SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Halia Therapeuticsto Participate in the 6th Annual Needham Private Biotech & MedTech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum

October 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies targeting inflammasome-driven disease biology, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the 6th Annual Needham Private Biotech & MedTech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, taking place October 13-14, 2026.

The Genetic Resilience Company

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Lehi, Utah, developing first-in-class therapies that target inflammasome-driven disease biology. The company focuses on addressing significant unmet needs in hematologic diseases through novel mechanisms designed to target the root causes of inflammation-driven pathology. Halia's lead program, ofirnoflast, is being developed for lower-risk MDS and other hematologic diseases driven by NLRP3 inflammasome biology. Its broader pipeline is grounded in human genetic resilience and precision medicine. For more information, visit www.haliatx.com.

Investor Contact

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

leigh@newstreetir.com

Media Contact

Taylor Avei, Head of Business Development

Halia Therapeutics

tavei@haliatx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halia-therapeuticsto-participate-in-the-6th-annual-needham-private-biotech--medtech-company-virtual-1x1-forum-302900689.html

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics

Utah Medtech Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Start of negative growth trend. Worsening forecast. Cessation of rise inertia, not enough power energy. The risk of recession and sliding into a crisis
Obesity
Zealand dips as Boehringer Ingelheim-partnered weight loss drug fails to impress—again
October 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Silhouette of a small propeller plane landing or taking off on the runway backlit under a yellow sun at sunset at Sabadell airport.
Obesity
Superior weight loss, blood sugar control propel Lilly’s amylin-GIP/GLP-1 combo into Phase 3
September 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Creative background as a blue abstract extreme perspective design element representing time travel or Psychedelic and hallucinogenic consciousness trip as a 3D illustration.
Psychedelics
Psychedelic therapies ride wave of public favor into FDA hearing
September 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Set of 3D piggy bank icons, saving money and personal finance concept. Colorful gradient glass like icon, trending glass holographic icon, for graphic design, UI UX interfaces, 3d render illustration.
Insights
Austria’s new growth fund could further bolster its dynamic biotech innovation economy
August 11, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker