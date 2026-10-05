Latus Bio Announces New Data Presentation at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026

Presentation highlights novel engineered AAV capsids with breakthrough kidney tropism

Preclinical data demonstrate broad and preferential targeting of disease-relevant cell types for a range of potential kidney gene therapies

PHILADELPHIA & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latus Bio, Inc. (Latus), a biotechnology company engineering gene therapies at scale, today announced the presentation of novel engineered AAV capsids with significantly enhanced kidney tropism at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology’s (ASN) Kidney Week, which is being held from October 21–25, 2026 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

The abstract was selected for a poster presentation and highlights preclinical data from Latus’ high-performing, novel kidney-targeted capsids with broad renal transduction of kidney substructures and cell types that markedly exceed the performance of wild-type AAV9. Following low-dose systemic IV administration in adult non-human primates, Latus’ lead kidney capsid achieved ~5-fold higher kidney biodistribution than AAV9, resulting in transduction of 80% of glomeruli in both kidneys simultaneously, including robust transduction of glomerular endothelial cells, podocytes, mesangial cells, tubular and collecting duct cells. The data provide meaningful validation of Latus Bio’s robust capsid discovery platform for kidney gene therapy.

To read the full abstract, visit: https://www.asn-online.org/abstracts/.

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Board #: TH-PO1123

Title: Engineering Novel Kidney-Tropic Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Capsids for Enhanced Gene Therapy in Kidney Diseases

Presenter: Katherine L. Villa, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist, Latus Bio

Session Title: Bioengineering: Emerging Research [PO0400]

Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 22, 2026 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM MDT

Location: Exhibit Hall A

About Latus Bio

Latus is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing devastating CNS and peripheral diseases via innovative and scalable gene therapies. The Company is advancing a broad therapeutics pipeline based on novel AAV capsid variants with potency and specificity. Latus is powered by a diverse team of visionary scientists, experienced clinicians, and leading industry executives. The Company has offices in Philadelphia, PA and in the Seaport in Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.latusbio.com.

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