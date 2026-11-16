Kura Oncology to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November 2026

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Biopharma London Conference

November 17, 2026

1:20 p.m. GMT/ 8:20 a.m. ET / 5:20 a.m. PT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

November 18, 2026

2:30 p.m. GMT/ 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT

Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/, with archived replays available following the events.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI® (ziftomenib), the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contact

Investors and Media:

Greg Mann

gmann@kuraoncology.com