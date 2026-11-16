Moleculin Biotech Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results as Pivotal MIRACLE Trial Advances Toward Key Q1 2027 Data Readout

- Completed treatment of all 90 patients in Part A of the pivotal Phase 2/3 MIRACLE trial evaluating Annamycin in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML)



- Comprehensive Part A data readout remains on track for the first quarter of 2027, supporting optimal dose selection and planned initiation of Part B



- Annamycin's differentiated cardiac safety profile further supported by peer-reviewed analysis of 90 patients across five clinical trials, with no evidence of clinical or subclinical cardiotoxicity at first interim analysis



- New preclinical findings suggest Annamycin may help turn immunologically “cold” pancreatic tumors “hot,” supporting potential combination treatment approaches



HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the “Company”), reported on Friday the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and highlighted continued progress across its clinical development programs, including completion of treatment in Part A of its pivotal Phase 2/3 MIRACLE trial evaluating Annamycin (also known as naxtarubicin) in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Moleculin continues to advance its lead clinical program following completion of treatment for all 90 patients in Part A of the MIRACLE trial. The Company remains on track to report comprehensive Part A data in the first quarter of 2027. These data are expected to support selection of the optimal Annamycin dose for advancement into Part B, which is currently planned to begin in the first half of 2027.

"We are approaching one of the most important milestones in Moleculin's development, and I believe our progress has positioned us to enter 2027 with meaningful momentum," said Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin. "Completing treatment of all 90 patients in Part A of our pivotal MIRACLE trial is a significant execution achievement. We are now focused on delivering the comprehensive dataset in the first quarter of 2027, which we expect will provide important insights into Annamycin's clinical activity, safety and optimal dose for advancement into Part B. We are also looking forward to releasing quantitative market research data soon, further supporting the commercial opportunity for Annamycin "

"What gives us confidence as we approach this readout is the totality of evidence generated to date," continued Mr. Klemp. "We have reported encouraging interim clinical findings, strengthened the scientific foundation supporting Annamycin's differentiated cardiac safety profile through independent, peer-reviewed analysis, and continued to execute against our pivotal development strategy. We believe Annamycin has the potential to address a meaningful treatment gap in AML, and the upcoming Part A results represent an important opportunity to further evaluate that potential. Our priority is clear: execute on the data readout, make informed development decisions and advance Annamycin toward its next critical milestones."

Recent Highlights

Expected Milestones for the Annamycin Development Program

Q1 2027: MIRACLE – Comprehensive Part A data readout following completion of treatment for all 90 patients

MIRACLE – Comprehensive Part A data readout following completion of treatment for all 90 patients 1H 2027: MIRACLE – Planned initiation of Part B following optimal dose selection

MIRACLE – Planned initiation of Part B following optimal dose selection 1H 2027: Planned initiation of physician-sponsored clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for pancreatic cancer

Planned initiation of physician-sponsored clinical trial evaluating Annamycin for pancreatic cancer 1H 2028: Planned initiation of third-line relapsed/refractory AML subject trial

Planned initiation of third-line relapsed/refractory AML subject trial 1H 2028: Planned initiation of pediatric AML clinical study

Planned initiation of pediatric AML clinical study 2H 2028: Complete recruitment of Part B

Complete recruitment of Part B 2H 2028: Primary efficacy data for MIRACLE 2nd line subjects

Primary efficacy data for MIRACLE 2nd line subjects 2028-2029: Begin a rolling submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of R/R AML for accelerated approval on primary endpoint of CR from MIRACLE

Additional Pipeline Programs

Moleculin continues to support development activities for its WP1066 program through investigator-sponsored research, including a physician-sponsored Phase 1B/2 clinical trial evaluating WP1066 in combination with radiation for the treatment of glioblastoma. These programs complement Moleculin's primary focus on advancing Annamycin.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Research and development expenses were approximately $4.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $3.7 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to activities related to the MIRACLE clinical trial.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $2.1 million for the same period in 2025.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $6.5 million, compared to approximately $25.4 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the absence of the approximately $20.6 million non-cash loss on the issuance of warrant liabilities recorded in the prior-year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, research and development expenses were approximately $15.3 million, compared to approximately $10.8 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily related to the MIRACLE clinical trial, additional nonclinical studies and other research costs. General and administrative expenses were approximately $6.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $6.7 million for the same period in 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, Moleculin had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $7.3 million, compared to approximately $8.9 million as of December 31, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately $21.7 million.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company’s lead program, Annamycin (also known as naxtarubicin), has shown to be an efficacious and well tolerated anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to lack the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

The Company is conducting the MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine (also referred to as “Ara-C”), together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway toward a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study remains subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin also has in its pipeline a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: the potential efficacy and safety of Annamycin; the potential for Annamycin to be used in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors or in indications other than AML; the timing and results of the comprehensive Part A data readout of the MB-108 trial; the planned initiation of Part B of the MIRACLE trial in the first half of 2027 and the expected timeline for completing Part B recruitment; the potential for the MB-108 trial to support a New Drug Application submission, including the anticipated rolling NDA submission during 2028-2029; the planned initiation of a third-line relapsed/refractory AML clinical study and a pediatric AML clinical study, each anticipated in the first half of 2028; the Company’s plans to sponsor an investigator-initiated clinical trial of Annamycin in pancreatic cancer; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing to conduct its clinical trials. Moleculin will require significant additional financing, for which the Company has no commitments, in order to conduct its clinical trials as described in this press release, and the completion of the clinical trials described in this press release assumes the Company’s ability to secure such financing on a timely basis. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company relies on the reports of its expert with regard to the absence of cardiotoxicity. The dataset referenced in this press release is subject to the review of the data from future subjects in its current and future clinical trials and long-term follow-up with subjects in its current trials. Moleculin has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

MBRX@jtcir.com

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,287 $ 8,878 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,124 808 Total current assets 8,411 9,686 Intangible assets 11,148 11,148 Other non-current assets 900 900 Operating lease right-of-use asset 223 314 Furniture and equipment, net 54 78 Total assets $ 20,736 $ 22,126 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 6,135 $ 6,854 Total current liabilities 6,135 6,854 Operating lease liability - long-term, net of current portion 107 222 Warrant liability - long term 5 44 Total liabilities 6,247 7,120 Total stockholders' equity 14,489 15,006 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,736 $ 22,126





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 4,488 3,738 15,317 10,774 General and administrative 2,114 2,147 6,705 6,715 Depreciation and amortization 8 21 24 81 Total operating expenses 6,610 5,906 22,046 17,570 Loss from operations (6,610 ) (5,906 ) (22,046 ) (17,570 ) Other income (loss): Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability 35 1,591 10,798 1,031 Transaction costs allocated to equity and liability warrant issuances (12 ) (530 ) (707 ) (1,737 ) Loss on issuance of warrant liabilities - (20,609 ) (15,158 ) (30,962 ) Other income, net 36 16 125 30 Interest income, net 58 39 15 96 Net loss $ (6,493 ) $ (25,399 ) $ (26,973 ) $ (49,112 ) Warrant deemed dividends (773 ) - (2,867 ) - Net loss available to common stockholders $ (7,266 ) $ (25,399 ) $ (29,840 ) $ (49,112 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (9.59 ) $ (340.43 ) $ (71.38 ) $ (1,179.03 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 757,858 74,609 418,060 41,655



