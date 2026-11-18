Research led by Michael Somenek, MD, and Sarah Allen, MD, expands LRM's clinical investigation of rhPDGF-BB in regenerative aesthetics

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC (LRM), a leader in regenerative aesthetics, today announced that two new INDs for investigator-initiated studies assessing injectable recombinant human platelet-derived growth factor-BB (rhPDGF-BB or pure PDGF) in regenerative aesthetics have been accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The study by Dr. Michael Somenek, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, will examine the cellular effects of rhPDGF-BB in facial skin, while the study by Dr. Sarah Allen, a double board-certified physician, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of Skin Clique, will assess its safety and efficacy when injected undereye for treatment of infraorbital hollowing (IOH).

The announcement builds on LRM's recent IND authorization for a separate Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating injectable rhPDGF-BB for treatment of IOH. The investigator-initiated studies will explore complementary research questions, examining both the biological activity and mechanism of action of rhPDGF-BB in facial skin and its potential to improve the appearance of the under-eye area.

"We are pleased to collaborate with these two highly regarded physicians. Dr. Somenek's study will further elucidate the mechanism of action of pure PDGF when injected specifically into facial skin, while Dr. Allen's study will complement LRM's ongoing Phase 2 multi-center trial for treatment of IOH," said Dr. Samuel Lynch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lynch Regenerative Medicine. "These studies evaluate the use of pure PDGF-BB in regenerative aesthetics from complementary perspectives, examining changes in the skin at the cellular level as well as clinical outcomes when used in the under-eye area."

Examining the Cellular Effects of rhPDGF-BB in Facial Skin

The clinical trial led by Michael Somenek, MD, will investigate the cellular effects of rhPDGF-BB injected into facial skin in 12 participants, with skin biopsies at 7 days, 14 days, 28 days, or 8 weeks after injection to assess alterations in gene and protein expression, including changes in the natural production of collagen, elastin, and other components of the extracellular matrix. Study completion is anticipated in Q2, 2027.

"I'm pleased to lead this investigator-initiated study examining the effects of injectable rhPDGF-BB on the skin," said Michael Somenek, MD, the study's lead investigator. "By assessing changes at the cellular level, we hope to advance the science of PDGF in aesthetics."

Evaluating rhPDGF-BB for Treatment of Infraorbital Hollowing

The clinical trial led by Sarah Allen, MD, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of rhPDGF-BB under eye injections for treatment of IOH in 30 participants. The study will assess the potential of pure PDGF-BB to improve skin quality, reduce the appearance of tear trough deformity and dark shadows, and improve the thickness, smoothness, and brightness of under-eye skin 12 weeks after injection. The study is anticipated to be completed in Q3, 2027.

"Platelet-derived growth factor is not new to medicine. Our colleagues in orthopedics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and wound care have used rhPDGF-BB for decades, and that long record of clinical experience is what has given me the confidence to study it in aesthetics," said Sarah Allen, MD, the study's lead investigator. "If we want to move aesthetic medicine forward safely, physicians and investigators must be part of the solution, and that means participating in structured clinical trials that put patient safety first. Infraorbital hollowing is one of the most common concerns patients bring to us, yet treatment options have changed very little in more than two decades. I am excited to participate in determining whether a regenerative approach has a place in treating this area."

As a world leader in regenerative aesthetics, both studies reflect LRM's decades-long commitment to rigorous scientific research based on its rhPDGF-BB technology, which is already the most widely used tissue growth factor in regenerative medicine across multiple therapeutic and aesthetic applications. The uses of rhPDGF-BB being evaluated in these studies are investigational and have not been approved by the FDA.

LRM separately markets ariessence pure PDGF+®, a topical cosmetic product containing rhPDGF-BB and hyaluronic acid intended to improve the appearance of skin. The injectable applications under investigation are distinct from the topical cosmetic product.

For more information about Lynch Regenerative Medicine, visit www.lynchregen.com.

About Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC



Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC., (www.lynchregen.com) is a commercial stage biotech company advancing regenerative medicine through innovative therapies and aesthetic solutions. Founded by regenerative medicine and PDGF pioneer Dr. Samuel Lynch, the Company develops and commercializes recombinant growth factor products across clearly defined therapeutic indications and cosmetic applications. Its therapeutic portfolio includes (Regranex Gel®), an FDA-approved prescription biologic for promoting the healing of chronic wounds and (GEM 21S®), an FDA-approved combination product indicated for promoting regeneration of periodontal tissues. LRM also markets ariessence pure PDGF+®, a cosmetic product introduced just over two years ago, intended to improve the appearance of skin; already hundreds of thousands of people have benefitted from its topical post-procedure use (www.ariessence.com). Through its therapeutics and aesthetics companies, LRM is building a focused regenerative medicine platform grounded in scientific rigor, manufacturing expertise, a commitment to high-quality biologic innovation and improving lives. The Company is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Contact: EvolveMKD, lrm@evolvemkd.com

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