MacuMira Receives CE Mark for Its Microcurrent Treatment for Dry AMD

CE Mark certification opens Europe to a non-invasive treatment already used in more than 300 clinics

MacuMira therapy in clinic A patient wearing the MacuMira headset during a treatment session. The non-invasive microcurrent therapy is delivered in clinic by a trained technician through closed eyelids in 32-minute sessions.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacuMira Medical Devices Inc. today announced that its retinal microcurrent stimulation device has received CE Mark certification under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745) for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). CE Mark adds Europe to Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where the treatment is already available.

AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in adults over 50. An estimated 196 million people worldwide were living with AMD in 2020, a number projected to reach 288 million by 2040, according to an analysis published in The Lancet Global Health.1 In Europe, about 67 million people are affected, according to a review published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.2 Most have the dry form, where care has largely meant supplements and monitoring.

MacuMira is believed to work by stimulating cellular metabolic processes in the photoreceptors and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), the cells affected by the disease. The treatment is non-invasive, uses no needles, and is comfortable for patients. It is an in-clinic therapy delivered by a trained technician, with low-level microcurrent applied through closed eyelids in 32-minute sessions. Treatment begins with an initial loading period of successive sessions, followed by ongoing maintenance treatments.





For patients, the difference is what the treatment aims to do. Most dry AMD therapies, where available, aim to slow the progression of the disease. MacuMira has been shown to improve vision and visual function, as measured by visual acuity (how clearly a person can read letters on an eye chart) and contrast sensitivity (how well a person sees faint detail and edges, which patients often describe as vision looking crisper and less washed out).

The treatment is supported by published clinical data and by real-world use in more than 300 clinics, with more than 40,000 treatments delivered to date, and has been well tolerated by patients.

In a randomized, sham-controlled clinical trial published in the International Journal of Retina and Vitreous in 2023, patients treated with MacuMira gained an average of 10.4 more letters of visual acuity than patients in the sham group at 30 weeks, and improved contrast sensitivity by 0.25 log units more than the sham group.3 A formal retrospective analysis of 251 patients across 24 clinics, spanning more than 1,700 treatments, adds to this body of evidence, showing that patients gained an average of 6.4 letters of visual acuity in the first two weeks of treatment, with visual acuity remaining within 2.4 letters of that peak through 15 months.4 To see MacuMira’s full clinical evidence and study pipeline, visit macumira.com/data.

“Achieving CE Mark certification is a significant milestone for MacuMira and an important step in expanding access to our technology,” said Matt Van de Ven, CEO of MacuMira Medical Devices Inc. “For too long, patients with dry AMD have had limited treatment options. With a growing body of clinical evidence and extensive real-world experience, we are excited to bring a new approach to vision improvement to patients and clinicians across Europe.”

“Patients with atrophic macular degeneration need options to maintain and preserve vision both short and long term. MacuMira proposes a novel approach. We are excited to use it in patients and identify in whom, and under which conditions it offers the most benefit,” said Dr. Marc de Smet, Retinal Surgeon and Director of MicroInvasive Ocular Surgery (MIOS), Lausanne, Switzerland.

High-resolution images are available on request from the media contact below. Further information is available at macumira.com.

References

1. Wong WL, et al. Lancet Global Health. 2014;2(2):e106–e116.

2. Li JQ, et al. British Journal of Ophthalmology. 2020;104(8):1077–1084.

3. Parkinson KM, et al. International Journal of Retina and Vitreous. 2023;9:36.

4. MacuMira Retrospective Real-world Outcome Analysis. Internal data, unpublished.

Media contact

Muhammad Muhammad, MacuMira Medical Devices Inc.

communications@macumira.com

About MacuMira Medical Devices Inc.

MacuMira is a Canadian medical device company developing non-invasive microcurrent stimulation for dry AMD. Its treatment is cleared in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and now coming to European countries.

Regulatory information: MacuMira is a Class IIa medical device CE marked under EU Regulation 2017/745. Notified Body: 2862. Regulatory status and availability vary by country. Treatment is administered by trained healthcare professionals. Individual results may vary.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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