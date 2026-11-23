New platform adds expanded gait feedback, structured therapy planning and interactive training to AlterG’s patented NASA-inspired technology

AlterG Anti-Gravity systems—a key revenue driver for Lifeward, a global leader in anti-gravity treadmills—are in use in over 6,000 facilities in more than 40 countries

Backed by a growing body of research, case studies and protocols spanning orthopedics, sports medicine, neurological disease, and chronic condition management

HUDSON, Mass., YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel and BERLIN, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a diversified biomedical innovation company with a portfolio of commercialized neurorehabilitation products and a biomedical pipeline, today announced it unveiled the next generation of its AlterG® Anti-Gravity Treadmill™ platform (“AlterG”) at MEDICA 2026, one of the world’s largest medical trade fairs, in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 16 - 19, 2026.

Under the theme "AlterG – The Next Chapter" Lifeward presented the AlterG NEO+ Evolve, the next evolution of the AlterG NEO+ platform. The system was introduced to a broad international audience of partners and visitors to Lifeward’s booth at MEDICA, which according to the event organizers, attracts over 80,000 medical industry decision makers, experts and professionals from around the world. Lifeward experienced strong visitor traffic at the AlterG booth and feedback was very positive.

The AlterG® Anti-Gravity Treadmill is designed to empower people to move with less impact and reduced pain, to support recovery of mobility, improve wellness, and enhance physical performance. Using a pressurized air chamber to uniformly reduce gravitational load and body weight in precise 1% increments, AlterG is intended to enable patients and athletes to move unrestricted and pain-free. Since 2005, the AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill has changed the way athletes and diverse patient populations rehabilitate and train.





Lifeward (Nasdaq: LFWD) Unveils AlterG NEO+ Evolve

The AlterG NEO+ Evolve is the next evolution of AlterG's proven anti-gravity technology. It combines precise body weight support with new training options and an optimized clinical workflow.

Key enhancements, expected to become available beginning in 2027, subject to applicable regulatory requirements in each market, include: a 27" display with streaming integration for more engaging training; new functional exercises and integrated sensorimotor-cognitive training; a redesigned user interface with integrated training plans for structured therapy sessions; enhanced gait feedback through a depth camera, LED lighting and Stride Smart; and Gravity Lift-Off Response for added safety.

“AlterG has been a trusted name in anti-gravity rehabilitation for nearly two decades, and the next generation is about giving clinicians far more than body weight support,” said Josh Hexter, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Lifeward. “Clinicians need to see more of how a patient is walking, plan therapy with more structure and keep patients engaged from session to session, and this platform is designed around exactly those needs. It is built on the same core technology already in the more than 7,000 systems sold and used in 6,000-plus facilities worldwide. With AlterG revenue up 18% year over year in the third quarter of 2026, MEDICA is the right stage to show the industry where AlterG is heading, supporting continued sales momentum.”

AlterG features patented, NASA-inspired Differential Air Pressure (DAP) technology, a precise air calibration system, based on the user’s actual body weight. The system has helped millions of people safely and consistently reach their goals and achieve better outcomes. AlterG is backed by a growing body of research, case studies and protocols spanning orthopedics, sports medicine, neurological disease, chronic condition management, and much more.

About Lifeward

Lifeward is a global innovator focused on advancing medical technologies and biomedical solutions that improve lives. The Company’s established portfolio includes market-leading neurorehabilitation technologies such as the ReWalk® Exoskeleton, AlterG® Anti-Gravity systems, and MyoCycle® FES System. These solutions span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, deploying the most advanced robotics and AI technologies to restore full health and quality of life to a broadening patient population. The Company is now executing a strategic evolution into a diversified biomedical company, expanding beyond rehabilitation and into high-value therapeutic platforms. This includes its Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) platform, designed to enable oral delivery of biologic drugs, with lead candidate ORMD-0801 (oral insulin) targeting a large and underserved diabetes market.

Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

Lifeward ®, ReWalk ®, ReStore ® and Alter G ® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding the Company’s future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “seek” and similar terms or phrases. For example, when the Company discusses, the planned availability of the AlterG NEO+ Evolve enhancements beginning in 2027, subject to applicable regulatory requirements in each market, the expected capabilities and benefits of those enhancements, AlterG revenue growth and continued sales momentum, the development of the AlterG product family, the Company's strategic evolution into a diversified biomedical company, including the potential of its POD platform and lead drug candidate, the Company’s strategy, priorities and long-term growth, it is using forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to: the development, regulatory clearance and timing of availability of the AlterG NEO+ Evolve enhancements; the integration of Oratech and realization of the anticipated benefits of the Oratech acquisition; the development, timing, results and regulatory approval of ORMD-0801 and the Company’s other product and clinical-development programs; the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources, its ability to obtain additional financing and continue as a going concern, and potential dilution resulting from its outstanding convertible securities and warrants; commercialization, market acceptance, reimbursement and sales growth for the Company’s products; the Company’s reliance on third-party payors, manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and its customer and trade-receivables concentration; recent management and Board transitions; the regulatory classification of certain AlterG products in the European Union; regulatory compliance, product defects and adverse events; intellectual-property protection; cybersecurity; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2025, in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and in other documents subsequently filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact

Ronen Tsimerman

Chief Financial Officer

Lifeward

media@golifeward.com

ir@golifeward.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/433ee121-bfb9-4e47-9f95-31c37f14f31f