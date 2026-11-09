neffy ® Now Available Without a Prescription Across Canada for the Emergency Treatment of Allergic Reactions (Anaphylaxis)

Behind-the-counter classification across provinces and territories extends Canadians' access to epinephrine nasal spray

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- ALK-Abelló Pharmaceuticals Inc. Canada (ALK Canada) today announced that the National Association of Pharmacy Regulatory Authorities (NAPRA) classified neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray) 2 mg as a Schedule II product across Canada.i This change means neffy® is available without a prescription in provinces and territories where a prescription was previously required.

Access to epinephrine is critical for the estimated 2.5 million Canadians affected by severe allergies that put them at risk of anaphylaxis.ii,iii

neffy® is authorized for use in adults and children with a body weight of 30 kg (66 pounds) or more for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis to insect stings or bites, foods, medicines and other allergens, as well as anaphylaxis caused by exercise or where the cause is not known.iv neffy® was authorized for use in Canada by Health Canada in April 2026.

"Making neffy® available without a prescription across Canada is an important step toward giving people at risk of anaphylaxis, and their caregivers, another way to carry and use epinephrine, the first-line emergency treatment for severe allergic reactions." said Andrew Desbarats, General Manager, ALK Canada. "We hope this change helps make it easier for Canadians to obtain and carry emergency treatment, and to act quickly when these reactions occur."

What Schedule II means in Canada

In Canada, Health Canada determines whether a medicine requires a prescription federally. Provinces and territories can further regulate where and how a non-prescription medicine is sold.

For neffy®, the Schedule II classification means it can now be obtained without a prescription at the pharmacy. Consumers will need to speak directly with the pharmacist who will conduct proper counselling before dispensing neffy® to patients without a prescription.

It is important to note that there may be exceptions to the scheduling of certain ingredients in certain provinces or territories and individuals should refer to the pharmacy regulatory authority in their province or territory for information on the drug scheduling rules in their jurisdiction.

About anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.v Symptoms generally include two or more body systems (e.g. skin, respiratory, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular.)v Common triggers include foods (particularly peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, milk, and eggs), insect stings, medications, latex and exercise.vi Anaphylaxis is a medical emergency, and rapid recognition and management can be life-saving.v Epinephrine is the only medication that reduces hospitalization and death and should be administered promptly following the onset of anaphylaxis.v

About neffy®

neffy® 2 mg is a nasal spray designed to provide fast absorption of epinephrine.iv neffy® delivers a full, single dose of epinephrine in a user-friendly format, without the need for priming. iv,vii It has a 30-month shelf life from the date of manufacture and should be stored at between 15°C to 30°C, with the ability to withstand temperature excursions of up to 50°C. iv Freezing does not affect its shelf life, however if it is accidentally frozen the nasal spray should be allowed to thaw for at least one hour before use, because it will not activate if frozen. iv The most frequently occurring adverse reactions (very common events ≥ 10%) observed in clinical studies of neffy® were reported only after a second 2 mg dose (4 mg total) and include throat irritation (18.8%), headache (17.6%), nasal discomfort (12.9%) and feeling jittery (10.6%). iv Full product and safety information is available in the Product Monograph.

About ALK Canada

For more than 100 years, ALK has been at the forefront of allergy research and treatment, with a global mission to help millions of people living with allergies. ALK Canada brings this legacy of innovation to Canadian patients and healthcare providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of allergy therapies--from diagnostic testing to immunotherapy and emergency anaphylaxis care. For more information, visit www.alk.net/ca.

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i National Association of Pharmacy Regulatory Authorities. National Drug Schedules. Available at https://www.napra.ca/nds/epinephrine-nasal-spray/. Accessed November 2026.



ii Health Canada. 2020: Research Related to the Prevalence of Food Allergies and Intolerances. Available online at: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/food-nutrition/food-safety/food-allergies-intolerances/food-allergen-research-program/research-related-prevalence-food-allergies-intolerances.html. Accessed October 2026.



iii Statistics Canada. Canada's population estimates: Age and gender, July 1, 2025. Available online at: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/250924/dq250924a-eng.htm Accessed October 2026.



iv neffy® Product Monograph. Available at: www.alk.net/ca/npm-en



v Government of Canada. Anaphylaxis and other acute reactions following vaccination: Canadian Immunization Guide. Available online at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/healthy-living/canadian-immunization-guide-part-2-vaccine-safety/page-4-early-vaccine-reactions-including-anaphylaxis.html Accessed October 2026.



vi Food Allergy Canada. Food allergy FAQs. Available online at https://foodallergycanada.ca/food-allergy-basics/food-allergies-101/food-allergy-faqs/ Accessed October 2026.



vii Hernandez-Trujillo V, et al. ACAAI 2024. Poster 8066

SOURCE ALK