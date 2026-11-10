Nasus Pharma Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ACAAI 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE: NSRX) (“Nasus Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative intranasal products, today announced that abstracts supporting NS002, its investigational intranasal epinephrine powder for the treatment of anaphylaxis, have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (“ACAAI”) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, to be held in Phoenix, AZ November 12-16, 2026.

The abstract Enhanced Absorption of Intranasal Powder Epinephrine (FMXIN002) after Single Dose in Adults with Allergic Rhinitis (8032) was selected for oral presentation in the Distinguish Industry and Late Breaking Abstracts session. The abstract will be presented Saturday, November 14, by Dr. Michael Blaiss.

Details of three additional poster presentations are as follows:

Intranasal Powder Epinephrine (FMXIN002) is effectively absorbed under severe nasal congestion

ePoster R002, Friday, November 13, 2:50 pm (MT); presented by Dr. Dalia Megiddo, the Company’s Chief Development Officer and Chief Medical Officer

Enhanced Absorption of Intranasal Powder Epinephrine (FMXIN002) after Single Dose in Adults with Allergic Rhinitis



ePoster R017, Friday, November 13, 3:05 pm (MT) presented by Dr. David Fleicher

Speed of Onset as the Clinical Priority in Anaphylaxis Treatment: New Allergist Survey Data (Abstract 8083)



ePoster R031, Saturday, November 14, 12:00 pm (MT); presented by Brendan O’Grady, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer

About Nasus Pharma Ltd.

Nasus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a number of intranasal powder products addressing acute medical conditions in the community. NS002, Nasus Pharma’s intranasal powder Epinephrine product candidate is being developed as a needle-free alternative to Epinephrine autoinjectors for patients with anaphylaxis. Intranasal administration is most suitable for those situations in which rapid drug delivery is required and offers needle-free, easy-to-use alternatives. Nasus Pharma’s proprietary powder-based intranasal (“PBI”) technology is designed for rapid and reliable drug delivery, leveraging the nasal cavity’s rich vascular network for quick absorption. The PBI formulation uses uniform spherical powder particles for broad dispersion and potentially faster, higher absorption compared to liquid-based nasal products. For further information about the Company, please visit www.nasuspharma.com or follow on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will”, “would,” or the negative of these words, similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nasus Pharma is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the planned abstracts presentations to be made at ACAAI. Historical results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2026. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact

Nasus Pharma Ltd. Israel

info@nasuspharma.com



Investors Contact

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com