LeMaitre to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 6, 2026

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Thursday, November 12, 2026

New York, NY

Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 8:00 AM EST

Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

London, UK

Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 10:30 AM GMT

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Thursday, December 3, 2026

New York, NY

Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 8:30 AM EST

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Contact:

Sandra Millar

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

+1-781-425-1686

smillar@lemaitre.com