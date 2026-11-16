Innovent Announces Positive CHMP Opinion, Recommending Zybrivo® (sintilimab) for First-Line Treatment of Non-squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is Innovent's first European regulatory milestone; if approved, Zybrivo would expand first-line treatment options for eligible patients with lung cancer in Europe

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SUZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncologic, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmologic and other major diseases, announces it has received its first positive opinion from the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The CHMP recommends marketing authorization of Zybrivo® (sintilimab), in combination with chemotherapy, for adults with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). If approved by the European Commission, Zybrivo would provide eligible patients across Europe with access to another first-line treatment option. The positive opinion is supported by results from the Phase 3 ORIENT-11 study (NCT03607539).

"At Innovent, our mission is to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The positive CHMP opinion for Zybrivo marks an important regulatory milestone in our international development and brings us a step closer to serving patients in Europe." said Dr. Hui Zhou, Chief R&D Officer of Oncology at Innovent. "Zybrivo has demonstrated clear clinical benefits in the ORIENT-11 study and, if approved, could provide an additional treatment option for patients in Europe with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Building on this progress, we will continue advancing our innovative pipeline and working to bring meaningful medicines to patients around the world."

Following the CHMP's positive opinion, the European Commission is expected to issue a final decision on marketing authorization in the coming months. If approved, the authorization will be valid across all 27 European Union (EU) member states, as well as Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.

Sintilimab, as an immunotherapy, is a fully human immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody that binds to programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

The CHMP recommendation is based on results of ORIENT-11, a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study that enrolled 397 adult patients with locally advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-squamous NSCLC with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, regardless of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression. Patients were randomized 2:1 to receive sintilimab or placebo, each in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS), assessed by a blinded independent radiological review committee.

In ORIENT-11, sintilimab plus chemotherapy demonstrated a 52% reduction in the hazard of disease progression or death (median PFS: 8.9 vs. 5.0 months) and a 35% reduction in the hazard of death (median overall survival (OS): 24.2 vs. 16.8 months), compared with placebo plus chemotherapy.

These results demonstrate the clinical benefit of sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy and its potential to offer an additional first-line treatment option for eligible patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC in Europe.

The safety profile of sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy was consistent with the known safety profiles of PD-1 inhibitors and the chemotherapy agents used, with no new safety signals identified. Additional details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT03607539.

Zybrivo in combination with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy is indicated for the first line treatment of adult non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with no epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) genomic tumor aberrations, and who have:

locally advanced NSCLC and are not candidates for curative intent surgical resection or chemoradiation, or

metastatic NSCLC.

About Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer



Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the EU, accounting for about one in five cancer deaths.[1] An estimated 319,000 people in the EU were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022.[2] Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common form of the disease, representing 85–90% of all lung cancers.[3]

About Sintilimab



Sintilimab is a fully human immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody that binds to programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that can prevent the immune system from attacking cancer cells, and blocks its interaction with the ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2[4].

Sintilimab has been approved in China for ten indications, covering squamous non-small cell lung cancer, EGFR/ALK wild type non-squamous NSCLC, EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment failure non-squamous NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, esophageal squamous cell cancer, endometrial cancer, colon cancer, renal cell carcinoma and classical Hodgkin's lymphoma. In China, sintilimab has been used to treat approximately 3 million patients[5].

Important Safety Information

Product information for sintilimab will be available from the European Medicines Agency following the European Commission decision.

This information is intended for a global audience. Product indications vary by region.

About Innovent



Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 20 products in the market. It has 1 asset under review by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), 6 assets in phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and 20 more molecules in early clinical stage.

Innovent has entered into more than 30 strategic partnerships with global players such as Eli Lilly, Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Sanofi, Incyte, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, representing an aggregate value of over RMB 350 billion. These efforts have set a benchmark for the high-quality outbound internationalization of China's innovative drug industry.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible.

For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement:

(1) Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

(2) Ramucirumab Injection (Cyramza®), Selpercatinib Capsules (Retsevmo®), Pirtobrutinib Tablets (Jaypirca®) and abemaciclib (Verzenios®) are products discovered and developed by Eli Lilly.

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

References



[1] European Cancer Information System (ECIS). 2022 new cancer cases and cancer deaths on the rise in the EU. European Commission, Joint Research Centre; September 2023. https://ecis.jrc.ec.europa.eu/cancer-factsheets-eu-27-countries-2022. [2] European Commission. Estimated age-standardised number of new cases and incidence rates of lung cancer in the European Union in 2022. Knowledge for Policy, based on ECIS data. https://knowledge4policy.ec.europa.eu/dataset/k4p-dataset-77314_en. [3] European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer: An ESMO Guide for Patients. p. 4. https://dam.esmo.org/image/upload/v1737550922/EN%20%7C%20Non-Small-Cell%20Lung%20Cancer:%20Guide%20for%20Patients.pdf [4] Wang J, et al. Durable blockade of PD-1 signaling links preclinical efficacy of sintilimab to its clinical benefit. mAbs 2019;11(8): 1443-1451. doi: 10.1080/19420862.2019.1654303. [5] As of November 2026, the cumulative number of patients treated with sintilimab at medical institutions and other platforms.

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