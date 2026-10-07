NKF Innovation Fund Invests in Nephrogen to Advance One-Time Gene Editing Therapies for Kidney Disease

Investment supports advancement of a delivery platform built to solve the barrier that has kept genetic medicines out of the kidney, and a lead program in polycystic kidney disease.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) today announced an investment from the NKF Innovation Fund in Nephrogen, a biotechnology company developing one-time gene editing therapies for kidney disease.

Gene therapy has opened new possibilities for treating and potentially curing diseases by addressing their underlying genetic causes. But bringing those advances to kidney disease has proven particularly challenging. According to the Q2 2026 landscape report from the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), 931 gene therapies are approved, in clinical trials, or awaiting regulatory approval worldwide. No gene therapy has been approved for a kidney disease, and only one program designed to target kidney cells is known to have entered clinical trials. The kidney's complex structure and filtration barrier make it difficult for gene therapy delivery vehicles to reach their target cells, and kidney disease can originate in more than 15 distinct cell types.

Nephrogen's NeFIND™ platform, which combines artificial intelligence with high-throughput screening to discover new gene therapy delivery vehicles, aims to address these challenges to make gene therapy a reality for the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease. In work currently under peer review, Nephrogen reported delivery to as much as 60% of kidney tubular epithelial cells in preclinical mouse models. Nephrogen has also demonstrated gene delivery in intact human kidneys taken directly from patients and maintained on normothermic machine perfusion which to the company's knowledge is the first reported demonstration of targeted delivery in intact human kidney tissue.

"Gene therapy is changing what is possible for patients with diseases that once had few or no treatment options, however, no gene therapies are currently available to treat kidney diseases," said Kevin Longino, Chief Investment Officer of NKF and a kidney transplant recipient. "Nephrogen is tackling a fundamental challenge that has stood in the way: getting these potentially transformative therapies into the kidney. This investment reflects exactly what the NKF Innovation Fund was created to do: help accelerate promising innovations with the potential to save lives and fundamentally change the future of kidney disease."

Nephrogen's lead program is a one-time gene editing therapy for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), the most common inherited kidney disease. A second program targets APOL1-mediated kidney disease and Nephrogen's longer-term goal is to apply the NeFIND™ platform to a much broader range of kidney diseases, including chronic kidney disease.

"Families with inherited kidney disease have spent decades being told to manage decline rather than treat its cause," said Demetri Maxim, CEO and co-founder of Nephrogen. "That isn't because the genetics are unknown, it's because delivering genetic material into the specific kidney cell types that drive the disease has been far too inefficient. We built our NeFIND™ platform to change that and so we can make one-time gene editing therapies a reality for patients who have been waiting for far too long. Polycystic kidney disease runs in my own family, and that's what makes this especially urgent for me."

The NKF Innovation Fund investment will support expansion of the NeFIND™ platform to enable efficient delivery to additional kidney cell types and advance Nephrogen's lead ADPKD program toward IND-enabling studies.

Launched in 2021, the NKF Innovation Fund works to accelerate funding, development, and commercialization of therapies that kidney patients need and deserve. The fund invests in early to mid-stage companies that are developing innovative, patient-centric kidney therapies. The long-term goals of the NKF Innovation Fund are to prevent kidney disease, eliminate the transplant waitlist, and provide better, safer treatments for dialysis patients so they can live fuller and more productive lives. For more information about the NKF Innovation Fund, please visit kidney.org/innovationfund.

About Kidney Disease



In the United States, more than 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people.

About Nephrogen



Nephrogen is a biotechnology company developing one-time, potentially curative gene editing therapies for serious kidney diseases, with foundational science from Stanford University and Harvard Medical School. Nephrogen's NeFIND™ platform combines artificial intelligence and high-throughput screening to discover novel delivery vehicles and cell-type specific promoters matched to specific kidney cell types across multiple diseases. Nephrogen was co-founded by Demetri Maxim, a Stanford-trained computational biologist, and Vivek Bhalla, MD, a Stanford nephrologist. For more information, visit nephrogenbiotech.com.

About the National Kidney Foundation



The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis and transplantation. For more information about NKF, visit kidney.org

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SOURCE National Kidney Foundation