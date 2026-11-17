GENEVA, Nov. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) (the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced that it has signed agreements securing investment commitments of up to CHF 4 million from long-term strategic investors. The proceeds will support the wider commercial deployment of its neurotherapeutics platform.

With clinically validated solutions already in use and a commercial organization in place, the Company aims to expand its customer base and accelerate revenue growth across its portfolio. This includes increasing adoption among healthcare providers and broadening access to rehabilitation at home, supported by the launch of MindMotion Lite, a tablet-based solution designed for home deployment.

"We appreciate our investors' confidence in our ability to scale and their support through their investment and networks," said Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics. "This funding allows us to build on our existing deployments and continue bringing precision neurotherapeutics to more patients."

The agreements provide for CHF 3 million in funding scheduled for November and December 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Either party may also exercise an additional CHF 1 million investment option until February 28, 2027. The financing comprises primarily shares and mandatory convertible notes priced at CHF 0.12 per share, subject to a limited market-based adjustment. It includes 7 million five-year warrants at CHF 0.25 per share--a 79% premium to the previous day's closing price--plus 2.5 million on the same terms if the option is exercised, and 1.28 million five-year warrants at CHF 0.12.

The Company also reported it has agreed to terminate the remaining unfunded commitment of CHF 4 million under the financing announced on May 26, 2026.

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company's FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine.

For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts



Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer



ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com

DISCLAIMER



This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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File:Ad hoc release_MindMaze_Financing November 2026

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SOURCE MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA