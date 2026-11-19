Company has fulfilled 21 biospecimen orders for federal, state, and government-affiliated research organizations since 2020

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC), a global marketplace connecting researchers with biospecimens and clinical data, today reported a 129% year-over-year increase in third quarter 2026 revenue and highlighted its experience supporting government and public-sector research through the sourcing and fulfillment of human biospecimens.Third Quarter 2026 Revenue GrowthRevenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 was approximately $244,000, an increase of 129% from approximately $107,000 in the third quarter of 2025, as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The increase was driven mainly by higher customer orders and procurement, with the number of specimens delivered rising 169% to 752 from 280 in the prior-year quarter.The Company also improved the economics of its fulfillment. Cost of revenue decreased 55% to approximately $91,000, as an approximately 83% reduction in average cost per specimen more than offset the higher volume. As a result, iSpecimen generated gross profit of approximately $153,000 in the quarter, compared with a gross loss of approximately $98,000 in the third quarter of 2025. Net loss narrowed to approximately $2.2 million from approximately $2.8 million in the prior-year period.Since 2020, iSpecimen has fulfilled 21 biospecimen orders across nine government and government-affiliated organizations, including federal research agencies, national laboratories, and state public health organizations. This work includes previously announced projects with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as additional engagements supporting a range of public-sector research initiatives.The completed orders have involved at least seven categories of biospecimens, including whole blood, serum, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), urine, saliva, swabs, and formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue. Projects have supported research spanning infectious disease, public health, oncology, and other areas of biomedical investigation.These engagements have required access to a range of specimen sources, including established inventories and collections coordinated to meet specific research requirements. Through its network of healthcare institutions, laboratories, and other collection partners, iSpecimen helps researchers identify and access human biospecimens for studies that may otherwise be difficult to source."Our third quarter results reflect renewed momentum in customer demand, with revenue more than doubling and specimen volume up 169% from a year ago," said Shahin Behroyan, Chief Executive Officer of iSpecimen. "Our work with the CDC and other government and public-sector organizations shows what our marketplace was built to do: give researchers access to hard-to-source specimens through a network of collection partners that would be difficult to assemble on their own. At the same time, we are fulfilling orders far more efficiently, with a significantly lower cost per specimen, and we see continued opportunity to support government-funded research as we move into 2027."Continued Engagement and Future OpportunitiesIn addition to its completed orders, iSpecimen continues to receive inquiries and engage with government and public-sector organizations regarding new research needs. Recent discussions and requests, including activity in 2026, reflect continued interest in accessing diverse human biospecimens through iSpecimen's marketplace.The Company sees continued opportunity to support government-funded and public-sector research by connecting researchers with its established supplier network and helping coordinate access to specimens across a broad range of collection settings.iSpecimen (NASDAQ: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. 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Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements occurs, the Company's business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.To view the source version of this press release, please visit