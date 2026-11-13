Nektar Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided a business update.

Cash and investments in marketable securities on September 30, 2026, were $952.9 million as compared to $245.8 million on December 31, 2025.

"This was a pivotal quarter for Nektar as we moved rezpegaldesleukin quickly into Phase 3 development," said Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nektar. "We have now initiated all three global ZENITH AD registrational trials in atopic dermatitis and our global ZENITH AA registrational trial in alopecia areata is on track to begin in December, earlier than previously planned. The strong body of clinical and translational data generated to-date for rezpegaldesleukin reinforce our conviction in its novel and differentiated Treg mechanism, which targets multiple inflammatory pathways that underpin chronic autoimmune disease. We believe rezpegaldesleukin has the potential to offer an important new therapeutic approach for patients, and we're focused on advancing to our topline data readouts in the summer of 2028 with the first BLA filing in 2029."

Revenue in the third quarter of 2026 was $9.4 million as compared to $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was $30.4 million as compared to $33.4 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Total operating costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were $67.2 million as compared to $43.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. Total operating costs and expenses were $169.6 million in the first nine months of 2026 as compared to $145.9 million in the first nine months of 2025. Operating expenses for 2026 reflect an increase in research and development (R&D) expenses for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 and an increase in general and administrative (G&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2026 but a decrease in G&A expenses for the first nine months of 2026.

R&D expense in the third quarter of 2026 was $44.1 million as compared to $27.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. R&D expense in the first nine months of 2026 was $118.9 million as compared to $87.6 million for the first nine months of 2025. R&D expense increased primarily due to activities to support the Phase 3 ZENITH AD program in atopic dermatitis and the Phase 3 ZENITH AA program in alopecia areata, as well as manufacturing activities associated with rezpegaldesleukin.

G&A expense was $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. G&A expense was $50.8 million in the first nine months of 2026 as compared to $57.5 million in the first nine months of 2025. G&A expense increased for the third quarter of 2026 but decreased in the first nine months of 2026, primarily due to an increase in legal expenses in the third quarter of 2026 and a decrease in legal expenses in the first nine months of 2026.

Our non-cash loss from our equity method investment in Gannet BioChem was $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, as compared to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. The non-cash loss from the equity method investment was $2.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, as compared to $7.4 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $55.7 million or $1.63 basic and diluted net loss per share as compared to a net loss of $35.5 million or $1.87 basic and diluted loss per share in the third quarter of 2025. Net loss in the first nine months of 2026 was $141.2 million or $4.60 basic and diluted net loss per share as compared to a net loss of $128.0 million or $8.14 basic and diluted loss per share in the first nine months of 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

Atopic Dermatitis

In October 2026

In September 2026

In August 2026 The Lancet . As previously announced, the study met all primary and key secondary endpoints on the 24 micrograms per kilogram Q2W regimen, including at least a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75), at least a 90% improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-90), validated Investigator Global Assessment of Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD TM ) response, and Itch Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) response and body surface area (BSA). The full citation of this article can be accessed at: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(26)01143-8/fulltext

. As previously announced, the study met all primary and key secondary endpoints on the 24 micrograms per kilogram Q2W regimen, including at least a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75), at least a 90% improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-90), validated Investigator Global Assessment of Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD ) response, and Itch Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) response and body surface area (BSA). The full citation of this article can be accessed at: In July 2026

Alopecia Areata

Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Nektar management will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, today, November 12, 2026.

This press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through December 12, 2026.

To access the conference call, please pre-register here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata, and Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Nektar's pipeline also includes preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "can," "develop," "potential," "believe," "address," "may," "plan," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the safety and efficacy profile and therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, and NKTR-422, potential patient preferences and market adoption related thereto, and plans and timing of future clinical trials, regulatory submissions and data releases. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166 and NKTR-422 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166 and NKTR-422 are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in future clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166 and NKTR-422 are in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage of development, and there can be no assurance that any such drug candidate will obtain regulatory approval; (iv) data reported from ongoing clinical trials may be preliminary or interim and may change as additional patient data becomes available or as continuing observations, verifications and analysis are completed; (v) the timing of the initiation or completion of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (vi) a Fast Track designation does not increase the likelihood that rezpegaldesleukin will receive marketing approval in the United States; (vii) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (viii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as such risks and uncertainties may be amended or supplemented by our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

For Investors:

Vivian Wu



628-895-0661



VWu@nektar.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.



LifeSci Advisors



212-915-2577



cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media:

Susan Roberts



LifeSci Communications



202-779-0929



sroberts@lifescicomms.com

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)











































ASSETS



September 30, 2026



December 31, 2025(1) Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents



















$ 34,686



$ 15,116



Short-term investments



















579,671



230,636



Other current assets



















64,976



20,514







Total current assets



















679,333



266,266











































Long-term investments



















338,500



- Other assets



















19,418



14,140







Total assets



















$ 1,037,251



$ 280,406











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























































Current liabilities:



































Accounts payable



















18,131



10,770



Accrued expenses



















34,464



22,271



Operating lease liabilities, current portion















22,883



20,495







Total current liabilities



















75,478



53,536











































Operating lease liabilities, less current portion











50,998



65,256 Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net











54,787



63,157 Other long-term liabilities



















6,266



8,625







Total liabilities



















187,529



190,574











































Commitments and contingencies











































































Stockholders' equity:



































Preferred stock



















-



-



Common stock



















3



2



Capital in excess of par value



















4,755,130



3,850,099



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)











(3,948)



17



Accumulated deficit



















(3,901,463)



(3,760,286)







Total stockholders' equity



















849,722



89,832



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity















$ 1,037,251



$ 280,406





(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2025 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share information) (Unaudited)



























































































Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,































2026



2025



2026



2025



























































Revenue:



















































Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties







$ 9,386



$ 11,490



$ 30,378



$ 33,125



License, collaboration and other revenue















-



300



-



300 Total revenue



















9,386



11,790



30,378



33,425



























































Operating costs and expenses:



















































Research and development



















44,123



27,252



118,932



87,618



General and administrative



















24,569



16,070



50,773



57,488



Restructuring and impairment



















(1,504)



140



(130)



756 Total operating costs and expenses















67,188



43,462



169,575



145,862



Loss from operations



















(57,802)



(31,672)



(139,197)



(112,437)



























































Non-operating income (expense):



















































Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties



(6,763)



(6,047)



(21,911)



(16,415)



Interest income



















9,578



2,819



23,166



7,662



Other income (expense), net



















(59)



(121)



(495)



405 Total non-operating income (expense), net















2,756



(3,349)



760



(8,348)



























































Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes and equity method investment



(55,046)



(35,021)



(138,437)



(120,785)



























































Provision (benefit) for income taxes















22



(33)



88



(169) Loss before equity method investment















(55,068)



(34,988)



(138,525)



(120,616)



























































Loss from equity method investment















(583)



(534)



(2,652)



(7,381) Net loss



















$ (55,651)



$ (35,522)



$ (141,177)



$ (127,997)



























































Basic and diluted net loss per share















$ (1.63)



$ (1.87)



$ (4.60)



$ (8.14)































































































Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net



loss per share



34,178,219



18,946,559



30,690,968



15,716,396

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-therapeutics-announces-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-302938396.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics