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Press Releases

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), a leading cardiometabolic biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. GMT in London.

The live event and a replay of the presentation can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel medicines for patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases. Building on a proven legacy in genetic target discovery, Lexicon is advancing a clinical pipeline in areas of significant and often underserved need, with programs in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), type 1 diabetes (T1D), obesity and other related metabolic conditions. Lexicon is committed to developing differentiated therapies that can be integrated broadly into clinical practice, with the goal of expanding treatment options for patients. Its capabilities extend from early-stage target discovery through clinical development and commercialization, strategically paired with high-impact collaborations to maximize the global reach of its medicines.

For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.   

For Media Inquiries:
Dave Belian
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
lexinvest@lexpharma.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Lisa DeFrancesco
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
lexinvest@lexpharma.com


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