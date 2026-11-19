The collaboration brings together research expertise, a clinical trial network, and patient engagement

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Research Alliance (LRA) and clinical affiliate Lupus Therapeutics (LT) which oversees the Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN) are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, to advance patient-centered research that supports patient engagement, clinical trial participation, and recruitment across AstraZeneca's development programs in lupus.

"This is an important model for lupus drug development, defined by its reach and comprehensiveness," said Albert T. Roy, President & CEO, Lupus Research Alliance. "We are bringing research expertise, Lupus Therapeutics and its Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN), and the voices of people living with lupus together to help advance AstraZeneca's lupus portfolio, from early development onward. The goal is to accelerate recruitment, strengthen patient-centered research, and bring potential new treatments to people living with lupus faster."

A distinguishing feature of the partnership is its scope, which includes a full spectrum of services: study conduct, peer-to-peer support including early education, clinical trial awareness and recruitment, and education for healthcare professionals and patients.

In addition to supporting the clinical research of anifrolumab-fnia, a first-in-class type I interferon receptor antagonist, in a pediatric trial (BLOSSOM), LT and LuCIN will collaborate with AstraZeneca on several therapies in early clinical development in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN). These include the company's CD19/BCMA CAR-T cell therapy and two trials of T-cell engagers: TITAN, a CD8-guided CD20 T-cell engager, and ASSURO, a bispecific CD19 T-cell engager.

LRA has a long history of collaborating with AstraZeneca. The initial approval of anifrolumab-fnia grew out of seminal research originally funded by the LRA, including pioneering work that identified a distinct set of genes switched on by type I interferons in people with lupus and galvanized research into the role of these molecules in the disease. AstraZeneca led its further development.

Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "The best science starts with understanding the needs and experiences of the people living with a disease. We are proud to collaborate with the Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics, bringing together deep research expertise with the voices that matter most: people living with lupus. By listening to and learning from the lupus community, we can design stronger studies that reflect the community's diversity, focusing on what matters most to patients and ultimately help us deliver better outcomes."

About Lupus

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. In lupus, the immune system, meant to defend against infections, produces autoantibodies that mistake the body's own cells as foreign, causing other immune cells to attack organs such as the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, and skin, as well as blood and joints. Ninety percent of people with lupus are women, most often diagnosed between the ages of 15-45. Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian and Pacific Islander people are disproportionately affected by lupus.

About Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance is the largest non-governmental, non-profit funder of lupus research worldwide. The organization aims to transform treatment by funding the most innovative lupus research, fostering diverse scientific talent, and driving discovery toward better diagnostics, improved treatments and ultimately, a cure for lupus. Because the Lupus Research Alliance's Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations goes to support lupus research programs.

For more information or to donate to lupus research, visit the LRA at LupusResearch.org and on social media at: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Lupus Therapeutics

Lupus Therapeutics, the clinical research affiliate of the Lupus Research Alliance, aims to accelerate the development of curative treatments for all individuals living with lupus. Lupus Therapeutics collaborates with academic institutions, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical partners through the unprecedented Lupus Clinical Investigators Network (LuCIN) to drive rapid and meaningful progress in the treatment of lupus patients. The organization elevates the patient voice, engages community stakeholders, and strives for representation of the diverse lupus community in the clinical research process with the most innovative and renowned experts throughout North America. Visit lupustherapeutics.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lupus-research-alliance-and-clinical-affiliate-lupus-therapeutics-form-new-collaboration-with-astrazeneca-to-advance-drug-development-in-lupus-302944635.html

SOURCE Lupus Research Alliance