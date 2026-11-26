MARSEILLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Financialcalendar--Regulatory News:

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today releases its 2027 financial calendar:

March 31, 2027: Publication of 2026 financial statements

Publication of 2026 financial statements May 12, 2027: Publication of revenue and cash position for 1Q2027

Publication of revenue and cash position for 1Q2027 May 19, 2027: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders September 16, 2027: Publication of half year financial statements

Publication of half year financial statements November 3, 2027: Publication of revenue and cash position for 3Q2027

This financial calendar is provided for information purposes and is subject to change. Financial reports are released before the opening of trading on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq.

All corporate information, such as the Company’s financial statements and corporate presentations, is available on the Investors section on the Company website.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Leveraging its expertise in antibody-engineering and innovative target identification, Innate Pharma is developing innovative and differentiated next-generation antibody therapeutics.

Innate Pharma is advancing a portfolio of differentiated potential first- and/or best-in-class assets, focused on areas of high unmet medical need. Its proprietary pipeline is centered on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), led by IPH4502, a differentiated Nectin-4 ADC in clinical development for solid tumors, and supported by a preclinical portfolio of next-generation ADC candidates. In parallel, Innate is advancing two partnered late-stage assets: lacutamab, developed with Sobi for T-cell lymphomas, and monalizumab, developed with AstraZeneca for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Innate Pharma has established collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Sobi, Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as renowned academic and research institutions, to advance innovation in immuno-oncology.

Headquartered in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US. Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code

Ticker code

LEI FR0010331421 Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer on forward-looking information and risk factors

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”), which is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) or on Innate Pharma’s website (www.innate-pharma.com), and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC, or otherwise made public by the Company. References to the Company’s website and the AMF website are included for information only and the content contained therein, or that can be accessed through them, are not incorporated by reference into, and do not constitute a part of, this press release.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

Investors & Media Relations

stephanie.cornen@innate-pharma.fr

Investor Relations

investors@innate-pharma.fr

Media

communication@innate-pharma.fr