Cosentyx® (secukinumab) doubled sustained remission rates and demonstrated steroid-sparing effects vs placebo in Phase III trial¹

Approval marks 11th US indication for Cosentyx, building on its decade-long established efficacy and safety profile across immune-mediated diseases¹

Cosentyx PMR indication already approved in EU; additional regulatory reviews ongoing, including in Japan

Basel, November 17, 2026 – Novartis today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Cosentyx® (secukinumab) 150 mg for the treatment of adult patients with polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) who have had an inadequate response to corticosteroids or who cannot tolerate corticosteroid taper.¹ Cosentyx is the first and only anti-interleukin-17 (anti-IL-17) biologic approved for people living with PMR, a common inflammatory disease that primarily affects adults over 50, providing a new treatment option beyond long-term steroid use—the current standard of care, which may be associated with significant side effects and risks.¹⁻⁵

“The FDA approval of secukinumab in PMR marks a significant advancement for patients and physicians. Patients with PMR are at increased risk of poor outcomes related to steroids, and the prospect of months or years of additional steroids is disheartening,” said Prof. John Stone, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, and global principal investigator for the REPLENISH trial. “For too long, treatment options beyond glucocorticoids have been limited. In the Phase III REPLENISH trial, secukinumab doubled the likelihood of sustained remission while helping patients taper off steroids, which should be the goal of PMR treatment.”

In the United States, there are approximately 966,000 people living with PMR—a disease characterized by acute pain and stiffness in the shoulders, neck, and hips.²˒⁶ PMR is commonly treated with steroids, but relapses are frequent, affecting up to 40% of patients in the first year.⁴ Long-term steroid use increases the risk of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.³ The approval of Cosentyx as the first anti-IL-17 biologic indicated for people with PMR offers rheumatologists an alternative to long-term steroid use based on more than a decade of clinical experience across immune-mediated diseases.¹

“PMR can make remarkably ordinary things hard: getting out of bed, getting dressed, lifting your arms, getting through the day. For years, patients have had too few treatment options,” said Seth Ginsberg, Co-Founder and President, Global Healthy Living Foundation and CreakyJoints. “The approval of secukinumab offers patients and their clinicians a new therapeutic option and the opportunity for more individualized care.”

“For more than a decade, Cosentyx has helped redefine what’s possible for people living with immune-mediated diseases, delivering meaningful outcomes across multiple conditions,” said Victor Bultó, President, US, Novartis. “With this approval in PMR, our 11th US indication for Cosentyx, we are expanding those benefits to a community that has had limited treatment options for far too long. This milestone reflects our commitment to continually investigate where our medicines can help patients most, extending the impact of proven innovations to new areas of significant unmet need.”

About Cosentyx

Cosentyx is a fully human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A, an important cytokine involved in the inflammation underlying multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It is approved worldwide for use in adults with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR).¹˒⁷⁻⁹ Cosentyx is also approved for use in pediatric patients, including those with PsO, juvenile idiopathic arthritis subtypes such as juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA), and in the U.S. for pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with moderate to severe HS and for juvenile AS.¹˒¹⁰˒¹¹

About the REPLENISH trial

This latest FDA approval is based on results from the pivotal Phase III REPLENISH trial (NCT05767034), a global Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study conducted across 27 countries, evaluating the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx in patients with polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR).¹²

Patients were randomized into three treatment arms: Cosentyx 300mg, Cosentyx 150mg, or placebo, all in combination with a 24-week steroid taper regimen.¹² The data were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and simultaneously presented at the 2026 European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) Congress on June 3, 2026.¹³˒¹⁴

The primary endpoint was met, with adults with PMR treated with Cosentyx 150 mg achieving sustained remission at twice the rate of those on placebo (40.5% vs 20.5%) at Week 52, following a 24-week steroid tapering.¹˒¹³

Key secondary endpoints included the proportion of patients achieving complete sustained remission at week 52, the adjusted annual cumulative steroid dose, and the time to first use of escape or rescue treatment through week 52.¹³

Safety profile in PMR trial remained consistent with the established Cosentyx profile.¹˒¹³

Serious adverse events occurred in 15.9% of the patients in the Cosentyx 150 mg group and in 14.2% of those in the placebo group.¹³

Patients on Cosentyx 150 mg experienced an increased proportion of hypersensitivity reactions (including eczema, dermatitis, rash and urticaria) and urinary tract infections (UTI) vs. placebo (14% vs. 9%, and 13% vs. 7%, respectively). One patient in the Cosentyx 150 mg group experienced a serious event of UTI, and a fatal case of cryptococcal meningitis occurred in a patient treated with Cosentyx.¹˒¹³

Novartis also filed these data for regulatory review in Japan, in addition to other countries.

About polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR)

Polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) is a common inflammatory disease in adults aged 50 years and older, typically characterized by acute pain and stiffness in the shoulders, neck, and hips.² Relapses are frequent, affecting up to 40% of patients in the first year. Long-term steroid use is the current standard of care and carries significant risks, including osteoporosis and diabetes.³˒⁴ Beyond physical complications, PMR substantially impairs quality of life through pain, fatigue, restricted mobility, and fear of relapse.²˒¹⁵˒¹⁶

About Novartis in Immunology

At Novartis, we’re advancing bold science with the goal of bringing relief and a renewed sense of hope to people living with complex and often overlooked autoimmune and other immune-mediated diseases, so they can reclaim their lives. Building on our legacy of first-in-class innovation across rheumatology, dermatology and allergy, and a diverse industry-leading pipeline, we’re committed to shaping what’s next in Immunology.

Disclaimer

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About Novartis

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References

Cosentyx. Prescribing information. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. Espígol-Frigolé G, et al. Lancet. 2023;402(10411):1459–72. Mazzantini M, et al. J Rheumatol. 2012 Mar;39(3):552-7. Floris A, et al. Clin Rheumatol. 2022;41(1):19-31 Kevzara. Prescribing Information. Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Data on File. Novartis Europharm Limited. Cosentyx® (secukinumab): Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/cosentyx-epar-product-information_en.pdf Girolomoni G, Mrowietz U and Paul C. Psoriasis: rationale for targeting interleukin-17. Br J Dermatol. 2012;167:717-724. Novartis Cosentyx shows clinically meaningful symptom improvements in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa. [Press release]. Available at: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-shows-clinically-meaningful-symptom-improvements-patients-hidradenitis-suppurativa-pivotal-phase-iii-trials Novartis Cosentyx receives FDA approval for the treatment of children and adolescents with enthesitis-related arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. [Press release]. Available at: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-receives-fda-approval-treatment-children-and-adolescents-enthesitis-related-arthritis-and-psoriatic-arthritis Novartis Cosentyx receives positive CHMP opinion for expanded use in childhood arthritic conditions. [Press release]. Available at: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-secukinumab-receives-positive-chmp-opinion-expanded-use-childhood-arthritic-conditions ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05767034. [Last accessed: August 2026]. Stone JH, Buttgereit F, Saraux A, et al. Secukinumab in polymyalgia rheumatica. New England Journal of Medicine. 2026. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2602567. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2602567 Dejaco C, et al. Secukinumab in polymyalgia rheumatica: Results of the phase 3 REPLENISH trial. Oral Presentation #OP0116. Presented at: European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2026; June 3-6, 2026; London, UK. Hutchings A, et al. Arthritis Rheum. 2007;57(5):803–9 Twohig H, et al. Patient Educ Couns. 2015;98(5):645–50.

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