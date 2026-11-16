NervGen Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Company plans to request a multidisciplinary Type B meeting with FDA to discuss NVG-291’s continued development and opportunities to expedite the program following Breakthrough Therapy designation

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 3 RESTORE study, with continued activation of additional clinical sites, including designated SCI Model Systems centers

Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI manuscript in final preparation for submission to a peer-reviewed journal

Well-funded with C$80.1 million (US$56.5 million) in cash as of September 30, 2026, expected to fund operations through anticipated RESTORE topline readout in 1H 2028

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NervGen (NASDAQ: NGEN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided business updates.

“Today, NervGen is actively enrolling participants in RESTORE under an FDA-aligned Phase 3 registrational design, and NVG-291 has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation, reinforcing its therapeutic potential, supported by promising preliminary clinical evidence from CONNECT SCI,” said Adam Rogers, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of NervGen. “During the third quarter, we were honored to join the SCI community as an industry sponsor of the first-ever externally led SCI Patient-Focused Drug Development meeting, held during SCI Awareness Month to help ensure community perspectives inform ongoing and future treatment development. Additionally, at our inaugural R&D Day, we highlighted the scientific and clinical foundation for NVG-291 and its potential as a pipeline-in-a-product. As NervGen continues to grow and RESTORE enrollment advances, we remain steadfast in our commitment to rigorous oversight, working closely with investigators and site staff to maintain high standards of study execution.”

Third Quarter 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

Phase 3 RESTORE Study

Enrollment is ongoing following dosing of the first participant in October 2026. The Company continues to expect completion of enrollment in the second half of 2027, with topline data in the first half of 2028.

Site activation continues, including the recent activation of designated SCI Model Systems centers. The Company is working closely with investigators and site staff to prepare additional centers to open on a rolling basis.

Regulatory and Development Progress

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted NVG-291 Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of chronic traumatic cervical motor-incomplete SCI. The designation is based on preliminary clinical evidence from the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study indicating that NVG-291 may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on one or more clinically significant endpoints.

Advanced the nonclinical program supporting New Drug Application (NDA) readiness, including successful completion of preliminary embryofetal development studies. A chronic toxicology study is ongoing as part of the broader work intended to support dosing of NVG-291 beyond 12 weeks and future clinical expansion.

Scientific and Community Engagement

The Company is finalizing a manuscript reporting results from the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study for submission to a peer-reviewed journal.

Supported the first externally led SCI Patient-Focused Drug Development meeting, held on September 29, 2026, as an industry sponsor. The meeting drew more than 1,000 registrants and gathered community perspectives on living with SCI and treatment priorities to inform a Voice of the Patient report for the FDA and treatment developers. A recording is available at www.scipfdd.org

Hosted NervGen’s inaugural R&D Day on September 30, 2026. Four leading SCI experts joined management to discuss NVG-291’s scientific rationale, clinical findings, and broader therapeutic potential, as well as the Phase 3 RESTORE study. A replay is available under “Events & Presentations” at www.nervgen.com



Corporate

The Company expects to report as a U.S. domestic filer and prepare its financial statements under U.S. GAAP, beginning with its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2026.



Upcoming Investor Conference

Management will attend and participate in the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, taking place November 30 to December 2, 2026, in Coral Gables, Florida.



Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cash and Investments. As of September 30, 2026, NervGen had cash and cash equivalents of C$80.1 million (US$56.5 million), compared to C$22.1 million (US$16.1 million) as of December 31, 2025. Based on its current operating plan, the Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026, will be sufficient to fund its operations through the anticipated topline data readout from RESTORE in 1H 2028. Through the date of this release, no common shares have been sold under the Company’s at-the-market (ATM) program. The ATM program will be terminated on December 25, 2026, in advance of the Company’s expected transition to U.S. domestic issuer reporting status.

Research & Development (R&D). R&D expenses were C$7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to C$4.3 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to clinical and regulatory costs associated with the initiation of RESTORE, completion of preliminary embryofetal development studies, the ongoing chronic toxicology study, and manufacturing of drug substance and drug product to supply RESTORE.

General and Administrative (G&A). G&A expenses were C$3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to C$1.3 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher non-cash stock-based compensation expense, higher directors’ and officers’ liability insurance premiums following the Company’s Nasdaq listing, and higher audit and legal fees.

Net Loss. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was C$6.4 million, or C$0.06 per weighted-average common share outstanding (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of C$4.7 million, or C$0.06 per weighted-average common share outstanding (basic) and C$0.07 per weighted-average common share outstanding (diluted), for the same period in 2025. Net loss for the period includes a C$4.4 million non-cash unrealized gain on the warrant derivatives, compared to a C$0.8 million non-cash unrealized gain on the warrant derivatives for the same period in 2025. The warrant derivatives are remeasured each reporting period, with changes in fair value recognized as non-cash gains or losses that do not affect the Company’s cash balance.

Restatement. In October 2026, the Company completed the previously announced restatement of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. The restatement revised the valuation of certain warrants and options and the accounting for share issuance costs. The adjustments were non-cash and had no impact on the Company’s cash and cash equivalents, cash runway, or business operations.

The Company’s financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and the related management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .

About the Phase 3 RESTORE Study

RESTORE is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 registrational study evaluating the efficacy and safety of NVG-291 in adults living with chronic traumatic cervical motor-incomplete SCI. The study is expected to enroll approximately 150 participants across the United States and Canada. The study’s primary endpoint assesses improvement in hand function, a leading recovery priority for individuals with cervical SCI, as measured by GRASSP Quantitative Prehension. Secondary endpoints and blinded participant interviews will provide additional insight into functional independence and quality of life. Eligible participants are one to ten years following a traumatic SCI, have a motor level at C7 or higher on both sides and have an American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) Impairment Scale classification of C or D. Participants will be randomized 1:1 to receive NVG-291 or placebo by once-daily subcutaneous injection for 12 weeks, followed by a four-week observation period. An optional 12-week open-label extension is planned following study completion. For additional information, including eligibility criteria and study locations, visit ClinicalTrials.gov (identifier: NCT07799532).

About NervGen

NervGen (NASDAQ: NGEN) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions. The Company’s mission is to transform the lives of individuals living with SCI by enabling the nervous system to repair itself. NervGen’s lead therapeutic candidate, NVG-291, is a subcutaneously administered neuroreparative peptide designed to target the inhibitory CSPG-PTPσ pathway. NVG-291 is the first pharmacologic candidate to improve function, independence, and quality of life in chronic SCI, as observed in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study. NVG-291 has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of chronic traumatic cervical motor-incomplete SCI. It has also received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of SCI. Through NVG-291 and its next-generation candidate, NVG-300, NervGen is pursuing a pharmacologic approach to transform the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements regarding the Company’s current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, and other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “likely” or “potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the design, conduct and anticipated timelines of the RESTORE study, including expected enrollment, activation of additional sites, completion of enrollment, timing of topline data and the planned open-label extension; the Company’s planned request for a multidisciplinary Type B meeting with the FDA to discuss NVG-291’s continued development and opportunities to expedite the program following Breakthrough Therapy designation; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and the period into which they are expected to fund operations; the termination of the Company’s ATM program upon expiration of the Company’s base shelf prospectus and transition to U.S. domestic issuer reporting status; the Company’s NDA readiness activities and nonclinical studies, including their potential to support long-term dosing and enhance NVG-291’s profile for potential commercial use and future clinical expansion; the anticipated submission of the CONNECT SCI manuscript for peer-reviewed publication; the Company’s participation in investor conferences; the Company’s anticipated transition to U.S. domestic issuer reporting status, preparation of financial statements under U.S. GAAP and filing of an Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2026; the development and potential therapeutic benefits of the Company’s product candidates; and other factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F/A, its amended and restated management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this news release. Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.