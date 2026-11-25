PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Todd Davis will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in Miami.

Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Citi representative.

About Ligand

Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. Ligand owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 200 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. Ligand’s royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICIL™, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit www.ligand.com or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Investors:

Melanie Herman

investors@ligand.com

(858) 550-7761