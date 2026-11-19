Quality of LIFE peer reviewed results include 92% improvement in the physical-role score, 58% in physical functioning and 48.6% in vitality.

SF-36 measure Reported



score change Absolute



increase Previously reported relative increase Reported statistical significance Physical functioning 37.83 to 60.09 22.26 points 58% p<0.001 Role limitations due to physical health 31.89 to 61.21 29.32 points 92% p<0.001 General health 34.79 to 54.57 19.78 points 56% p<0.001 Vitality 39.58 to 58.82 19.24 points 48.6% p=0.001 Social functioning 60.83 to 75.42 14.59 points 24% p=0.014 Physical Component Summary 30.75 to 40.21 9.46 points 30.8% p<0.001

Exercise capacity: In a Phase I angina study, mean six-minute walk distance increased by 81.3 metres at three months and 79.6 metres at six months versus baseline, both p<0.001.

In a Phase I angina study, mean six-minute walk distance increased by and versus baseline, both p<0.001. Myocardial perfusion: The same study reported reductions in perfusion defects of 37.9% at three months and 45.3% at six months .

The same study reported reductions in perfusion defects of and . Cardiac function: In a severe-cardiomyopathy subgroup within a retrospective study, mean left ventricular ejection fraction increased from 14.6% to 28.4% at final follow-up-an improvement of 13.8 percentage points, equivalent to approximately 94.5% relative to the initial value.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") announces that President and CEO Thomas Smeenk will present today atat the, hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences, an OTC Markets Group property.The presentation will highlight the rationale to invest in the equity of Hemostemix at today's valuation, including peer reviewed findings for VesCell™ (ACP-01), emphasizing patient-reported quality of life, and increased physical capacity as the foundation for the Company's commercial phase I longevity clinical trial.Hemostemix reported results from 30 patients with paired SF-36 assessments at three and six months in its Phase I ischemic cardiomyopathy study defined the significant improvement in quality of life experienced by clinical trial study subjects. Selected findings included significant improvements in physical functioning, vitality, general health, and social functioning.These findings arose from different populations and study designs. However, they are indicative of clinically relevant statistically significant outcomes experienced by end stage no option heart patients.Hemostemix's proposed longevity program will investigate whether VesCell can improve measures relevant to healthspan, including improved physical capacity, cardiovascular function, cognition and immune system function (reduced inflammatory biomarkers). The Company announced Dr. Ernst von Schwarz as Principal Investigator."For patients, quality of life means having the energy and physical ability to remain active, independent and engaged in everyday life," said Thomas Smeenk, President and CEO. "Our previously reported improvements provide a compelling foundation for investigating VesCell's potential to improve longevity. Our commercial success in this area will be fully supported by commercial clinical trials in The Bahamas at Doctors Hospital, " Smeenk said.Thursday, November 19, 202612:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. MTThomas Smeenk, President and CEOSmall Cap Growth Virtual Investor ConferenceAttendance is free. Individual and institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend and submit questions during the live presentation.means a change in the heart's size and shape. A badly weakened left ventricle can enlarge and retain a great deal of blood after each beat. Here, both its full volume and estimated leftover volume fell. Together with the higher ejection fraction, that pattern ismeans the heart muscle's intrinsic ability to generate force. Expelling roughly 54 mL from a smaller chamber, versus 39 mL from a larger one, showsand is compatible with improved contraction.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:A useful mental picture of VesCell's effects: before treatment, the left ventricle chamber was enlarged, held 296 mL of blood and expelled roughly(296 × 13.2%). Three months later, it held 268 mL but expelled roughly(268 × 20%). Ejection fraction improved from 13.2% to 20%, a relative 51% improvement. MRI imaging showed reduced scaring, and increased viable heart muscle performance.Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is commercializing VesCell™ an investigational autologous stem cell therapy. VesCell™ is derived from a patient's own blood and evaluated through structured clinical research. Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, and appears clinically relevant as a treatment for, and. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI diabetes-based patient population,reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visitFor further information, please contact: Thomas Smeenk, President and CEO, EM:, PH: 905-580-4170Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to, but is not limited to, commercialization of VesCell, financing, and attendance at the Centurion One Investment conference. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risk that the restatement process and adjustments may change, or that the non-brokered private placement may not close. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Hemostemix and its Common Shares; the successful resolution of any litigation that Hemostemix is pursuing or defending (the "Litigation"), if any; the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix services and products; competition and Hemostemix competitive advantages; and, obtaining satisfactory financing to fund Hemostemix operations including any research, trials or studies, and any Litigation. Forward-looking information is Subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemix may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at. Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.To view the source version of this press release, please visit