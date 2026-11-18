RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the discontinuation of the clinical development program evaluating nemtabrutinib (MK-1026), an investigational, oral, non-covalent Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. Nemtabrutinib is being evaluated for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL) and other hematologic malignancies in the BELLWAVE program.

Merck is discontinuing the Phase 3 BELLWAVE-011 trial (NCT06136559) following review of the results by an external Data Monitoring Committee (eDMC) that suggested the benefits may not outweigh the risks in this study. Merck subsequently confirmed this following a review of the data in its totality, and as a result of this analysis, Merck has also made the decision to discontinue the broader BELLWAVE clinical development program, including the other Phase 3 studies: BELLWAVE-008 and BELLWAVE-010.

Merck is informing study investigators for these clinical trials and advises patients to speak to their study team and physician regarding next steps and treatment options. Data analyses for these trials are ongoing, and the results will be shared with the scientific community.

“Following careful analyses of the data from BELLWAVE-011, the decision has been made to discontinue development of nemtabrutinib across the entire clinical program. We are grateful to all of the patients, caregivers and investigators for their many contributions that made these studies possible,” said Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of global oncology clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “We continue to pursue solutions for patients with hematologic malignancies and focus on advancing our hematology pipeline to help more patients with blood cancers.”

About nemtabrutinib (MK-1026)

Nemtabrutinib is an investigational, oral, non-covalent BTK inhibitor that suppresses oncogenic B-cell receptor signaling. Nemtabrutinib was evaluated in clinical trials, including BELLWAVE-001 (NCT03162536), BELLWAVE-008 (NCT05624554), BELLWAVE-011 (NCT06136559), BELLWAVE-010 (NCT05947851), BELLWAVE-003 (NCT04728893), BELLWAVE-015 (NCT06442436), BELLWAVE-027 (NCT07734610) and waveLINE-006 (NCT05458297).

About Merck in hematology

Merck is committed to advancing innovation and care for people with hematologic neoplasms and malignancies. Building on its leadership in oncology, the company has a broad clinical development program that evaluates novel mechanisms of action to address longstanding unmet needs for patients with hematologic neoplasms and malignancies. Among Merck’s research efforts are studies evaluating multiple investigational medicines as monotherapy or in combination with other therapies across a range of hematologic neoplasms and malignancies.

About Merck

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

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