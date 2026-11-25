SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 Fireside Chat Time: 12:30 - 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time Location: New York, NY



Citi 's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 meetings Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, December 3, 2026 Fireside Chat Time: 10:20 - 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time Location: Miami, FL



The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events and replays will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective representative.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, and Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For Investors:

Vivian Wu



628-895-0661



VWu@nektar.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.



LifeSci Advisors



212-915-2577



cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media:

Dan Budwick



1AB Media



973-271-6085



dan@1abmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-to-present-at-two-investor-conferences-in-december-302949725.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics