Lumexa Imaging Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging (Nasdaq: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient imaging services, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“In Q3, we advanced our business in several meaningful ways while executing against our strategy. Advanced modalities reached a record high as a percent of our volumes, and our newer de novo cohorts continue to ramp on plan. We are actively opening three new de novo centers and are on pace to achieve our goal for 8–10 new center openings this year,” said Caitlin Zulla, Chief Executive Officer of Lumexa Imaging. “These achievements mark progress toward our long-term growth plans, and that progress is translating into strong, durable cash generation. We enter the fourth quarter confident in our ability to deliver for patients, partners, and shareholders.”

“We are leading a transformation in healthcare - delivering high-quality imaging in more convenient settings, more quickly and at meaningfully lower cost through our wholly owned centers and alongside health system partners, improving clinical and financial outcomes.”

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

All comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, unless otherwise noted

Revenue growth of 5.0% consolidated and 7.7% system-wide; consolidated revenues of $272.0 million as compared to $258.9 million

Advanced outpatient volume growth of 7.9% consolidated and 8.1% system-wide

Same-center advanced outpatient volume growth of 6.6% consolidated and 6.8% system-wide

Advanced procedure mix of 31.8% consolidated and 38.2% system-wide, up 127 and 145 basis points, respectively

Net income of $7.2 million as compared to net loss of $3.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $62.6 million as compared to $59.1 million; and a 23.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin as compared to 22.8%

GAAP EPS of $0.07 per share and Adjusted EPS of $0.26 per share



2026 Full Year Outlook:

Lumexa Imaging provided an update on its guidance for the full year ended December 31, 2026.

Reiterating full-year 2026 consolidated revenue guidance of $1.045 billion to $1.097 billion.

Narrowing its full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $236 million to $240 million, from its prior range of $235 million to $241 million. The midpoint of $238 million is unchanged. This includes approximately $7 million of public company costs that were not incurred in 2025. (At the midpoint of guidance, the addition of these costs lowers Adjusted EBITDA growth for 2026 versus 2025 from 7% to 4%)

Raising guidance for Adjusted EPS to $0.86 to $0.90 from $0.71 to $0.77 per share, driven by lower assumed effective tax rate.



Lumexa Imaging Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Lumexa Imaging will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results on November 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via live audio webcast online at ir.lumexaimaging.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the completion of the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing our business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of our business operations and financial performance; (ii) facilitate internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business operations; (iii) review and assess the operating performance of our management team; and (iv) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operations and annual operating budgets. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see below.

We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS guidance to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because we do not and are not able to provide guidance for those GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and potential variability of certain reconciling items, including transaction costs, severance and executive recruiting. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide the corresponding reconciliations. However, such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our future results.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and approximately 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations regarding our financial position and operating performance, including our guidance for full year 2026 and our assumptions underlying such guidance; and our ability to drive future growth and execute on our goals and strategies. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our later dated Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligations to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Sue Dooley

Lumexa Imaging

Sue.Dooley@LumexaImaging.com

Media Contact

Melissa Weston

Lumexa Imaging

Melissa.Weston@LumexaImaging.com



Lumexa Imaging Q3 2026 Outpatient Volumes Highlights:

Consolidated 3Q26 3Q25 Increase YoY Consolidated total procedures 631,131 609,352 3.6% Consolidated advanced procedures 200,600 185,913 7.9% % advanced procedures 31.8% 30.5% 127bps Consolidated same-center advanced volume growth ------ ------ 6.6% System-wide System-wide total procedures 1,049,491 1,009,029 4.0% System-wide advanced procedures 400,581 370,501 8.1% % advanced procedures 38.2% 36.7% 145bps System-wide same-center advanced volume growth ------ ------ 6.8% Note: Advanced Procedures includes MRI and CT modalities. As of September 30, 2026 Center count was 190 total, 87 JV and 103 consolidated.





LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR COMMON SHARES) (Unaudited) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,011 $ 58,828 Accounts receivable 117,769 112,942 Accounts receivable, related party 22,570 18,893 Other receivables 33,174 19,015 Prepaid expenses 14,789 17,582 Total current assets 278,313 227,260 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 158,847 144,709 Operating lease right-of-use assets 74,833 76,555 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 428,019 423,191 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 38,582 41,335 Goodwill 807,554 807,554 Other assets 46,988 43,953 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,833,136 $ 1,764,557 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 20,382 $ 44,857 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 117,920 95,561 Accounts receivable pledging arrangement 2,322 1,599 Current portion of long-term debt 15,548 13,112 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 15,007 11,552 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,277 12,513 Total current liabilities 183,456 179,194 Long-term debt, less current maturities 821,524 819,029 Long-term finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 39,782 33,262 Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 70,377 71,437 Deferred income taxes 47,044 40,772 Other liabilities 36,870 34,740 Total liabilities 1,199,053 1,178,434 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 96,062,177 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2026 and 96,109,927 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2025 96 96 Additional paid-in-capital 1,253,407 1,217,087 Accumulated deficit (619,420 ) (631,060 ) Total equity 634,083 586,123 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,833,136 $ 1,764,557





LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 REVENUES: Net patient service revenue $ 211,115 $ 201,695 Management fee and other revenue 60,858 57,249 Total revenues 271,973 258,944 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 225,571 219,236 General and administrative expenses 30,025 17,081 Depreciation and amortization 10,331 9,654 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 779 623 Total operating expenses 266,706 246,594 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 22,846 17,990 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 28,113 30,340 OTHER EXPENSES: Interest expense 15,674 30,577 Fair market value adjustment on debt 654 - Total other expenses 16,328 30,577 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,785 (237 ) Income tax provision 4,607 3,264 NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 7,178 $ (3,501 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 95,983,246 69,531,530 Diluted 96,256,077 69,531,530 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.05 )





LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 REVENUES: Net patient service revenue $ 612,168 $ 592,178 Management fee and other revenue 176,504 163,169 Total revenues 788,672 755,347 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 668,611 639,898 General and administrative expenses 74,757 53,262 Depreciation and amortization 30,336 27,984 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 892 477 Total operating expenses 774,596 721,621 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 56,489 49,835 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 70,565 83,561 OTHER EXPENSES: Interest expense 48,227 90,523 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 1,053 - Fair market value adjustment on debt 654 - Total other expenses 49,934 90,523 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 20,631 (6,962 ) Income tax provision 8,991 11,452 NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 11,640 $ (18,414 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 95,983,242 69,527,181 Diluted 96,092,916 69,527,181 Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.26 )





LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 11,640 $ (18,414 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 30,336 27,984 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 11,879 11,162 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,161 4,337 Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs 1,332 271 Unrealized fair market value adjustment on debt 263 - Write-off of debt issuance costs related to extinguishment of debt 46 - Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (56,489 ) (49,835 ) Distributions from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 55,028 41,223 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 892 477 Deferred income taxes 6,272 3,502 Stock-based compensation 37,350 23,032 Other (1,030 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,827 ) (7,206 ) Accounts receivable, related party (3,677 ) 2,189 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs (2,773 ) (1,686 ) Other receivables (14,159 ) (7,494 ) Prepaid expenses 2,094 (6,369 ) Other assets (2,196 ) (15,418 ) Accounts payable (24,475 ) 5,007 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,725 (10,889 ) Other liabilities 2,605 7,700 Operating lease liabilities (11,453 ) (9,602 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 70,544 (29 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale or disposal of property and equipment 196 794 Acquisition of intangible asset (600 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (29,192 ) (19,228 ) Contributions to investments in unconsolidated affiliates (3,366 ) (123 ) Net cash used in investing activities (32,962 ) (18,557 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of third-party debt issuance costs (154 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt 15,675 2,818 Payments of long-term debt (11,925 ) (11,807 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit - 5,000 Payments of finance lease liabilities (10,455 ) (4,926 ) Capital contributions - 835 Proceeds from accounts receivable pledging arrangement 1,080 726 Repayments on accounts receivable pledging arrangement (620 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (6,399 ) (7,354 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 31,183 (25,940 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 58,828 26,131 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 90,011 $ 191





LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (IN THOUSANDS) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 7,178 $ (3,501 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,331 9,654 Income tax provision 4,607 3,264 Amortization of basis difference 573 500 Interest expense 15,674 30,577 Stock-based compensation 12,339 8,312 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 779 623 Fair market value adjustment on debt 654 - Severance and executive recruiting(1) 622 365 Strategic initiatives and implementation(2) 2,365 1,198 Transaction costs(3) (661 ) 2,899 Litigation and settlements(4) 3,578 (14 ) Other(5) 362 728 Adjustments for equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates(6) 4,194 4,525 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,595 $ 59,130 (1)Includes severance and recruiting expenses for executive leadership departures as part of strategic organizational changes. (2)Includes third-party consulting, implementation, and integration expenses incurred as part of our strategic transformation and optimization initiatives related to the deployment of a new technology system, the development, customization, and integration of a new enterprise resource planning system, and related transformation of our finance organization, including enhancements to our accounting capabilities and internal control processes. (3)Includes costs for third party non-recurring IPO costs, buy-side and sell-side due diligence activities to evaluate and execute potential mergers and acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and one-time employee retention bonuses related to potential mergers and acquisitions. (4)Consists of litigation and settlement costs for matters not related to core operations.

(5)Consists of other costs related to debt financing, certain de novo start-up costs related to outpatient imaging centers and certain exit costs related to closed outpatient imaging centers. (6)To adjust for Lumexa Imaging's proportional share of depreciation and amortization, interest expense and losses/gains on asset disposals, which are included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates.





LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (IN THOUSANDS) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 11,640 $ (18,414 ) Depreciation and amortization 30,336 27,984 Income tax provision 8,991 11,452 Amortization of basis difference 1,678 1,500 Interest expense 48,227 90,523 Stock-based compensation 37,350 23,032 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 1,053 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 892 477 Fair market value adjustment on debt 654 - Severance and executive recruiting(1) 2,253 2,538 Strategic initiatives and implementation(2) 5,849 3,084 Transaction costs(3) 2,628 10,363 Litigation and settlements(4) 4,780 (142 ) Other(5) 444 886 Adjustments for equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates(6) 13,464 13,121 Adjusted EBITDA $ 170,239 $ 166,404 (1)Includes severance and recruiting expenses for executive leadership departures as part of strategic organizational changes. (2)Includes third-party consulting, implementation, and integration expenses incurred as part of our strategic transformation and optimization initiatives related to the deployment of a new technology system, the development, customization, and integration of a new enterprise resource planning system, and related transformation of our finance organization, including enhancements to our accounting capabilities and internal control processes. (3)Includes costs for third party non-recurring IPO costs, buy-side and sell-side due diligence activities to evaluate and execute potential mergers and acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and one-time employee retention bonuses related to potential mergers and acquisitions. (4)Consists of litigation and settlement costs for matters not related to core operations.

(5)Consists of other costs related to debt financing, certain de novo start-up costs related to outpatient imaging centers and certain exit costs related to closed outpatient imaging centers. (6)To adjust for Lumexa Imaging's proportional share of depreciation and amortization, interest expense and losses/gains on asset disposals, which are included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates.





LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 7,178 $ (3,501 ) Stock-based compensation 12,339 8,312 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 779 623 Fair market value adjustment on debt 654 - Severance and executive recruiting(1) 622 365 Strategic initiatives and implementation(2) 2,365 1,198 Transaction costs(3) (661 ) 2,899 Litigation and settlements(4) 3,578 (14 ) Other(5) 362 728 Adjustments for equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates(6) 160 255 Total adjustments 20,198 14,366 Tax impact of adjustments(7) (2,722 ) (1,515 ) Adjusted net income $ 24,654 $ 9,350 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 95,983,246 69,531,530 Diluted 96,256,077 69,531,530 Adjusted basic net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.13 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.13 (1)Includes severance and recruiting expenses for executive leadership departures as part of strategic organizational changes. (2)Includes third-party consulting, implementation, and integration expenses incurred as part of our strategic transformation and optimization initiatives related to the deployment of a new technology system, the development, customization, and integration of a new enterprise resource planning system, and related transformation of our finance organization, including enhancements to our accounting capabilities and internal control processes. (3)Includes costs for third party non-recurring IPO costs, buy-side and sell-side due diligence activities to evaluate and execute potential mergers and acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and one-time employee retention bonuses related to potential mergers and acquisitions.

(4)Consists of litigation and settlement costs for matters not related to core operations.

(5)Consists of other costs related to debt financing, certain de novo start-up costs related to outpatient imaging centers and certain exit costs related to closed outpatient imaging centers. (6)To adjust for Lumexa Imaging's proportional share of losses/gains on asset disposals, which are included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates. (7)Tax effected adjustments using blended federal and state effective income tax rate.







LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 11,640 $ (18,414 ) Stock-based compensation 37,350 23,032 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 892 477 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 1,053 - Fair market value adjustment on debt 654 - Severance and executive recruiting(1) 2,253 2,538 Strategic initiatives and implementation(2) 5,849 3,084 Transaction costs(3) 2,628 10,363 Litigation and settlements(4) 4,780 (142 ) Other(5) 444 886 Adjustments for equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates(6) 755 309 Total adjustments 56,658 40,547 Tax impact of adjustments(7) (7,183 ) (4,381 ) Adjusted net income $ 61,115 $ 17,752 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 95,983,242 69,527,181 Diluted 96,092,916 69,527,181 Adjusted basic net income per share $ 0.64 $ 0.26 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.64 $ 0.26 (1)Includes severance and recruiting expenses for executive leadership departures as part of strategic organizational changes. (2)Includes third-party consulting, implementation, and integration expenses incurred as part of our strategic transformation and optimization initiatives related to the deployment of a new technology system, the development, customization, and integration of a new enterprise resource planning system, and related transformation of our finance organization, including enhancements to our accounting capabilities and internal control processes. (3)Includes costs for third party non-recurring IPO costs, buy-side and sell-side due diligence activities to evaluate and execute potential mergers and acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and one-time employee retention bonuses related to potential mergers and acquisitions. (4)Consists of litigation and settlement costs for matters not related to core operations.

(5)Consists of other costs related to debt financing, certain de novo start-up costs related to outpatient imaging centers and certain exit costs related to closed outpatient imaging centers. (6)To adjust for Lumexa Imaging's proportional share of losses/gains on asset disposals, which are included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates. (7)Tax effected adjustments using blended federal and state effective income tax rate.







LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES DETAILS OF MANAGEMENT FEE AND OTHER REVENUES (IN THOUSANDS) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Components of "management fee and other revenues:" Fees for managing joint ventured outpatient sites and other third party services $ 25,889 $ 23,843 Zero margin pass-throughs of employee, IT and other site level costs paid by Lumexa 34,969 33,406 Total revenues $ 60,858 $ 57,249 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Components of "management fee and other revenues:" Fees for managing joint ventured outpatient sites and other third party services $ 73,490 $ 64,497 Zero margin pass-throughs of employee, IT and other site level costs paid by Lumexa 103,014 98,672 Total revenues $ 176,504 $ 163,169





LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REVENUES (IN THOUSANDS) (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 OUTPATIENT PROFESSIONAL INTERSEGMENT

ELIMINATIONS TOTAL OF

REPORTABLE

SEGMENTS Revenue Net patient service revenue $ 148,975 $ 66,342 $ (4,202 ) $ 211,115 Management fee and other revenue 52,974 7,884 - 60,858 Total revenues $ 201,949 $ 74,226 $ (4,202 ) $ 271,973



