Made Scientific and Orca Bio partner to establish East Coast manufacturing capacity to help serve TREGZI patients across the U.S.

Planned expansion of Made Scientific's Princeton campus to support Orca Bio's commercial plans

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, a leading U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a long-term commercial manufacturing partnership with Orca Bio, a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for blood cancers and autoimmune diseases. Under the partnership, Made Scientific will provide manufacturing capacity in Princeton, New Jersey, for TREGZI™, Orca Bio's FDA-approved, precision-engineered cell therapy for allogeneic transplant in adults with hematological malignancies.

The manufacturing capacity provided by Made Scientific will serve as an East Coast manufacturing bridge for Orca Bio, complementing Orca Bio's main commercial manufacturing facility in Sacramento, California. This Princeton site will allow Orca Bio to establish a bicoastal production network, which can help further reduce delivery time for certain patients on the East Coast. It will also enable Orca Bio to manufacture products using European donors, expanding donor sourcing flexibility.

To support its continued growth with industry partners, Made Scientific plans to expand its Princeton operations with an additional 45,000 sq. ft. facility next to its existing site, creating a Princeton manufacturing campus. The planned facility will include additional commercial-scale manufacturing suites, along with quality control laboratories, warehousing and cryogenic storage. Made Scientific is progressing toward FDA licensure of its Princeton facilities to support Orca Bio's commercial supply.

"Commercial supply is a decades-long commitment to patients, and it starts with capacity that is ready when a therapy is. Orca Bio is building its East Coast manufacturing network with us, and our expansion on the Princeton campus gives us room to grow with them as TREGZI reaches more patients," said Syed T. Husain, Chairman and CEO of Made Scientific.

"Because TREGZI is made for each patient from matched donor cells, reliable supply depends on where and how we manufacture. The site in Princeton gives Orca Bio a dedicated East Coast home that complements our Sacramento operations and opens further access to domestic and international donors. With Made Scientific supporting both our clinical and commercial manufacturing, we're well positioned to expand access for patients," said Jeroen Bekaert, Ph.D., co-founder and President of Orca Bio.

About Made Scientific

Made Scientific is a leading U.S.-based clinical- and commercial-stage cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products. With GMP facilities in Princeton, New Jersey and East Norriton, Pennsylvania, and a planned expansion of its Princeton campus that would bring its total footprint to approximately 200,000 sq. ft., Made Scientific combines the agility of a specialist CDMO with the technical depth to deliver reliable, scalable manufacturing.

Made Scientific is supported by GC Corporation, a long-term strategic owner providing stability, global access, and sustained investment in the business. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building deliberately, prioritizing scale and quality over short-term outcomes, and positions Made Scientific to advance cell therapy manufacturing with a long-term vision. For more information, visit madescientific.com.

About Orca Bio

Orca Bio is a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of blood cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's manufacturing platform uses single-cell precision to create proprietary, uniquely defined products designed to replace a patient's diseased blood and immune system with a healthy one. At Orca Bio, we are on a mission to redefine what's possible for patients by transforming the field of curative allogeneic cell therapy. For more information, visit orcabio.com.

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SOURCE Made Scientific, Inc.