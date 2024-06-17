Harmony Biosciences
At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for patients, who are at the heart of everything we do.
Company Ownership: Public Stock Symbol: HRMY
LEADERSHIP
Interim CEO: Jeff M. Dayno, MD
630 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 215
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
NEWS
Following its Scorpion Capital controversy in March, Harmony Biosciences is seeking to deepen its pipeline with an acquisition of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ cannabinoid therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders.
Citing reports of “alarming toxicity” among other accusations, short-seller Scorpion Capital will file a Citizen’s Petition with the FDA to have its approval of Wakix withdrawn.
The FDA approved Wakix for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
For type 1 narcolepsy, this sleep-wake instability is linked to low levels of hypocretin, also called orexin. Hypocretin is a neurotransmitter produced in the hypothalamus and has a significant role in wakefulness and regulating rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. But Harmony Biosciences has found another link, this one to histamine.
