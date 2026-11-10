Hinge Bio Shares Encouraging Clinical Data for HB2198, a Novel B-Cell Depleting Agent for Treating Autoimmune Disease, at ACR Convergence 2026

Encouraging safety and pharmacodynamic activity observed with HB2198 in normal healthy volunteers was presented with additional preclinical data at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinge Bio, Inc., a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class antibody therapeutics, referred to as “GEM-DIMERsTM”, today provided clinical and additional preclinical data on HB2198 at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026, being held in Orlando, Florida November 6-11, 2026. The presentation included additional preclinical data as well as encouraging early safety data and B-cell depletion activity from a Phase 1 clinical trial of HB2198, the Company’s lead novel product candidate targeting both CD19 and CD20, with enhanced dual Fc domains. The link to the poster presentation is found at https://hingebio.com/2026/10/hinge-bio-acr-2026-poster/. Hinge Bio is conducting two Phase 1 clinical trials of HB2198: a basket study in autoimmune disease patients and a study in normal healthy volunteers that recently completed enrollment.

“The initial safety and early pharmacodynamic activity observed with HB2198 in healthy participants are encouraging at the low doses studied and support continued evaluation of its potential to achieve rapid, deep B-cell depletion and, ultimately, immunological remission in patients with autoimmune disease. We believe HB2198 has the potential to achieve superior B cell-depletion without T-cell activation and associated cytokine release, thereby providing improved clinical efficacy with a better safety profile than CAR-T or T cell engager approaches,” said Paul Brunetta, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Hinge Bio. Dr. Brunetta added “Our parallel Phase 1 studies will further characterize its safety and pharmacodynamic profile while supporting development across B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, including SLE, rheumatoid arthritis and systemic sclerosis.”



About HB2198

HB2198, Hinge Bio’s lead product candidate from its proprietary GEM-DIMER™ platform, is designed to improve efficacy, safety, and convenience in the treatment of B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Emerging clinical evidence suggests that deeper tissue B-cell depletion is associated with greater efficacy in a variety of autoimmune disorders. HB2198 targets both CD19 and CD20, with enhanced binding and engagement of immune effector cells without activating T cells. Preclinical studies have demonstrated potent depletion of both peripheral blood and tissue-resident B cells in vivo, with a promising preclinical safety profile. The therapeutic goal of HB2198 is to achieve immunological remission through rapid and deep B-cell depletion while offering the potential safety, convenience, accessibility, and cost advantages of an off-the-shelf, antibody-based therapeutic compared with T-cell-based approaches such as CAR-T therapies and T-cell engagers (TCEs). Hinge Bio is currently conducting two Phase 1 clinical trials of HB2198: a basket study in patients with autoimmune diseases and a study in healthy volunteers.



About Hinge Bio

Hinge Bio, Inc. is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary GEM-DIMER™ platform to design and develop the next generation of therapeutics to address the problems of inadequate efficacy, resistance, and side effects in the fields of immune-mediated diseases and cancer. The GEM-DIMER™ platform enables the creation of multivalent, multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics that are designed for enhanced biological activity and unique functionality. Hinge Bio is advancing a pipeline of programs with an initial focus on autoimmune disease.

Contact:

LifeSci Advisors on Behalf of Hinge Bio:

Chris Nardo at cnardo@lifesciadvisors.com or info@hingebio.com

Learn more at www.hingebio.com.