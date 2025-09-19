SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

BioCT

NEWS
Business
BioCT Joins MassBio’s Member Savings Program, New England Edge, to Support Life Sciences Industry Growth Throughout the Region
BioCT becomes first state association to join New England Edge, taking advantage of discounts on lab and office supplies and services
September 15, 2019
 · 
1 min read
Business
Pharm Country’s Biotech and Pharma Industry Flourishes Thanks to Innovative Leadership
Efforts undertaken by state and local leaders across the five states that make up Pharm Country have led to a boost in business, which is good news for applicants seeking a new position.
June 13, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Job Trends
Connecticut Aims to Grow Its Biotech Industry
The state of Connecticut is embracing a new strategic vision for its biotech sector that could foment an addition of more than 6,000 new jobs over the next 10 years as the state looks to compete with neighboring New York and Massachusetts, both of which have a vibrant biotech and life science industry.
February 22, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Business
BioCT Welcomes Accomplished Life Science Executives to Board of Directors
January 10, 2024
 · 
3 min read
BioCT Names Dr. Stephen Bloch its 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year
December 11, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
BioCT appoints David Scheer as Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, welcomes new director
October 12, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
BioCT Welcomes Carter Winstanley to Board of Directors
September 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Eric Schadt, Founder & CEO of Sema4, Named 2020 BioCT Entrepreneur of the Year
December 9, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Business
Dr. John Houston of Arvinas Named 2018 BioCT Entrepreneur of the Year
December 11, 2018
 · 
2 min read