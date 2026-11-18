Kura Oncology
NEWS
Nearly 80% of patients saw tumor shrinkage after being treated with Kura Oncology’s darlifarnib plus Bristol Myers Squibb’s Krazati, findings Mizuho analysts say could open up a $2 billion opportunity for the biotech.
Kura Oncology won FDA priority review for its drug the day before announcing new data at ASCO 2025 showing remission in about one-quarter of patients.
Kuro Oncology and partner Kyowa Kirin are on track for an NDA submission for ziftomenib in the second quarter of this year.
The agreement will give Kura enough capital to support the development and launch of its menin inhibitor ziftomenib.
The biopharma company’s plan to issue and sell $100 million of shares of its common stock comes just days after releasing late-breaking Phase I/II data for menin inhibitor ziftomenib.
The FDA has lifted the partial hold on Kura Oncology’s KOMET-001 Phase IB trial on a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.
It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look.
Thanksgiving week was marked by numerous clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look.
Shares of Kura Oncology have plunged nearly 30% in premarket trading after the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on the company’s Phase Ib leukemia study following the report of a patient’s death.
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