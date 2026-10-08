Lisata Therapeutics Announces New Method of Use Patent Granted for Certepetide in the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer and Other Solid Tumors

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has granted a new Method of Use patent for certepetide [U.S. Patent No. 12,751,991] for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors, expiring May 2041.

The newly issued patent, titled “Methods for Treating Pancreatic Cancer and Other Solid Tumors,” expands Lisata’s intellectual property protection for certepetide. The patent covers administering the Company’s proprietary cyclic peptide in combination with at least one anti-cancer agent or therapy to treat pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors, including metastatic, refractory, and drug-resistant cancers, by treating, inhibiting, and/or reducing tumor volume.

“This patent granted by USPTO secures important protection for the broad use of certepetide and provides added market exclusivity into November 2043, which is essential to support its continued development,” stated David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lisata.

About Certepetide

Certepetide (formerly LSTA1), an internalizing RGD (arginyl-glycyl-aspartic acid or iRGD), cyclic peptide product candidate, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Certepetide actuates this active transport system in a tumor-specific manner, resulting in systemically co-administered anti-cancer drugs more efficiently penetrating and accumulating in the tumor. Certepetide also has been shown to modify the tumor microenvironment resulting in tumors which are more susceptible to immunotherapies. We and our collaborators have amassed significant non-clinical data demonstrating enhanced delivery of a range of emerging anti-cancer therapies, including immunotherapies and RNA-based therapeutics. To date, certepetide has also demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and clinical activity in completed and ongoing clinical trials designed to test its ability to enhance the effectiveness of standard-of-care chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. Following its acquisition of Marea Therapeutics, Lisata’s lead product candidate is MAR001, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. The Company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. Lisata’s cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to the company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential efficacy of certepetide as a treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; our beliefs about the potential uses and benefits of certepetide; the expected expiration of our patents for certepetide; our ability to obtain patent term extension on our U.S. composition of matter patent; and our expectations for a long patent runway for certepetide that will support our efforts to maximize its full therapeutic potential; and the potential benefits of MAR001/005 and MAR002. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “pipeline,” “can,” “goal,” “aim,” “strategy,” “target,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the company or the Transaction will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the company’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those uncertainties and factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 12, 2026, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by the company from time to time, as well as risk factors associated with companies, such as Marea, that operate in the biotechnology industry. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. The company does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. This press release does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in the company.

Contact:

Media and Investors:

Lisata Therapeutics

John Menditto

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: jmenditto@lisata.com