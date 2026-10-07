Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bayer Inc. Expand Distribution Partnership in Canada

Expanded collaboration supports continued Canadian access to Bayer medicines across cardiovascular and women's health portfolios.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution partnership with Bayer Inc. to include ANGELIQ® (drospirenone and estradiol-17β tablets), CLIMARA® 25, CLIMARA® 50 and CLIMARA® 75 (estradiol hemihydrate transdermal systems), TRIQUILAR® 21 and TRIQUILAR® 28 (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol tablets), and XARELTO® (rivaroxaban granules for oral suspension) in Canada. The expanded collaboration builds on the companies' existing relationship and shared commitment to reliable access to medicines for Canadian patients and healthcare professionals.

The partnership was originally established to support the Canadian distribution of Bayer's ADALAT® XL® (nifedipine extended-release tablets), an antihypertensive / antianginal medicine. The addition of ANGELIQ®, CLIMARA®, TRIQUILAR®, and XARELTO® extends the collaboration across a broader range of therapeutic areas while maintaining the companies' focus on dependable supply and continuity of care.

"Ensuring Canadian patients and healthcare professionals can rely on consistent access to established medicines is central to Mint's mission," said Jaiveer Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Mint Pharmaceuticals. "Expanding our work with Bayer allows us to apply Mint's resilient supply chain and nationwide distribution capabilities across a broader portfolio, while advancing our mutual focus on reliability, quality and patient care."

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Mint Pharmaceuticals Inc., building on a trusted collaboration rooted in quality, reliability and a shared commitment to patient care," said Viktoria Friedrich, President and CEO of Bayer Inc. in Canada. "By broadening this partnership across additional Bayer medicines, we can continue to leverage Mint's strong Canadian distribution network and market expertise to help ensure these treatments remain accessible to healthcare professionals and patients who rely on them."

Through this expanded partnership, Mint Pharmaceuticals and Bayer Inc. aim to maintain high standards of distribution and supply continuity across the portfolio, helping ensure that healthcare professionals and patients across Canada have timely access to these medicines.

About Mint Pharmaceuticals

Mint Pharmaceuticals is a leading Canadian-owned and operated manufacturer of high-quality, affordable generic medicines. Mint has built one of the strongest and most resilient pharmaceutical supply chains in the country, helping safeguard patient access by averting 25 national drug shortages across 16 essential medicines in the last decade. The company has been recognized by Deloitte as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for eight consecutive years, achieving Platinum Club status in 2025, and is a member company of the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA).

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at www.mintpharma.com and at www.bayer.ca.

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SOURCE Mint Pharmaceuticals