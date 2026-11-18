VOCERYQ™, the first FDA-approved plasmid DNA-based immunotherapy, received FDA accelerated approval on October 30, 2026

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) is a rare, debilitating HPV-related disease with high unmet need in Europe

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it has submitted a Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for VOCERYQ™ (doruxapapogene ralaplasmid and lalikinogene sifuplasmid-gxfd), previously referred to as INO-3107, as a treatment for adults with RRP.

"Building on the recent FDA approval of VOCERYQ, we believe there's significant opportunity to transform the treatment paradigm for RRP in Europe, a region that currently has no approved non-surgical treatment options that target the root cause of RRP," said Dr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer of INOVIO. "We look forward to working closely with the EMA during the review and hope to ultimately provide RRP patients with a much-needed new treatment option that reduces the need for surgery."

"Clinicians and patients alike understand that every surgery matters, because every surgery puts a patient's vocal cords at risk," said Frederik Dikkers, Professor emeritus of Otorhinolaryngology / Head and Neck Surgery at Amsterdam University Medical Center (Amsterdam UMC). "RRP affects patients around the world, and this submission is a meaningful step forward for those in Europe who have waited far too long for relief from this debilitating disease."

The CMA application is supported by a comprehensive set of preclinical, clinical, and manufacturing data, including results from INOVIO's clinical studies for VOCERYQ published in in 2025 in Nature Communications and The Laryngoscope. An additional analysis of the data was published in October 2026 in The Laryngoscope under the title DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) Long-Term Efficacy Supported by Enhanced Immunogenicity in HPV-6/11 RRP.

The European Commission granted Orphan Drug designation to INO-3107, now VOCERYQ, for the treatment of RRP in 2023. INO-3107 also received an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) Certification from the EMA's Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) after review of chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and nonclinical data. This certification confirms that the data reviewed complies with the standards that would be used to evaluate a European marketing authorization application. INOVIO submitted the marketing authorization application using guidance from pre-submission meetings with EMA and the Rapporteurs. The CELLECTRA delivery device has a CE-mark in the EU, which allows INOVIO to commercialize the device in the EU and other geographies that recognize CE-marking.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted VOCERYQ accelerated approval on October 30, 2026 for adults with RRP to reduce the frequency of surgery. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent on verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory study(ies). INOVIO expects to make VOCERYQ available to order and ship in the U.S. in approximately 60 days from the date of FDA approval, with full commercial launch expected in the first quarter of 2027.

About Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis



Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) is a rare, debilitating disease caused primarily by HPV-6 and/or HPV-11. RRP is characterized by the development of small, wart-like growths, or papillomas, in the respiratory tract. While papillomas are generally benign, they can cause severe, life-threatening airway obstruction and respiratory complications. RRP can also significantly affect quality of life for patients by affecting the voice box, limiting the ability to speak effectively. Surgery to remove papillomas is the current standard of care for RRP; however, the papillomas often grow back. INOVIO's market research to date with patients and healthcare professionals indicates that a reduction of even one surgery matters, because every surgery poses a significant risk of causing permanent damage to the vocal cords and comes with potential costs to the patient, including adverse impacts to both quality of life and finances. Based on ongoing analysis of claims data, INOVIO believes there is a prevalent population of at least 25,000 patients with RRP in the United States, with additional patients diagnosed each year.

About VOCERYQ™



VOCERYQ is a plasmid DNA-based immunotherapy designed to reduce the frequency of surgery for adults with RRP. VOCERYQ targets the root cause of RRP by generating an immune response using DNA plasmids that encode for HPV-6 and HPV-11 antigens. VOCERYQ is administered using the CELLECTRA® 5PSP delivery device. Following a standard-of-care surgical debulking of visible papilloma prior to the initial administration of VOCERYQ, no additional surgical intervention is required as part of the 9-week dosing regimen.

The FDA previously granted VOCERYQ both Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designations, and the European Commission granted INO-3107 Orphan Drug designation. The CELLECTRA delivery device has a CE-mark in the EU, which allows INOVIO to commercialize the device in the EU and other geographies that recognize CE-marking.

Learn more at www.voceryq.com.

INDICATION



VOCERYQ is indicated to reduce the frequency of surgical papilloma excisions in adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on reduction in the frequency of surgical papilloma excisions. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory study(ies).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



Warnings & Precautions: Injection site reactions have occurred with VOCERYQ injection. Monitor patients for local site reactions for at least 30 minutes after treatment and manage accordingly.

Electroporation Related Adverse Reactions: Procedure-related effects including muscle contractions, transient bleeding, and vasovagal reactions may occur. Avoid use in patients with ipsilateral ICDs/pacemakers, metal implants or skin abnormalities at treatment site.

Adverse Reactions: Most common adverse reactions (incidence >5%) are injection site reactions, headache, fatigue, hypertension, nausea and dizziness.

Please go to www.voceryq.com for full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information.

About INOVIO's DNA Medicines Platform



INOVIO's DNA medicines platform has two innovative components: precisely designed DNA plasmids, delivered by INOVIO's proprietary medical device, CELLECTRA. INOVIO uses proprietary technology to design its DNA plasmids, which are small circular DNA molecules that enable the body's cells to produce specific proteins to target and fight disease. INOVIO's proprietary CELLECTRA delivery devices are designed to optimally deliver its DNA medicines to the body's cells without requiring chemical adjuvants or lipid nanoparticles and without the risk of the anti-vector response historically seen with viral vector platforms.

About INOVIO



INOVIO is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of DNA medicines that enable the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our business, including the timing and success of preclinical studies and clinical studies; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, including in connection with our CMA application for VOCERYQ and that continued approval for VOCERYQ may be contingent on verification of clinical benefit in a confirmatory study; the potential benefits of VOCERYQ and the anticipated impact of VOCERYQ on treatment practices and outcomes for patients with RRP; the scope, progress and expansion of developing and commercializing our product candidates, including the anticipated availability and commercial launch timeline for VOCERYQ; our estimate of the prevalent population of patients with RRP in the United States; and our anticipated growth strategies. Actual events or results may differ from the expectations set forth herein as a result of a number of factors, including uncertainties inherent in pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, product development programs and commercialization activities and outcomes, the availability of funding to support continuing research and studies in an effort to prove safety and efficacy of electroporation technology as a delivery mechanism or develop viable DNA medicines, our ability to support our pipeline of DNA medicine products, the ability of our collaborators to attain development and commercial milestones for products we license and product sales that will enable us to receive future payments and royalties, the adequacy of our capital resources, the availability or potential availability of alternative therapies or treatments for the conditions targeted by us or collaborators, including alternatives that may be more efficacious or cost effective than any therapy or treatment that we and our collaborators hope to develop, issues involving product liability, issues involving patents and whether they or licenses to them will provide us with meaningful protection from others using the covered technologies, whether such proprietary rights are enforceable or defensible or infringe or allegedly infringe on rights of others or can withstand claims of invalidity and whether we can finance or devote other significant resources that may be necessary to prosecute, protect or defend them, the level of corporate expenditures, assessments of our technology by potential corporate or other partners or collaborators, capital market conditions, the impact of government healthcare proposals and other factors set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that any product candidate in our pipeline will be successfully developed, manufactured, or commercialized, that the results of clinical studies will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market products, or that any of the forward-looking information provided herein will be proven accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

Contacts



Media: Josephine Galatioto - ICR Healthcare, inoviopr@icrhealthcare.com



Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

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SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.