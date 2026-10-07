ITM and Lumara Bio to Announce New Data for ¹⁷⁷Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11) and Ga-DPI-4452 at EANM 2026

Data will be presented in two top-rated oral presentations

Meet the Expert session offers insights into Actinium-225 production

Garching / Munich, October 7, 2026 — ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, and Lumara Bio, a dedicated oncology therapeutics division of ITM, today announced that new data for 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11) and Ga-DPI-4452 (CA-IX peptide) will be unveiled in two top-rated oral presentations at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Congress, held from October 17 – 21, 2026 in Vienna, Austria.



Anthime Flaus, MD, PhD, of the Hospital Louis Pradel in Bron, France will present dose-response findings from the Phase 3 COMPETE trial, in which patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors were treated with 177Lu-edotreotide. Alina Küper, MD, of the University Hospital Essen in Germany will present interim results from an independent, retrospective analysis of the PET/CT imaging agent Ga-DPI-4452 (CA-IX peptide) used for the imaging of clear cell renal cell carcinoma in a bicenter registry.



In addition to the scientific presentations, ITM will host a booth reception and separate Meet the Expert session. At this session, Dr. Neil Quigley will share insights into the production of Actinium-225 (225Ac) using medium-energy cyclotrons and present Actineer’s approach to increase production capacity. Actineer is the joint venture between ITM and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories.



Oral Presentation Details

Title: Ga-DPI-4452 (CA-IX peptide) PET/CT for Imaging Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma: Interim Results from a Bicentre Registry

Session Title: Renal Cell Cancer and Novel Targets

Session Number: 506

Track: Clinical Oncology

Date and Time: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 15:00 – 16:30 CEST

Location: Hall C

Presenter: Dr. Alina Küper, University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany



Title: Dose-response Analysis in Patients with Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Receiving [¹⁷⁷Lu]Lu-edotreotide

Session Title: From Clinical Dosimetry to Treatment Adaptation in [¹⁷⁷Lu] Therapy

Session Number: 1505

Track: Cutting Edge Science

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 20, 2026, 15:00 – 16:30 CEST

Location: Hall B

Presenter: Dr. Anthime Flaus, Hospital Louis Pradel, Bron, France



Meet the Expert Session

Title: 225Ac Production via Medium-Energy Cyclotrons: Actineer’s Path Towards Increasing Production Capacities

Date and Time: Monday, October 19, 2026, 10:30 – 10:50 CEST

Location: ITM Booth #415, Hall X4

Presenter: Dr. Neil Quigley, Radioisotope Scientific Expert at ITM



Conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about ITM and Lumara Bio, a division of ITM, by visiting the company booth, #415 in Hall X4. Attendees are also invited to join the ITM team for an informal booth reception and networking opportunity on Monday, October 19, from 16:00 to 17:00 CEST.



177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11) and Ga-DPI-4452 (CA-IX peptide) are investigational products and are not approved by any regulatory authority for the safety and/or efficacy of any intended use.





About the COMPETE Trial

The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is an investigational product and is not approved by any regulatory authority for the safety and/or efficacy of any intended use. 177Lu-edotreotide is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive GEP-NETs.



About Ga-DPI-4452 (ITM-94)

Ga-DPI-4452 (also known as [68Ga]Ga-DPI-4452, CA-IX peptide, or ITM-94) is an investigational gallium-68-radiolabeled PET imaging agent targeting carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX), a cell surface protein that plays a key role in tumor growth, invasion, and metastasis. ITM-94 is designed to non-invasively improve the characterization of indeterminate renal masses and enable more accurate diagnosis and disease staging of clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). ITM-94 received Fast Track Designation from the FDA in October 2025. [68Ga]Ga-DPI-4452 is an investigational product and is not approved by any regulatory authority for the safety and/or efficacy of any intended use.



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



About Lumara Bio

Lumara Bio, a division of ITM, builds on more than two decades of radiopharmaceutical expertise and is advancing a focused pipeline of targeted therapies for cancers where treatment options remain limited. https://lumarabio.com





ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com



Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com





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