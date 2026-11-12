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Press Releases

Milestone Scientific Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

November 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 13, 2026, to discuss the company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, as well as the company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and by entering the access code: 612206. A live webcast and replay are available here: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2306/54665.

An audio replay of the call will be available through November 27, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering the access code: 54665.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs, and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Contact:

HAYDEN IR:

James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com


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