Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the results from the first published biomechanical study showing meaningful improvements in rotator cuff repair (RCR) biomechanics using its TENDON SEAM Rotator Cuff Repair System when compared to traditional techniques.1-5,*,**

The study, published in the Muscles, Ligaments and Tendons Journal (MLTJ), analysed biomechanical performance utilizing the TENDON SEAM Rotator Cuff Repair System technique for full-thickness supraspinatus tears. The results obtained in testing in human cadavers were compared to previously published data on knotted and knotless transosseous-equivalent (TOE) constructs using similar protocols to assess relative performance, and demonstrated:

More than twice the strength of knotted and knotless TOE in biomechanical testing.1,***

Greater than ten times reduction in gap formation during cyclic loading versus TOE knotted and knotless repair.1,***

Ability to maintain integrity under loads estimated to be experienced during the healing period,† supporting the TENDON SEAM Construct’s potential to maintain stability during early recovery.1

“Smith+Nephew is committed to advancing rotator cuff repair through technologies that truly improve patient experience and outcomes,” said Ryan Majkrzak, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Global Sports Medicine for Smith+Nephew. “The TENDON SEAM System was designed to offer a better biomechanical construct for surgeons performing rotator cuff surgery and advance the standard of care.”

Patrick Connor, MD, FAOA, and Chief of The Sports Medicine Center at OrthoCarolina commented, “The strength and stability of the TENDON SEAM construct has allowed us to adopt a more progressive rehabilitation approach while maintaining confidence in healing outcomes."

Recently acquired by Smith+Nephew, the TENDON SEAM System is a unique rotator cuff repair solution that offers superior load sharing designed to share load across the repaired tendon, offering superior biomechanical strength and performance, which might help protect the repair through the healing period.1-5,*,** The construct features multiple tightly spaced 2x10mm anchors connected by a continuous stitch designed to distribute forces across the repaired tendon with a seam of fixation perpendicular to the direction of load.

To learn more about Smith+Nephew’s TENDON SEAM Rotator Cuff Repair System, please read the full study: Biomechanical Analysis of Rotator Cuff Repair Utilizing the Tendon-to-Bone Seam Technique or visit the TENDON SEAM System webpage here.

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Dave Snyder +1 (978) 749-1440

Smith+Nephew david.snyder@smith-nephew.com

* as compared to prior biomechanical cadaveric studies evaluating the TOE repair

** versus knotted TOE in biomechanical testing

*** after 30 cycles at 180N

† 302N, 500 cycles

References

Triplet JJ, Harris HW, Connor PM, Freehill MQ, Trenhaile SW, Wiseman SP, Labbé MR. Biomechanical Analysis of Rotator Cuff Repair Utilizing the Tendon-to-Bone Seam Technique. Muscles, Ligaments and Tendons Journal. 2026 Sept. 24 Integrity Orthopaedics Data on File. Testing Report: DN-00664. Park MC, Tibone JE, ElAttrache NS, Ahmad CS, Jun BJ, Lee TQ. Part II: Biomechanical assessment for a footprint-restoring transosseous-equivalent rotator cuff repair technique compared with a double-row repair technique. J Shoulder Elbow Surg. 2007;16(4):469-476. Busfield BT, Glousman RE, McGarry MH, Tibone JE, Lee TQ. A Biomechanical Comparison of 2 Technical Variations of Double-Row Rotator Cuff Fixation The Importance of Medial Row Knots. The American Journal of Sports Medicine. 2008;36(5). Abtahi AM, Granger EK, Tashjian RZ. Factors affecting healing after arthroscopic rotator cuff repair. World J Orthop. 2015 Mar 18;6(2):211-20.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

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