NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRulya Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: IRLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, disease modifying therapies for serious, underserved diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on November 30, 2026 at 12:55 PM EST.

A webcast of the event will be accessible by visiting the “Events” section on the “Investors” page of IRulya’s website at www.irulya.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About IRulya Therapeutics Inc.

IRulya Therapeutics Inc. is committed to transforming the lives of patients facing serious, underserved diseases by developing disease-modifying therapies to treat their conditions. The company is currently developing LAM-001 for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome post lung transplant (BOS), and sarcoidosis associated pulmonary hypertension (SAPH). A Phase 2a clinical study in PH patients has been completed, a Phase 2 clinical study in BOS patients is ongoing, a Phase 2b clinical study in PH-ILD is ongoing, and a Phase 2 clinical study in SAPH is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. By pioneering innovative approaches, the company aims to offer new hope and improved quality of life to patients worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimated,” “potential,” “intend,” “will,” “can,” “seek,” or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the design and potential benefits of LAM-001, including as a disease-modifying therapy for pulmonary disease; and anticipated regulatory and development processes and timelines, including the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of LAM-001 in BOS and the expected timing to initiate the planned Phase 2 clinical trial of LAM-001 in SAPH. Forward-looking statements are based on IRulya’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: clinical results may not be indicative of results that may be observed in the future, including in larger populations; potential safety and other complications related to LAM-001; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval; competition in the company’s industry; the scope, progress and expansion of developing LAM-001; the size and growth of the market(s) therefor and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof vis-à-vis alternative therapies; the company’s ability to attract or retain key management, members of the board of directors and other personnel; the company’s ability to fund its operations and clinical development plans, including its anticipated cash runway; the impacts of general macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions on the company’s business and financial position; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 13, 2026 and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and IRulya undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com