net loss from continuing operations $ (0.88 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.39 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.09 (0.15 ) 0.25 (0.08 ) Net income (loss) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.47 ) $ 0.16 $ (1.47 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share: Net loss from continuing operations $ (0.87 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (1.39 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.09 (0.15 ) 0.20 (0.08 ) Net income (loss) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.47 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.47 ) Weighted-average shares used in per share computation: Basic 72,981,654 66,263,992 72,349,533 61,049,886 Diluted 72,981,654 66,263,992 88,864,266 61,049,886

OMEROS CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,070 $ 9,660 Short-term investments 90,180 162,144 OMIDRIA contract royalty asset, short-term 25,730 25,351 Receivables 23,096 10,917 Inventory 66 — Prepaid expense and other assets 6,751 7,595 Total current assets 150,893 215,667 OMIDRIA contract royalty asset 87,897 96,435 Right of use assets 7,004 10,708 Property and equipment, net 1,247 1,768 Restricted investments 1,054 1,054 Total assets $ 248,095 $ 325,632 Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,902 $ 4,764 Accrued expenses 32,532 29,388 OMIDRIA royalty obligation 22,338 20,547 2026 Notes, net — 17,063 Lease liabilities 6,798 6,300 Total current liabilities 66,570 78,062 OMIDRIA royalty obligation, non-current 130,624 147,319 2029 Notes, non-current, net 31,891 51,364 2029 Notes embedded derivative, non-current 101,136 157,171 Lease liabilities, non-current 2,145 7,245 Other accrued liabilities, non-current 5,702 5,702 Shareholders’ deficit: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 811,786 792,464 Accumulated deficit (901,759 ) (913,695 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (89,973 ) (121,231 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 248,095 $ 325,632

Jennifer Cook Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

IR@omeros.com