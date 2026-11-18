SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader in innovative laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 3, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Generated total revenue of $10.2 million, compared to $12.5 million in the prior year period

Cyclo G6 ® product family revenue was $3.2 million, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period Sold approximately 11,900 Cyclo G6 probes compared to 14,900 in the prior year period Sold 28 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems compared to 30 in the prior year period

product family revenue was $3.2 million, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period Retina product revenue was $5.1 million compared to $6.7 million in the prior year period

Gross margin increased to 42.4%, compared to 32.1% in the prior year period and 34.2% in the second quarter of 2026

Completed headquarter relocation to San Jose, expected to deliver approximately $600,000 in annualized savings





“On the top line, revenue came in below our expectations this quarter, driven by weaker than anticipated customer demand in Europe and Asia coupled with order delays late in the quarter as distributors worked through probe inventory and ongoing regulatory challenges. At the same time, we continue to experience the benefits from the cost savings programs initiated when I was named CEO, including the recent relocation of our headquarters,” said Patrick Mercer, President and CEO of Iridex.

“Considering the lower revenue and our investment in inventory to manage the manufacturing facility transition, cash utilization during the quarter was only $1 million and should decrease significantly in the fourth quarter with stronger sales and reversal of the inventory stocking process,” Mercer continued. “We are now deep into a strategic review of our product lines, and as part of that work we are reprioritizing our resources toward our most profitable opportunities. With this focus, we expect to enter 2027 with better margins, a lower cost base, and a business model better aligned toward cash flow generation.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended October 3, 2026 was $10.2 million, representing a decline of 19% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by lower international retina sales and lower international probe orders, partially offset by growth in the U.S. glaucoma business. Total retina product revenue was $5.1 million compared to $6.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease was driven by international markets and external headwinds. Total product revenue from the Cyclo G6 product family was $3.2 million, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period. International revenue declined as distributors elected to work through inventory purchased earlier in the year, partially offset by higher U.S. probe average selling prices and higher system revenue. Other revenue was $1.9 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period, mainly reflecting lower service revenue and the absence of royalty revenue in the current period.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 42.4%, compared to 32.1%, in the prior year period. The improvement reflects a one-time write off recorded during the third quarter of 2025 of approximately $0.8 million to cost of goods sold and more favorable geographic mix and sustained pricing discipline. Excluding this impact, pro forma gross margin was 38.7%, representing a solid 370 basis point improvement. The Company expects the transition of its major products to third-party contract manufacturers to be the next significant driver of margin expansion through 2027.

Operating expenses were $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, essentially flat compared to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss was $1.4 million, or $0.08 per share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.09 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents as of October 3, 2026 were $3.7 million, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to July 4, 2026. Cash utilization is expected to decrease significantly with stronger sales and consumption of the safety stock inventory.

2026 Financial Outlook

Based on third quarter trends, which the Company expects to continue through the fourth quarter, the Company is reducing its annual revenue guidance for the full year 2026 to between $46 million and $48 million, from the prior range of $51 million to $53 million. This guidance continues to exclude revenue from the Middle East.

The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2026 adjusted operating expenses, which exclude depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, to be in the range of $19 million to $19.5 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Iridex’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and recorded webcast on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.iridex.com or by dialing +1-646-307-1963 from the US or +1-800-715-9871 internationally and providing Conference ID: 7118799.

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, which include capital equipment and consumable probes for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers the therapeutic benefits of laser treatment while minimizing tissue damage, offering a safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries.

For additional information, visit www.iridex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning commercial trends, market adoption and expansion, expectations regarding profitability, demand for and utilization of the Company’s products, financial results and forecasts and expected sales volumes. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks further described in the “Risk Factors” section of Iridex’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in Iridex’s other reports filed with or furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various performance measures. In addition to Iridex’s GAAP results, we consider Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP result should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. We present this non-GAAP result because management considers it to be an important supplemental measure of Iridex’s performance and refers to such measures when analyzing Iridex’s strategy and operations. In calculating the above non-GAAP result: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation, as well as excluding certain other non-GAAP adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA exclude from their GAAP equivalents items listed below:

Share-based compensation expense. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expense related to equity-based compensation plans as it represents expenses that do not require cash settlement from Iridex.

Severance-related expenses. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expenses related to restructuring events, partially offset by reversals of previously recognized severance expenses in subsequent periods. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations, vary in size and frequency and are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to varying levels of restructuring activity. We believe that excluding these expenses provides a more meaningful comparison of the financial results to our historical operations and to the financial results of peer companies.

Reconvention of shareholders’ meeting expenses. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expenses related to the costs of reconvening our latest annual shareholders meeting. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations and we believe that excluding these expenses provides a more meaningful comparison of the financial results to our historical operations and to the financial results of peer companies.

Legal settlement expenses. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expenses related to the non-recurring settlement of a legal case regarding the use of tracking software on the Company’s website. We believe that excluding these expenses provides a more meaningful comparison of the financial results to our historical operations and to the financial results of peer companies.

Loss on write-down of inventory. We excluded from our non-GAAP results the expenses related to the write down of inventory related to the transfer of production of several products to 3rd party contract manufacturers. In these types of transactions, not all applicable inventories are acquired by the contract manufacturers and thus, such inventory becomes excess and obsolete. These expenses are unrelated to our ongoing operations, and we believe that excluding these expenses provides a more meaningful comparison of the financial results to our historical operations and to the financial results of peer companies.





Management adjusts for the above items because management believes that, in general, these items possess one or more of the following characteristics: their magnitude and timing is unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; they are unusual and we do not expect them to occur in the ordinary course of business; or they are non-operational or non-cash expenses involving stock compensation plans or other items.

A detailed reconciliation between Iridex’s non-GAAP and GAAP financial results is set forth in the financial tables at the end of this press release. Investors are advised to carefully review and consider this information strictly as a supplement to the GAAP results that are contained in this press release as well as in Iridex’s other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

investors@iridex.com

IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 3, 2026 September 27, 2025 October 3, 2026 September 27, 2025 Total revenues $ 10,156 $ 12,484 $ 34,521 $ 37,951 Cost of revenues 5,854 8,471 21,182 24,201 Gross profit 4,302 4,013 13,339 13,750 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,014 972 2,855 2,719 Sales and marketing 2,408 2,657 7,492 7,645 General and administrative 2,043 1,795 5,508 5,942 Total operating expenses 5,465 5,424 15,855 16,306 Loss from operations (1,163 ) (1,411 ) (2,516 ) (2,556 ) Other expense, net (160 ) (158 ) (469 ) (1,660 ) Loss from operations before provision for income taxes (1,323 ) (1,569 ) (2,985 ) (4,216 ) Provision for income taxes 78 4 206 37 Net loss $ (1,401 ) $ (1,573 ) $ (3,191 ) $ (4,253 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.25 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic 17,593 17,009 17,441 16,843 Diluted 17,593 17,009 17,441 16,843





IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



October 3, 2026 January 3, 2026 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,673 $ 6,028 Accounts receivable, net 4,775 9,545 Inventories 11,760 7,877 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,611 1,802 Total current assets 22,819 25,252 Property and equipment, net 210 58 Intangible assets, net 745 984 Goodwill 965 965 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,615 768 Other long-term assets 918 1,124 Total assets $ 29,272 $ 29,151 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,077 $ 5,502 Accrued compensation 1,443 2,340 Accrued expenses 579 608 Other current liabilities 1,627 1,899 Deferred revenue, current 2,215 2,160 Operating lease liabilities, current 48 699 Total current liabilities 12,989 13,208 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue 5,702 6,801 Operating lease liabilities 3,561 98 Convertible note payable 3,825 3,735 Other long-term liabilities 568 387 Total liabilities 26,645 24,229 Stockholders’ equity: Series B convertible preferred stock 6,000 6,000 Common stock 178 174 Additional paid-in capital 92,100 91,208 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14 ) (14 ) Accumulated deficit (95,637 ) (92,446 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,627 4,922 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,272 $ 29,151



