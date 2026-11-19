Under the agreement, Arcera will obtain exclusive rights to Efsubaglutide Alfa in selected countries in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, while Innogen retains the relevant rights in the rest of the world.

Under the agreement, Innogen will receive US$38 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments, including a non-refundable upfront payment of US$15 million, as well as sales milestone payments and tiered royalties at rates of up to double-digit percentage based on aggregate annual net sales of the Product in the Territory. The total potential deal value is over US$1 billion.

The collaboration marks an important step in bringing a China-developed and commercialized innovative GLP-1 therapy to international markets and will further advance Innogen's global strategy.

HONG KONG and ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innogen Pharmaceuticals ("Innogen", HKEX: 2591) today announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing and commercialization agreement with Arcera Life Sciences Ltd. ("Arcera") for the development and commercialization of its internally developed innovative product Efsubaglutide Alfa, in international markets.

The collaboration represents an important milestone in the international development of Efsubaglutide Alfa and a significant step forward in Innogen's global expansion strategy. It also highlights the potential for China-originated innovation to move beyond domestic commercialization and reach international markets.

Under the agreement, Arcera will obtain exclusive rights to Efsubaglutide Alfa in selected countries within Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, while Innogen retains the relevant rights in the rest of the world. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 589 million adults worldwide are living with diabetes, a figure projected to rise to 853 million by 2050. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that more than one billion people worldwide are living with obesity. As the health burden associated with diabetes, obesity and related metabolic diseases continues to draw attention, demand for innovative treatment options is becoming increasingly evident. Through this collaboration, the two companies will leverage their respective strengths in innovative drug development, international regulatory affairs, market access and commercialization to advance the development and commercialization of Efsubaglutide Alfa in the licensed territories and expand local patients' access to innovative treatment options.

Efsubaglutide Alfa is a fusion protein comprising a human GLP-1 analogue and an IgG Fc fragment. It has an average half-life of up to 280 hours across different studies. Clinical studies have shown that monotherapy with Efsubaglutide Alfa reduced HbA1c by 1.1 percentage points after four weeks, with a reduction of up to 2.2 percentage points at Week 24, and that it may also help protect pancreatic beta-cell function. Efsubaglutide Alfa has also shown promising clinical development potential in obesity and related metabolic diseases. In the Phase IIb ENLIGHT study in Chinese adults with overweight or obesity, participants receiving 20 mg once weekly (QW) for 18 weeks achieved an average body-weight reduction of 10.6% and a waist-circumference reduction of approximately 8.9 cm. The group receiving 20 mg once every two weeks (Q2W) achieved an average body-weight reduction of 9.7%.

The study also observed improvements in body-composition. The muscle-to-fat ratio increased by up to 45.3% from baseline with QW dosing, with weight loss driven predominantly by a reduction in fat mass, indicating fat reduction with relative preservation of muscle. Liver fat content was reduced by up to 51.8% with QW dosing. The incidence of gastrointestinal adverse events were low relative to other GLP-1 receptor agonists (based on cross-trial comparisons), no participants discontinued treatment due to adverse events during the 18-week treatment period, and the treatment was well tolerated. Innogen has also completed a Phase II clinical trial in adults with overweight or obesity in Australia, evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-monthly (Q4W) dosing. The study generated further clinical evidence to support the product's future global registration and commercialization.

Dr. Qinghua Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innogen Pharmaceuticals said: "We are delighted to establish this collaboration with Arcera, which represents an important step in Innogen's international expansion. We believe that combining world-class science with entrepreneurial innovation is key to improving patient care. Innogen's mission is to provide best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for people living with diabetes, obesity and other metabolic diseases worldwide. Our collaboration with Arcera is an important step toward this vision. By combining Innogen's scientific innovation with Arcera's strengths in international regulatory affairs and commercialization, we aim to broaden access to differentiated therapies and ultimately improve the quality of life of patients around the world."

Isabel Afonso, Chief Executive Officer of Arcera Life Sciences, said: "Cardiometabolic diseases remain among the most pressing healthcare challenges in the markets we serve. Our agreement with Innogen accelerates the bridge we are building between China and our international markets to bring innovative medicines to more patients and strengthen our cardiometabolic portfolio. By combining our partners' scientific capabilities with Arcera's regulatory expertise, market access and overall commercial reach, we aim to turn innovation into meaningful impact for people living with chronic disease."

About Innogen Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2014, Innogen Pharmaceuticals (HKEX: 2591) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and industrialization of innovative medicines for metabolic diseases. The Company has a wholly self-developed pipeline covering indications including type 2 diabetes (T2D), type 1 diabetes (T1D), obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and Alzheimer's disease (AD), supported by global intellectual property rights and a global patent portfolio. Its core product, Efsubaglutide Alfa, is a next-generation, human-derived, ultra-long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist developed in-house. It has been approved for the treatment of T2D in mainland China and Macao, China, and has been included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (2025 Version). Development of the product received support under China's 13th Five-Year Plan Major New Drug Innovation program. It has also received the First Prize of the Science and Technology Award of the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association and the First Prize of the Science and Technology Award of the Shanghai Pharmaceutical Association. Innogen has entered the stage of global development and regulatory registration, and its manufacturing facilities have obtained PIC/S GMP certification. The Company is committed to providing better treatment options for patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.innogenpharm.com.

About Arcera Life Sciences

Arcera Life Sciences is an international life sciences company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Arcera brings innovative and proven medicines to patients in over 100 countries worldwide, with operations spanning Africa, Eurasia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Arcera commercializes medicines and healthcare products across multiple therapeutic areas, supported by manufacturing and packaging capabilities in eight countries. To expand access to innovative therapies, Arcera partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, ensuring supply resilience and quality standards. Its portfolio comprises over 2,000 product presentations marketed under 300+ brands in more than 60 direct markets. To learn more about Arcera, visit www.arceralifesciences.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innogen-pharmaceuticals-enters-into-licensing-agreement-with-arcera-life-sciences-for-efsubaglutide-alfa-accelerating-international-expansion-302945265.html

SOURCE Innogen Pharmaceuticals