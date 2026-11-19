PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Location: Miami, FL

Fireside Chat: November 30, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET

One-on-One Investor Meetings: December 1, 2026



Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: December 3, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of the Harmony Biosciences website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is developing and commercializing innovative medicines for both rare and broad CNS disorders, and we are becoming an enduring leader in neuroscience. Our first medicine, WAKIX® (pitolisant), is the first and only FDA-approved non-scheduled treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in patients 6 years of age and older with narcolepsy. Its launch ranks among the most successful in the history of orphan drugs. Building on our success and profitability, we are continuing to advance our novel clinical-stage pipeline, led by BP-205, an investigational orexin-2 receptor agonist with best-in-class potential across a broad range of CNS disorders. With a strong balance sheet, we have the capacity and conviction to pursue strategic business development opportunities. Harmony is guided by an unwavering commitment to patients and driven to create long-term value for shareholders. For more information, visit: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Brennan Doyle

484-566-3685

bdoyle@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com