NEW YORK and ATHENS, Greece and HERAKLION, Greece, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kos Biotechnology Partners ("Kos") and the Foundation for Research and Technology-Hellas ("FORTH") have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop, support, and house a world-class life sciences and biotechnology incubator on the FORTH campus in Heraklion, Crete.

The Kos/FORTH partnership aims to develop and support a premier global hub for life sciences startups and established biotechnology companies from the United States, Europe, China, and Israel. Hosted entities will gain access to FORTH's state-of-the-art laboratory services, specialized equipment, core research expertise, scientific consultancy, and an elite network of researchers to help accelerate their research and development efforts.

Dr. Simos Simeonidis, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Kos Biotechnology Partners, stated:



"Biotechnology is an industry that requires extraordinary levels of deep scientific expertise, and needs to be embedded within and surrounded by a strong academic community. The first biotech ecosystems were born 50 years ago in Boston, South San Francisco, and San Diego, as ideas spun out of research labs at Harvard/MIT, Stanford/UC Berkeley/UC San Francisco, and Salk/Scripps/UC San Diego, respectively. We believe the FORTH campus is the ideal location for the birth of the Greek biotech ecosystem, given its world-class infrastructure, facilities, and laboratories, developed over decades with state-of-the-art equipment and, most importantly, the strongest biomedical research community in the country. Our goal is to transplant into this community the know-how and expertise of leading international biotechnology companies, and to house them side by side with the talented researchers at FORTH, priming interactions and exchange of new ideas and technical know-how among them.

By fusing Kos's global investment pipeline with FORTH's extraordinary research capabilities, we are planting the first seeds for an ecosystem capable of turning academic biological research into scalable, market-ready therapeutics and technologies. This initiative bridges the global biotechnology markets Kos has deep expertise in, with the Greek academic community, opening a direct pipeline for international biotech startups to operate in the country and be staffed by local researchers."

Prof. Vassilis Charmandaris, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director of Central Administration at FORTH, added:

"FORTH was established 43 years ago based on the vision of its founding fathers - all of them distinguished scientists - and it remains deeply committed to supporting scientific breakthroughs that not only advance our understanding in a wide range of disciplines but also have significant societal and economic impact. Partnering with Kos Biotechnology Partners' deep industry expertise in the world-leading US biotechnology sector allows us to bolster the FORTH community's know-how through physical proximity and access to world-class ideas and technologies, extending our global reach. This agreement provides FORTH with the opportunity to host novel biotechnology companies in which Kos has invested globally while also fostering the growth of homegrown spin-offs, positioning Greece as an active participant in the global biotechnology revolution."

About Kos Biotechnology Partners

Kos Biotechnology Partners is a global life sciences investment firm based in New York and Athens, Greece. Founded by Dr. Simos Simeonidis and Alex Tzoukas, Kos manages $125 million in assets and invests across all stages of development in therapeutic breakthroughs, biodefense, and tech-enabled pharma services. For more information, visit kosbp.com.

About FORTH

The Foundation for Research and Technology-Hellas (FORTH), headquartered in Heraklion, Crete, is a premier non-profit research organization supervised by the Ministry of Development of the Hellenic Republic. FORTH stands as one of Greece's largest and most prestigious research centers, recognized globally for its cutting-edge research institutes, high-tech incubators, and contributions to scientific excellence.

Media Contacts:

Kos Biotechnology Partners



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Foundation for Research and Technology-Hellas (FORTH)



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SOURCE Kos Biotechnology Partners