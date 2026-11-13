Inaugural Future of Oncology Summit Brings Together Leaders to Accelerate Cancer Innovation

More than 500 leaders gathered in New Haven for discussions spanning artificial intelligence, emerging therapies, and investment in oncology

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 9–10, the inaugural Future of Oncology Summit brought together over 500 leaders from academia, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, investment, and the broader oncology ecosystem at 101 College Street in New Haven. The two-day event featured more than 70 speakers, including keynote speakers Clifford Hudis, MD, CEO of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and Annie Lamont, co-founder and managing partner of Oak HC/FT, as well as remarks from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) Commissioner Daniel O’Keefe.

The Summit, co-hosted by Yale Cancer Center (YCC) and BioCT, presented forward-looking insights spanning artificial intelligence, emerging therapies, and strategic investments—all aimed at advancing the next generation of cancer research. Central to this landmark gathering was a shared commitment to fostering collaboration across disciplines to accelerate progress in oncology, as described by Summit co-chairs Eric Winer, MD, director of YCC and president and physician-in-chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital, and David Scheer, BioCT board co-chair and president of Scheer & Company, Inc.

“The Future of Oncology Summit showed what’s possible when the people who discover new treatments, the people who build companies around them, the people who invest in them, and the people who use them to improve lives all come together in one room,” said Winer and Scheer. “The energy over these two days makes it clear that Yale Cancer Center and the Connecticut life science ecosystem are poised for leadership in the next era of cancer research and care. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to turning these conversations into progress for patients.”

The Summit’s Organizing Committee included Ranjit Bindra, MD, PhD, Harvey and Kate Cushing Professor of Therapeutic Radiology, Yale School of Medicine; Angela Cacace, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Arvinas; Kat Kayser-Bricker, PhD, Vice President, Integrated Discovery Portfolio, Johnson & Johnson; and Janie Merkel, PhD, Corporate Strategy Officer for Health & Life Sciences, Yale Ventures.

In his opening remarks, Governor Lamont addressed the researchers, clinicians, and biotech leaders gathered at the Summit, emphasizing his commitment to providing the certainty and support that enable them to advance cancer innovation in Connecticut.

“My job is to do everything possible to foster the ecosystem you need to continue to grow and innovate and expand,” said Governor Lamont. He pointed to several priorities for sustaining that environment, such as maintaining fiscal stability to attract investment, cultivating vibrant, affordable cities to retain young researchers and entrepreneurs, and leveraging Connecticut’s strengths in manufacturing and emerging technologies like quantum to drive innovation.

Commissioner O’Keefe expanded on how Connecticut’s technological strengths could help accelerate scientific breakthroughs, including in oncology. “Where we have a real comparative advantage is taking emerging technologies and applying them in our core industries. When reporters ask me to give a real-world example of what problems quantum can solve, I say the cure for cancer, and I’m not kidding.”

The transformative potential of artificial intelligence was a central theme throughout the Summit, particularly its ability to democratize access across the oncology landscape, from unlocking vast amounts of research data to making existing treatments more widely available.

“What’s happening with AI should not be seen as a threat to the high-quality practice of oncology,” said Hudis during his keynote. “It should be seen as the tool that it inevitably will be. It should be seen as an elevator of quality of care. It should be seen as a democratizer of access. And I think if we take that approach, we can be very excited for a much brighter future.”

In her fireside chat, Annie Lamont echoed this enthusiasm for widening access to care. “What’s really exciting right now is that the democratization of data and information can cause everyone in the U.S. to have the ability to be diagnosed quickly and correctly then figure out how to get into treatment. It’s one thing to create the drugs and treatments; it’s another to make sure everyone gets access to them.”

The Summit also explored the role of investment and strategic partnerships in drug development—including the potential payoff of pursuing alternative approaches. During the panel Case Study for a Transformative Deal in Oncology, speakers highlighted how Halda Therapeutics’ RIPTAC molecule, once considered its “Plan B,” went on last month to demonstrate a 75% tumor response rate for patients with advanced prostate cancer. Now part of Johnson & Johnson’s drug pipeline following its $3 billion acquisition of Halda last year, the program underscores the importance of trust between emerging biotech companies and major pharmaceutical partners in bringing ambitious innovations forward.

“There was something uniquely creative about Halda’s beginnings in a tiny lab space, where ideas moved quickly and everyone was deeply connected to the mission of inventing new science,” said Kayser-Bricker, who previously served as Chief Scientific Officer at Halda. “J&J’s acquisition reflects a real trust in the innovation and culture we built, and it now gives us the opportunity to bring that approach to a much larger scale and, ultimately, to many more patients.”

Halda’s story reflects a broader transformation underway in oncology, as once-unimaginable therapies move closer to clinical practice. Yet as every discussion throughout the Summit reinforced, the true measure of progress remains its positive impact on people’s lives.

“We are at an exciting inflection in oncology, where targets once considered undruggable are becoming druggable, and tumor vaccines are opening new possibilities,” said Jodie Gillon, President & CEO of BioCT. “Yet as these innovations advance at breakneck speed, it’s imperative that we ensure patients have access to the testing, technology, and medicines they may benefit from. Everyone in the room has a role to play in making that happen.”

About BioCT

BioCT is the life sciences trade organization for the state of Connecticut. The not-for-profit organization serves as the voice of more than 300 member companies. Its mission is to catalyze and accelerate growth in the life sciences with the goal of improving human health, by fostering a rich, innovative ecosystem and promoting Connecticut as a preferred destination for life sciences exploration and innovation. To learn more, visit https://bioct.org.

Gabrielle Wasco

gwasco@bioct.org

(508) 231-6846