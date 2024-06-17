SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Omeros Corporation

At Omeros, we are proud of our innovative and cutting-edge science. Our world-class team has achieved scientific advances that no other group has been able to accomplish, delivering wholly new classes of therapeutics to benefit patients. We let science lead the way.

From our foundation of groundbreaking science, we continue to build and advance a deep and diverse pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. We are not interested in developing “me-too” products; instead, we are focused on tackling challenging diseases and disorders with significant unmet medical needs. The result is an exciting pipeline of first-in-class drugs with new mechanisms of action that target previously untapped receptors and enzymes.

The Omeros team is exceptionally talented, passionate, collaborative and diverse. We hire smart, creative and hard-working people who want to play a meaningful part in building a preeminent biopharmaceutical company. We come from all corners of the globe, bringing unique abilities and experiences together to provide hope to patients and their families.

201 Elliott Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Tel: 206.676.5000
Visit website
Email Us
  • Featured Employer Badge
NEWS
Pictured: Photomicrograph of a Lendrum-stained kid
Drug Development
Omeros Shares Plummet on Phase III Kidney Disease Trial Failure
The biopharma discontinued its late-stage study after an interim review found that its investigational treatment for immunoglobin A nephropathy did not achieve statistically significant improvement over placebo.
October 16, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Biotech Bay
Remote Work Opportunities Abound at Pfizer, GRAIL, Regeneron and More
In a recent BioSpace poll, more than half of employers indicated they planned to continue recruiting employees remotely. We highlight just some of those jobs here.
September 21, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger
FDA
FDA Serves Omeros, MannKind-United and Revance with CRLs
Omeros Corporation shares were down in premarket trading after the company received a CRL for its experimental hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy treatment.
October 18, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Omeros, Oyster Point, BeiGene and Ocular
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a few PDUFA dates on its calendar for this week. Here’s a look.
October 15, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: August 10-14
It was a very busy week for clinical trial updates. Here’s a look.
August 14, 2020
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: August 10
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for August 10, 2020.
August 10, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Career Advice
Top Life Science Companies Hiring Now in July
According to a BioSpace poll, over half (56%) of respondents are not happy with their current life sciences position. Are you one of the 56%? You deserve to be happy! Start working towards your happiness and check out job opportunities at these top companies!
July 1, 2019
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Staff
BioForest
Top Life Science Companies Hiring Now in June
According to a BioSpace survey, almost 70% of respondents are likely to look for a new job in the 12 months. The question is, why? Of those planning to look for a new job, 54% said they wanted new challenges and 42% said they wanted more rewarding opportunities. How about you? Are you ready to look for a job with more challenges and rewarding opportunities?
June 3, 2019
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Staff
BioCapital
Top Life Science Companies Hiring Now in May
According to a recent BioSpace survey, 93% of respondents are open to a new job for the right opportunity. Are you one of the 93%? If so, keep your eyes open for those opportunities and don’t stop looking. You never know what may come your way!
April 30, 2019
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Editorial Staff
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
BioForest
Omeros Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Shareholders - June 04, 2024
June 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
BioForest
Omeros Corporation Further Strengthens its Balance Sheet through Series of Financing Transactions Extending Maturity on a Majority of its Outstanding Debt into 2028
June 3, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Omeros Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 15, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Business
Omeros Corporation to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 15, 2024
May 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Omeros Corporation Announces Upcoming Presentations at 2024 European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress
May 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Omeros Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results
April 1, 2024
 · 
22 min read
Business
Omeros Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on April 1, 2024
March 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
BioForest
Omeros Corporation Announces Upcoming Presentation Detailing Narsoplimab Compassionate Use in Nine Patients with Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy
February 20, 2024
 · 
4 min read
BioForest
Omeros Corporation Announces Additional Royalty Monetization with DRI Healthcare Trust
February 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Omeros Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
November 9, 2023
 · 
20 min read
Load More