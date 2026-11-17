Collaboration combines cell-free protein synthesis, proprietary nanodisc technology and cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to enable high-resolution structural analysis of a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR)

Researchers achieved a 3.38 Å cryo-EM structure, with just 4 days from gene assembly to sample preparation for cryo-EM

Published on bioRxiv, findings show potential for accelerating structural biology research, with 12 additional GPCR targets produced and purified

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuclera, the biotechnology company enabling access to innovative protein technologies, today announced the publication of research conducted in collaboration with researchers at the University of Cambridge's Department of Biochemistry, demonstrating a rapid, cell-free approach utilizing proprietary nanodisc technology to produce challenging protein drug-targets for high-resolution structural analysis.

The research, published as a preprint on bioRxiv, reports a 3.38 Å resolution cryo-EM structure of an engineered human adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR) complex bound to an antagonist, with the workflow from initial gene assembly to cryo-EM sample preparation completed in four days. The findings demonstrate the potential to overcome a longstanding bottleneck in structural biology, enabling faster access to difficult to express proteins and supporting structure-based drug discovery.

GPCRs are a major class of therapeutic targets. While advances in cryo-EM have enabled increasingly detailed structural analysis, obtaining sufficient quantities of stable, correctly folded GPCRs remains a bottleneck, with conventional production and purification approaches often requiring extensive optimization.

To address this, researchers combined Nuclera's protein discovery system with the University of Cambridge's cryo-EM expertise. Using cell-free protein synthesis, the team screened A2AR constructs against six lipid nanodisc conditions from Nuclera's GPCR nanodisc panel to optimize protein expression. One of the highest-yielding conditions was then scaled up for purification, quality assessment and cryo-EM analysis. The resulting material enabled high-resolution structural analysis of the antagonist-bound A2AR complex, with the receptor architecture closely matching that of a conventionally produced reference.

To investigate the wider applicability of the approach, the researchers also produced and purified a further 12 GPCRs spanning Classes A, B and C, including six orphan receptors, for which endogenous activating ligands have not been identified. These additional proteins were assessed using fluorescence-detection size-exclusion chromatography (FSEC), demonstrating the potential to apply the production workflow across diverse GPCR targets, supporting further structural and biophysical investigations.

Dr Dimitri Chirgadze, Cryo-EM Facility Manager, Department of Biochemistry, University of Cambridge, said: "Advances in cryo-EM have transformed our ability to investigate protein structures, but obtaining suitable samples remains a major challenge, particularly for complex membrane proteins. This research demonstrates that rapid, cell-free protein production can deliver high-quality, active protein suitable for high-resolution structural analysis, potentially opening up opportunities to investigate a wider range of challenging drug targets."

Dr Michael Chen, Co-founder and Chief Scientific and Business Officer at Nuclera, commented: "Access to membrane proteins remains a significant obstacle in drug discovery. By combining our cell-free protein synthesis and proprietary nanodisc technology with the University of Cambridge's structural biology expertise, we have demonstrated a faster route to producing proteins suitable for high-resolution analysis. This represents an important step towards making difficult-to-study drug targets more accessible, with the potential to accelerate structural biology research and streamline future drug discovery."

Nuclera will present research relating to the preprint at PEGS Europe, during the session “From Gene to Grid in Four Days: A Cell-Free Route to GPCR Cryo-EM”, delivered by Dr Audrey Dubourg, on 19 November 2026 at 12:15pm UTC.

Nuclera will also host a webinar with Dimitri Chirgadze from the University of Cambridge on 15 December 2026, exploring the findings and their implications for GPCR structural biology. Registration is available here: https://www.nuclera.com/webinars-events/cell-free-gpcrs-for-cryo-em/

Media contact:

Dr Ben Rutter

Zyme Communications

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Email: ben.rutter@zymecommunications.com