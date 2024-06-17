SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for patients, who are at the heart of everything we do.

Company Ownership: Public Stock Symbol: HRMY

LEADERSHIP

Interim CEO: Jeff M. Dayno, MD

Harmony Bio Culture

630 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 215
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
Tel: 484-539-9800
Visit website
Email Us
NEWS
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Deals
Harmony Makes Rare Disease Play with Potential $200M Zynerba Buyout
Following its Scorpion Capital controversy in March, Harmony Biosciences is seeking to deepen its pipeline with an acquisition of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ cannabinoid therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders.
August 15, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Scales of justice swing in the air/court
Policy
Scorpion Stings Harmony with Citizen’s Petition Threat for Sleepiness Drug
Citing reports of “alarming toxicity” among other accusations, short-seller Scorpion Capital will file a Citizen’s Petition with the FDA to have its approval of Wakix withdrawn.
March 29, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Lisa Munger and Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Genentech Announces Positive Data, Pfizer Develops New Vaccine
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial updates and news.
April 29, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
A New $550 Million Life Sciences Venture Capital Fund is in Town
venBio Global Strategic Fund IV will invest primarily in drug companies focused on developing therapies for unmet medical needs.
June 3, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Rare Disease Companies Unite to Advocate for Life-Changing Therapies
The Rare Disease Company Coalition’s 10 founding members have brought 22 treatments to market and currently have more than 160 rare disease programs in the works.
May 13, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 14-18
Many companies appear to be getting their clinical trial news updated ahead of the holidays. Here’s a look.
December 18, 2020
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
FDA
FDA Approves First Non-Controlled Substance Treatment for Narcolepsy
The FDA approved Wakix for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
August 15, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Harmony Biosciences Makes Headway on Narcolepsy Drug Involving Histamine
For type 1 narcolepsy, this sleep-wake instability is linked to low levels of hypocretin, also called orexin. Hypocretin is a neurotransmitter produced in the hypothalamus and has a significant role in wakefulness and regulating rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. But Harmony Biosciences has found another link, this one to histamine.
June 21, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Harmony Biosciences Gains U.S. Rights to Pitolisant, Raises $270 Million
Deals
Harmony Biosciences Gains U.S. Rights to Pitolisant, Raises $270 Million
October 6, 2017
 · 
2 min read
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Harmony Biosciences Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Advances Pitolisant High-Dose Program Toward Expected PDUFA Date in 2028
August 6, 2024
 · 
26 min read
Press Releases
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 6, 2024
July 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Deals
Harmony Biosciences Acquires Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc., Adding Late-Stage Epilepsy Franchise to Growing Pipeline of Innovative CNS Assets
April 30, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Harmony Biosciences Reports Strong First Quarter Financial Results & Acceleration of Its Growth Strategy; Advances Pitolisant Franchise to Extend Revenue Potential Beyond 2040; Strenghtens Sleep/Wake Leadership & Diversifies Into Rare Epilepsy
April 30, 2024
 · 
25 min read
Business
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON APRIL 30, 2024
April 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES INITIATES GLOBAL PHASE 3 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL (TEMPO STUDY) OF PITOLISANT IN PATIENTS WITH PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME
April 3, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Pharm Country
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES - February 28, 2024
February 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Harmony Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates
February 22, 2024
 · 
24 min read
FDA
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES RECEIVES U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PITOLISANT IN PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME
February 20, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Harmony Biosciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 22, 2024
February 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Load More