Lead program OLN324 is a next-generation, Phase 3 investigational, VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody being developed for diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ollin Biosciences, Inc. (“Ollin”), a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for serious eye diseases, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $2.2 billion upfront with the potential for up to approximately $1.1 billion in additional regulatory and commercial milestone payments.

Ollin was founded in 2023 with a mission to identify and accelerate the development of next-generation therapies in ophthalmology. Ollin’s lead program is OLN324, a Phase 3 investigational bispecific antibody designed to target VEGF and Ang2 with optimized molecular size and potency. OLN324 is being developed for wet AMD and diabetic macular edema, two serious retinal diseases affecting more than 40 million people worldwide and among the leading causes of vision loss.

“Over the last three years, we’ve been on a mission to develop new therapies that improve the outcomes of patients with vision-threatening diseases. We’ve built a relentlessly execution-focused team and have rapidly advanced OLN324, generating compelling proof-of-concept data showing the potential for more effective improvements in retinal anatomy,” said Jason S. Ehrlich, MD, PhD, Ollin’s chief executive officer and co-founder. “I am especially grateful to my colleagues and co-founders at Ollin for their efforts that led to today’s announcement, and for the support of our investors. We’re encouraged by what the future could hold and, subject to the completion of the transaction, the opportunity to build on our progress to date and further advance the development of OLN324 together.”

“Retina therapeutics is a $15 billion worldwide market.1 We founded Ollin with the conviction that pairing a world-class team with the capital necessary to acquire and smartly prosecute the development of next-generation therapeutics would allow us to challenge the status quo in ophthalmology,” said Paul Berns, managing director at ARCH Venture Partners, and co-founder and Executive Chairman of Ollin. “ARCH incubated Ollin beginning in 2023 with our colleagues at Monograph Capital and Mubadala, and we expanded the capital base earlier this year for late-stage development of OLN324 with the support of TCGX and a syndicate of leading healthcare-focused crossover investors, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors. We’re confident that the potential acquisition of Ollin will enable OLN324 to reach as many patients as possible.”

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of 2026, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs acted as lead financial advisor to Ollin along with Centerview Partners.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal counsel to Ollin on the transaction with Goodwin Procter LLP providing advice on corporate matters and Morrison & Foerster LLP and Cooley LLP on IP matters.

About Ollin Biosciences

Established in 2023, Ollin Biosciences™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring and developing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases. With a differentiated pipeline, world-class team, and strong investor syndicate, Ollin is redefining what’s possible in ophthalmology. For more information, please visit us at www.ollin.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

References:

1: “Neovascular AMD Market Set for Continued Growth With New Therapies, Aging Populations,” accessed November 14, 2026 at https://www.williamblair.com/Insights/Neovascular-AMD-Market-Set-for-Continued-Growth-With-New-Therapies-Aging-Populations

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

dan@1abmedia.com