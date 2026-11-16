Laverock Therapeutics Appoints Parker Moss as Chief Executive Officer and Paul J. Sekhri as Executive Chairman

Appointment of experienced transatlantic leadership team, based in London and New York, to support lead programmes’ progression into the clinic

Interim Chair Lisa Deschamps to transition to Non-Executive Director role

David Venables will step down as Chief Executive Officer on 31 December following a period of transition

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laverock Therapeutics (‘Laverock’), a biotechnology company developing disease-responsive advanced therapies through its programmable gene control technology, today announced the appointment of Parker Moss as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, and Paul J. Sekhri as Executive Chairman. Together they will lead Laverock through its transition into a clinical-stage company, including a Series A financing planned for 2027.

Parker Moss is a life sciences and technology leader whose career spans cancer genomics, small-molecule and RNA drug development, and RNA manufacturing. Most recently he led a $150 million investment in RNA design and manufacturing technology at Wellcome Leap's R3G programme. He previously led corporate development at Exscientia through its acquisition by Recursion and the cancer programme at Genomics England.

Paul J. Sekhri brings nearly four decades of experience in life sciences and has served on more than 40 public and private company boards. Most recently, as Chairman of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, he oversaw its sale to Lundbeck for $2.6 billion in December 2024. He is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics, and was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of eGenesis, where he raised about $400 million.

Laverock’s platform technology enables programmable, tunable and multiplex gene control, designed to improve CAR-T function in solid tumours without compromising safety. The Company is developing ex vivo and in vivo CAR-T programmes, with candidate selection expected in H1 2027, and is seeking a partner for its engineered macrophage programme.

Paul J. Sekhri, Executive Chairman of Laverock Therapeutics, said: "CAR-T has changed the treatment of blood cancers but has yet to deliver in solid tumours, where most patients are. Laverock's gene control platform is one of the strongest answers to that problem I have seen, which is why I am here. Parker has the scientific depth and partnering experience to take it into the clinic, and I look forward to building the company with him. My thanks to Lisa Deschamps for her leadership as interim Chair. I am glad she remains on the Board."

Parker Moss, Chief Executive Officer of Laverock Therapeutics, added: "Laverock's gene control platform uses the cell's own regulatory machinery and is designed to improve CAR-T performance in solid tumours. My priority is to bring our lead programmes into the clinic. With Paul in New York and our team in the UK, we are well placed to bring together investors and partners on both sides of the Atlantic."

Lisa Deschamps, Non-Executive Director and outgoing Interim Chair of Laverock Therapeutics, said: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank David Venables, who founded Laverock and led the Company from its spin-out to a rich pipeline of programmable advanced therapies and built a talented scientific team. In selecting Parker and Paul to lead the company in the next phase of growth, we have the right combination of scientific depth, operational focus and financing experience. I look forward to supporting them as a board member."

David Venables will step down as Chief Executive Officer on 31 December following a period of transition. Lisa Deschamps will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

For more information, please visit www.laverocktx.com

Zyme Communications

Dr Maria Spyrou

maria.spyrou@zymecommunications.com