Matricelf to Meet Investment Banks at NIBA’s 153rd Investment Conference Ahead of Planned Nasdaq Dual Listing and First in Human Studies

Management seeks an investment banking partner for a potential follow on offering after its planned Nasdaq dual listing to support the Company's transition into first in human studies.

Matricelf Ltd. (TASE:MTLF), a regenerative medicine company developing personalized, autologous engineered neural tissue for spinal cord injury, today announced that it will present at the National Investment Banking Association's 153rd Investment Conference, taking place October 6 and 7, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Gil Hakim, CEO, and Sigal Russo, CFO will attend the conference and meet with investors and investment banking professionals. Management will present the Company's technology, development strategy and progress toward its planned first in human clinical program.

Matricelf's lead program, NewRal, combines cells derived from the patient with an extracellular matrix scaffold derived from the patient's own tissue to create a personalized neural tissue transplant. The investigational treatment is intended to replace damaged neural tissue following traumatic spinal cord injury.

The Company has reported completion of its GLP safety study, initiation of GMP manufacturing activities and continued advancement of preclinical efficacy studies. In September 2026, Matricelf announced receipt of written FDA feedback supporting several key elements of its proposed first in human trial design. This feedback does not constitute authorization to initiate a clinical trial.

"Matricelf is advancing toward an important transition from preclinical development to clinical evaluation," said Gil Hakim, CEO of Matricelf. "NIBA provides an opportunity to introduce our personalized approach to spinal cord repair and discuss our progress and upcoming development priorities with the investment community."

Conference participants interested in meeting with management may request a meeting through the conference platform or contact Gil Hakim at Gil@matricelf.com.

About Matricelf

Matricelf Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company developing personalized engineered tissue therapies based on a patient's own cells and extracellular matrix. Its lead program, NewRal, targets traumatic spinal cord injury. The Company's technology originates from research at Tel Aviv University. Matricelf is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol MTLF.

NewRal remains investigational, has not been approved by any regulatory authority and has not yet been evaluated in humans.

For more information, visit www.matricelf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward looking statements regarding Matricelf's development strategy, manufacturing activities, planned clinical program and the potential therapeutic applications of its technology. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including research results, manufacturing challenges, regulatory requirements and financing needs. Initiation of clinical studies remains subject to applicable regulatory and ethics approvals. Matricelf undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

Gil Hakim

Chief Executive Officer

Matricelf Ltd.

Email: Gil@matricelf.com

SOURCE: Matricelf

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