Evommune inks molecular glue deal worth $1.1B biobucks to fill pipeline gap

Evommune is paying Hinova Pharmaceuticals $30 million to license the China biopharma’s oral molecular glue degrader for autoimmune diseases.

The pact gives Evommune worldwide rights—excluding in the Greater China area—to a VAV1-directed candidate, with a mid-stage trial in rheumatoid arthritis slated to launch in 2027.

Evommune’s upfront payment consists of $20 million cash and $10 million in pre-funded warrants to purchase Evommune stock, according to a Thursday release. Hinova could also garner up to $1.1 billion in milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales outside of China.

The molecular glue degrader, formerly called HC118 and known as HP570 in China, will now be called EVO570. Requests to begin clinical trials for the drug have been accepted in the U.S. and submitted in China, with a Phase 1 study expected to launch imminently.

EVO570 targets VAV1, a signaling protein mainly located in immune cells that drives T and B cell activation across several chronic inflammatory diseases, according to the companies. The molecular glue degrader is designed to eliminate VAV1, thereby improving safety and tolerability compared to JAK inhibitor treatments.

Oppenheimer analysts view the “low-cost/high-PoS [probability of success] deal as a major positive advancement” for Evommune, according to a Thursday investor note. As rationale, the analysts cited the creation of a near-term clinical catalyst and the potential for a first-in-class rheumatoid arthritis program, plus the possibility of expansion into neurological indications.

There are over 1.2 million U.S. patients with rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the joints. The space carries “significant commercial opportunity that can accommodate multiple players,” according to Oppenheimer. Currently, the only approved oral therapies for the condition are JAK inhibitors, which carry boxed warnings for serious safety risks, such as mortality and thrombosis.

In preclinical studies, EVO570 demonstrated 20 times more potency than Novartis’ oral molecular glue degrader MRT-6160, according to Oppenheimer. Novartis picked up MRT-6160 from Monte Rosa Therapeutics in 2024 for $150 million upfront and up to $2.1 billion biobucks. The asset is currently in mid-stage development for psoriatic arthritis and Sjögren’s disease.

Importantly, the freshly penned deal addresses Evommune’s “catalyst vacuum” after its oral asset EVO756 missed in mid-stage studies for both chronic spontaneous urticaria and atopic dermatitis. Development of the candidate in both indications has been discontinued, though the biotech continues to study the asset in a mid-phase migraine trial.