Marrow is advancing bone marrow-targeted therapies for severe hematological diseases through its proprietary technology platform

Marrow was founded by Scion Life Sciences; other leading investors include OrbiMed and venBio

Romesh Subramanian leads Marrow as President and CEO, with an experienced team comprising Tim Weeden, CSO, and John Najim, COO/CTO

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marrow Therapeutics, a platform company developing novel bone marrow-targeted therapies to treat severe blood disorders, today announced its launch with a combined $173 million in Series A and B funding. The $53 million Series A financing was co-led by Scion Life Sciences and venBio. The $120 million Series B round was led by OrbiMed, with participation from all Series A investors and new funds, including RTW Investments, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Opaleye, NEXTBio Capital, Affinity Advisors, KKR, Spruce Street Capital and Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Art Levin, founding Chief Scientific Officer of Avidity Biosciences, and Stuart Orkin, David G. Nathan Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and HHMI Investigator at Boston Children’s Hospital, have joined the Board and SAB, respectively.

Marrow is pioneering a novel approach for genetic disease therapy by developing engineered antibodies through its first-in-class and potentially best-in-class bone marrow targeting platform. Marrow’s engineered antibodies precisely target the transferrin receptor (TfR1) in bone marrow and deliver therapeutic payloads to bone marrow to treat severe blood disorders. The company’s in vivo approach aims to achieve efficacy while overcoming critical limitations of earlier genetic medicine approaches, such as safety concerns, manufacturing complexity and patient accessibility.

Marrow is advancing multiple programs utilizing their proprietary Transferrin Antibody Bioconjugate (TAB) platform, targeting a range of hematological and bone marrow diseases. The company’s lead candidate, MAR-101, currently in IND-enabling studies, is designed to treat both sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta thalassemia by decreasing BCL11a and reactivating fetal hemoglobin production.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in genetic medicine and its application in severe blood disorders – the field has validated key targets and shown that genetic approaches can work, but we need to solve the safety and accessibility challenges to truly transform patient outcomes,” said Romesh Subramanian, Marrow Therapeutics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “By precisely targeting the bone marrow, we’re able to deliver the potential of genetic medicines and provide sustained benefit, while simultaneously avoiding the risks that have constrained earlier approaches. Our preclinical data gives us tremendous confidence in this strategy, and we’re excited to move toward the clinic with a platform designed to address a broad range of severe hematological diseases.”

The company’s platform is built on deep scientific and technical expertise and extensive experience with the transferrin receptor, understanding precisely how to engage it for therapeutic benefit while avoiding off-target effects, particularly the anemia risk that limits other TfR1-targeted approaches. In addition to President and CEO Romesh Subramanian, the company has appointed Tim Weeden as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing extensive experience in transferrin receptor biology, antibody and nucleic acid development; John Najim as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, bringing expertise in chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and operations; and Gavriel Mullokandov as Founder and VP, Corporate Development to support the development and advancement of the company’s programs and platform.

“Marrow represents a differentiated technology platform, experienced leadership, and the potential to provide effective and safe treatment options for severe blood disorders,” said Mona Ashiya, General Partner, OrbiMed. “I am excited to work with this experienced team that has brought first-generation TfR1 platforms into the clinic. What is particularly compelling is their ‘pipeline in a product’ strategy. MAR-101 validates the platform across sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia with a single therapeutic approach, while their growing pipeline across additional blood and bone disorders demonstrates the true versatility and long-term value of this platform.”

“From its inception, Marrow has had the potential to become a transformative and valuable company. This has been made possible by an experienced and knowledgeable leadership team that has consistently displayed the scientific rigor and operational excellence we look for at Scion. Marrow has optimized its proprietary bone marrow-targeting platform using lessons learned from validated first-generation TfR1 platforms targeting other tissues and organs. By leveraging well-understood biology, the company is in a great position to create paradigm-shifting therapies for patients dealing with severe blood disorders of high unmet need,” said Aaron Kantoff, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Scion Life Sciences. “We are truly excited to see Marrow advance its programs into the clinic in the coming year.”

About Marrow Therapeutics

Marrow Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company developing a proprietary, bone marrow-targeted platform to treat severe blood disorders. The company’s Transferrin Antibody Bioconjugate (TAB) platform delivers therapeutic payloads directly to bone marrow cells to enable safe and effective treatment of hematological diseases, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia and other blood disorders. Marrow is advancing multiple programs designed to address the high unmet need across a wide range of blood diseases globally. For more information, visit www.marrowtx.com.

Media:

Kit Rodophele

Ten Bridge Communications

krodophele@tenbridgecommunications.com