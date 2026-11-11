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Press Releases

Lumexa Imaging Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

November 10, 2026 | 
20 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumexa Imaging (Nasdaq: LMRI), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient imaging services, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“In Q3, we advanced our business in several meaningful ways while executing against our strategy. Advanced modalities reached a record high as a percent of our volumes, and our newer de novo cohorts continue to ramp on plan. We are actively opening three new de novo centers and are on pace to achieve our goal for 8–10 new center openings this year,” said Caitlin Zulla, Chief Executive Officer of Lumexa Imaging. “These achievements mark progress toward our long-term growth plans, and that progress is translating into strong, durable cash generation. We enter the fourth quarter confident in our ability to deliver for patients, partners, and shareholders.”

“We are leading a transformation in healthcare - delivering high-quality imaging in more convenient settings, more quickly and at meaningfully lower cost through our wholly owned centers and alongside health system partners, improving clinical and financial outcomes.”

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

All comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, unless otherwise noted

  • Revenue growth of 5.0% consolidated and 7.7% system-wide; consolidated revenues of $272.0 million as compared to $258.9 million
  • Advanced outpatient volume growth of 7.9% consolidated and 8.1% system-wide
  • Same-center advanced outpatient volume growth of 6.6% consolidated and 6.8% system-wide
  • Advanced procedure mix of 31.8% consolidated and 38.2% system-wide, up 127 and 145 basis points, respectively
  • Net income of $7.2 million as compared to net loss of $3.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $62.6 million as compared to $59.1 million; and a 23.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin as compared to 22.8%
  • GAAP EPS of $0.07 per share and Adjusted EPS of $0.26 per share

2026 Full Year Outlook:

Lumexa Imaging provided an update on its guidance for the full year ended December 31, 2026.

  • Reiterating full-year 2026 consolidated revenue guidance of $1.045 billion to $1.097 billion.
  • Narrowing its full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $236 million to $240 million, from its prior range of $235 million to $241 million. The midpoint of $238 million is unchanged. This includes approximately $7 million of public company costs that were not incurred in 2025. (At the midpoint of guidance, the addition of these costs lowers Adjusted EBITDA growth for 2026 versus 2025 from 7% to 4%)
  • Raising guidance for Adjusted EPS to $0.86 to $0.90 from $0.71 to $0.77 per share, driven by lower assumed effective tax rate.

Lumexa Imaging Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Lumexa Imaging will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results on November 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call can be accessed via live audio webcast online at ir.lumexaimaging.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the completion of the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use  Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, as an integral part of managing our business and to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of our business operations and financial performance; (ii) facilitate internal comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business operations; (iii) review and assess the operating performance of our management team; and (iv) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operations and annual operating budgets. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see below.

We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS guidance to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because we do not and are not able to provide guidance for those GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and potential variability of certain reconciling items, including transaction costs, severance and executive recruiting. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide the corresponding reconciliations. However, such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our future results.

About Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of outpatient medical imaging. With over 5,000 team members and approximately 190 outpatient imaging centers, our team conducted approximately 4 million outpatient procedures system-wide in 2025. We are a partner of choice for health systems and radiologists, delivering best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, and state-of-the-art technology across our platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations regarding our financial position and operating performance, including our guidance for full year 2026 and our assumptions underlying such guidance; and our ability to drive future growth and execute on our goals and strategies. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including but not limited to those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our later dated Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligations to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Sue Dooley
Lumexa Imaging
Sue.Dooley@LumexaImaging.com

Media Contact
Melissa Weston
Lumexa Imaging
Melissa.Weston@LumexaImaging.com


Lumexa Imaging Q3 2026 Outpatient Volumes Highlights:

Consolidated3Q26 3Q25  Increase YoY
 Consolidated total procedures631,131 609,352 3.6%
 Consolidated advanced procedures200,600 185,913 7.9%
 % advanced procedures31.8% 30.5% 127bps
 Consolidated same-center advanced volume growth------ ------ 6.6%
System-wide     
 System-wide total procedures1,049,491 1,009,029 4.0%
 System-wide advanced procedures400,581 370,501 8.1%
 % advanced procedures38.2% 36.7% 145bps
 System-wide same-center advanced volume growth------ ------ 6.8%
Note: Advanced Procedures includes MRI and CT modalities. As of September 30, 2026 Center count was 190 total, 87 JV and 103 consolidated.
       


LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR COMMON SHARES)
(Unaudited)
  September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
     
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $90,011  $58,828 
Accounts receivable  117,769   112,942 
Accounts receivable, related party  22,570   18,893 
Other receivables  33,174   19,015 
Prepaid expenses  14,789   17,582 
Total current assets  278,313   227,260 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation  158,847   144,709 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  74,833   76,555 
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates  428,019   423,191 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  38,582   41,335 
Goodwill  807,554   807,554 
Other assets  46,988   43,953 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,833,136  $1,764,557 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Accounts payable $20,382  $44,857 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  117,920   95,561 
Accounts receivable pledging arrangement  2,322   1,599 
Current portion of long-term debt  15,548   13,112 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  15,007   11,552 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  12,277   12,513 
Total current liabilities  183,456   179,194 
Long-term debt, less current maturities  821,524   819,029 
Long-term finance lease liabilities, less current maturities  39,782   33,262 
Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current maturities  70,377   71,437 
Deferred income taxes  47,044   40,772 
Other liabilities  36,870   34,740 
Total liabilities  1,199,053   1,178,434 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
EQUITY:    
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares
authorized, 96,062,177 shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2026 and 96,109,927 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2025		  96   96 
Additional paid-in-capital  1,253,407   1,217,087 
Accumulated deficit  (619,420)  (631,060)
Total equity  634,083   586,123 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $1,833,136  $1,764,557 


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended September 30,
   2026  2025 
REVENUES:    
Net patient service revenue $211,115 $201,695 
Management fee and other revenue  60,858  57,249 
Total revenues  271,973  258,944 
OPERATING EXPENSES:    
Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization  225,571  219,236 
General and administrative expenses  30,025  17,081 
Depreciation and amortization  10,331  9,654 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  779  623 
Total operating expenses  266,706  246,594 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates  22,846  17,990 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  28,113  30,340 
OTHER EXPENSES:    
Interest expense  15,674  30,577 
Fair market value adjustment on debt  654  - 
Total other expenses  16,328  30,577 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES  11,785  (237)
Income tax provision  4,607  3,264 
NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $7,178 $(3,501)
     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic  95,983,246  69,531,530 
Diluted  96,256,077  69,531,530 
Net income (loss) per common share    
Basic $0.07 $(0.05)
Diluted $0.07 $(0.05)


LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
(Unaudited)
     
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2026  2025 
REVENUES:    
Net patient service revenue $612,168 $592,178 
Management fee and other revenue  176,504  163,169 
Total revenues  788,672  755,347 
OPERATING EXPENSES:    
Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization  668,611  639,898 
General and administrative expenses  74,757  53,262 
Depreciation and amortization  30,336  27,984 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  892  477 
Total operating expenses  774,596  721,621 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates  56,489  49,835 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  70,565  83,561 
OTHER EXPENSES:    
Interest expense  48,227  90,523 
Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt  1,053  - 
Fair market value adjustment on debt  654  - 
Total other expenses  49,934  90,523 
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES  20,631  (6,962)
Income tax provision  8,991  11,452 
NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $11,640 $(18,414)
     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic  95,983,242  69,527,181 
Diluted  96,092,916  69,527,181 
Net income (loss) per common share    
Basic $0.12 $(0.26)
Diluted $0.12 $(0.26)


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(Unaudited)
     
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2026   2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net income (loss) $11,640  $(18,414)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities    
Depreciation and amortization  30,336   27,984 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets  11,879   11,162 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  2,161   4,337 
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs  1,332   271 
Unrealized fair market value adjustment on debt  263   - 
Write-off of debt issuance costs related to extinguishment of debt  46   - 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates  (56,489)  (49,835)
Distributions from investments in unconsolidated affiliates  55,028   41,223 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  892   477 
Deferred income taxes  6,272   3,502 
Stock-based compensation  37,350   23,032 
Other  (1,030)  - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable  (4,827)  (7,206)
Accounts receivable, related party  (3,677)  2,189 
Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs  (2,773)  (1,686)
Other receivables  (14,159)  (7,494)
Prepaid expenses  2,094   (6,369)
Other assets  (2,196)  (15,418)
Accounts payable  (24,475)  5,007 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  29,725   (10,889)
Other liabilities  2,605   7,700 
Operating lease liabilities  (11,453)  (9,602)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  70,544   (29)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Proceeds from sale or disposal of property and equipment  196   794 
Acquisition of intangible asset  (600)  - 
Purchases of property and equipment  (29,192)  (19,228)
Contributions to investments in unconsolidated affiliates  (3,366)  (123)
Net cash used in investing activities  (32,962)  (18,557)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Payment of third-party debt issuance costs  (154)  - 
Proceeds from long-term debt  15,675   2,818 
Payments of long-term debt  (11,925)  (11,807)
Proceeds from revolving line of credit  -   5,000 
Payments of finance lease liabilities  (10,455)  (4,926)
Capital contributions  -   835 
Proceeds from accounts receivable pledging arrangement  1,080   726 
Repayments on accounts receivable pledging arrangement  (620)  - 
Net cash used in financing activities  (6,399)  (7,354)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  31,183   (25,940)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period  58,828   26,131 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $90,011  $191 


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(IN THOUSANDS)
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended September 30,
   2026   2025 
     
Net income (loss) $7,178  $(3,501)
Depreciation and amortization  10,331   9,654 
Income tax provision  4,607   3,264 
Amortization of basis difference  573   500 
Interest expense  15,674   30,577 
Stock-based compensation  12,339   8,312 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  779   623 
Fair market value adjustment on debt  654   - 
Severance and executive recruiting(1)  622   365 
Strategic initiatives and implementation(2)  2,365   1,198 
Transaction costs(3)  (661)  2,899 
Litigation and settlements(4)  3,578   (14)
Other(5)  362   728 
Adjustments for equity in earnings    
of unconsolidated affiliates(6)  4,194   4,525 
Adjusted EBITDA $62,595  $59,130 
     
     
(1)Includes severance and recruiting expenses for executive leadership departures as part of strategic organizational changes.
(2)Includes third-party consulting, implementation, and integration expenses incurred as part of our strategic transformation and optimization initiatives related to the deployment of a new technology system, the development, customization, and integration of a new enterprise resource planning system, and related transformation of our finance organization, including enhancements to our accounting capabilities and internal control processes.                    
(3)Includes costs for third party non-recurring IPO costs, buy-side and sell-side due diligence activities to evaluate and execute potential mergers and acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and one-time employee retention bonuses related to potential mergers and acquisitions.
(4)Consists of litigation and settlement costs for matters not related to core operations.
(5)Consists of other costs related to debt financing, certain de novo start-up costs related to outpatient imaging centers and certain exit costs related to closed outpatient imaging centers.    
(6)To adjust for Lumexa Imaging's proportional share of depreciation and amortization, interest expense and losses/gains on asset disposals, which are included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates.


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(IN THOUSANDS)
(Unaudited)
     
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2026  2025 
     
Net income (loss) $11,640 $(18,414)
Depreciation and amortization  30,336  27,984 
Income tax provision  8,991  11,452 
Amortization of basis difference  1,678  1,500 
Interest expense  48,227  90,523 
Stock-based compensation  37,350  23,032 
Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt  1,053  - 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  892  477 
Fair market value adjustment on debt  654  - 
Severance and executive recruiting(1)  2,253  2,538 
Strategic initiatives and implementation(2)  5,849  3,084 
Transaction costs(3)  2,628  10,363 
Litigation and settlements(4)  4,780  (142)
Other(5)  444  886 
Adjustments for equity in earnings    
of unconsolidated affiliates(6)  13,464  13,121 
Adjusted EBITDA $170,239 $166,404 
     
     
(1)Includes severance and recruiting expenses for executive leadership departures as part of strategic organizational changes.
(2)Includes third-party consulting, implementation, and integration expenses incurred as part of our strategic transformation and optimization initiatives related to the deployment of a new technology system, the development, customization, and integration of a new enterprise resource planning system, and related transformation of our finance organization, including enhancements to our accounting capabilities and internal control processes.
(3)Includes costs for third party non-recurring IPO costs, buy-side and sell-side due diligence activities to evaluate and execute potential mergers and acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and one-time employee retention bonuses related to potential mergers and acquisitions.
(4)Consists of litigation and settlement costs for matters not related to core operations.
(5)Consists of other costs related to debt financing, certain de novo start-up costs related to outpatient imaging centers and certain exit costs related to closed outpatient imaging centers.
(6)To adjust for Lumexa Imaging's proportional share of depreciation and amortization, interest expense and losses/gains on asset disposals, which are included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates.


LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended September 30,
   2026   2025 
     
Net income (loss) $7,178  $(3,501)
     
Stock-based compensation  12,339   8,312 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  779   623 
Fair market value adjustment on debt  654   - 
Severance and executive recruiting(1)  622   365 
Strategic initiatives and implementation(2)  2,365   1,198 
Transaction costs(3)  (661)  2,899 
Litigation and settlements(4)  3,578   (14)
Other(5)  362   728 
Adjustments for equity in earnings    
of unconsolidated affiliates(6)  160   255 
Total adjustments  20,198   14,366 
Tax impact of adjustments(7)  (2,722)  (1,515)
Adjusted net income $24,654  $9,350 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding    
Basic  95,983,246   69,531,530 
Diluted  96,256,077   69,531,530 
     
Adjusted basic net income per share $0.26  $0.13 
Adjusted diluted net income per share $0.26  $0.13 
     
     
(1)Includes severance and recruiting expenses for executive leadership departures as part of strategic organizational changes.
(2)Includes third-party consulting, implementation, and integration expenses incurred as part of our strategic transformation and optimization initiatives related to the deployment of a new technology system, the development, customization, and integration of a new enterprise resource planning system, and related transformation of our finance organization, including enhancements to our accounting capabilities and internal control processes.
(3)Includes costs for third party non-recurring IPO costs, buy-side and sell-side due diligence activities to evaluate and execute potential mergers and acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and one-time employee retention bonuses related to potential mergers and acquisitions.
(4)Consists of litigation and settlement costs for matters not related to core operations.
(5)Consists of other costs related to debt financing, certain de novo start-up costs related to outpatient imaging centers and certain exit costs related to closed outpatient imaging centers.
(6)To adjust for Lumexa Imaging's proportional share of losses/gains on asset disposals, which are included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates.
(7)Tax effected adjustments using blended federal and state effective income tax rate.


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(Unaudited)
     
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2026   2025 
     
Net income (loss) $11,640  $(18,414)
     
Stock-based compensation  37,350   23,032 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  892   477 
Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt  1,053   - 
Fair market value adjustment on debt  654   - 
Severance and executive recruiting(1)  2,253   2,538 
Strategic initiatives and implementation(2)  5,849   3,084 
Transaction costs(3)  2,628   10,363 
Litigation and settlements(4)  4,780   (142)
Other(5)  444   886 
Adjustments for equity in earnings    
of unconsolidated affiliates(6)  755   309 
Total adjustments  56,658   40,547 
Tax impact of adjustments(7)  (7,183)  (4,381)
Adjusted net income $61,115  $17,752 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding    
Basic  95,983,242   69,527,181 
Diluted  96,092,916   69,527,181 
     
Adjusted basic net income per share $0.64  $0.26 
Adjusted diluted net income per share $0.64  $0.26 
     
     
(1)Includes severance and recruiting expenses for executive leadership departures as part of strategic organizational changes.
(2)Includes third-party consulting, implementation, and integration expenses incurred as part of our strategic transformation and optimization initiatives related to the deployment of a new technology system, the development, customization, and integration of a new enterprise resource planning system, and related transformation of our finance organization, including enhancements to our accounting capabilities and internal control processes.                    
(3)Includes costs for third party non-recurring IPO costs, buy-side and sell-side due diligence activities to evaluate and execute potential mergers and acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses and one-time employee retention bonuses related to potential mergers and acquisitions.
(4)Consists of litigation and settlement costs for matters not related to core operations.
 
(5)Consists of other costs related to debt financing, certain de novo start-up costs related to outpatient imaging centers and certain exit costs related to closed outpatient imaging centers.
(6)To adjust for Lumexa Imaging's proportional share of losses/gains on asset disposals, which are included in equity in earnings from unconsolidated affiliates.
(7)Tax effected adjustments using blended federal and state effective income tax rate.


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
DETAILS OF MANAGEMENT FEE AND OTHER REVENUES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended September 30,
   2026  2025
Components of "management fee and other revenues:"    
Fees for managing joint ventured outpatient sites and other third party services $25,889 $23,843
Zero margin pass-throughs of employee, IT and other site level costs paid by Lumexa  34,969  33,406
Total revenues $60,858 $57,249
     
     
     
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2026  2025
Components of "management fee and other revenues:"    
Fees for managing joint ventured outpatient sites and other third party services $73,490 $64,497
Zero margin pass-throughs of employee, IT and other site level costs paid by Lumexa  103,014  98,672
Total revenues $176,504 $163,169


 
LUMEXA IMAGING HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT REVENUES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(Unaudited)
         
         
  THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
  OUTPATIENT PROFESSIONAL INTERSEGMENT
ELIMINATIONS		 TOTAL OF
REPORTABLE
SEGMENTS
Revenue        
Net patient service revenue $148,975 $66,342 $(4,202) $211,115
Management fee and other revenue  52,974  7,884  -   60,858
Total revenues $201,949 $74,226 $(4,202) $271,973



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